The Gilded Age season 3: All episodes ranked

The Gilded Age season 3, containing eight episodes, aired between June 22, 2025, and August 10, 2025. Like the previous seasons, the latest season explores the interactions and conflicts between old money traditionalists and new money families residing in 1880s New York City. Along with the old favorites, The Gilded Age season 3 introduced several new characters who added to the dramatic plot.

Season after season, the show has introduced shocking plot twists that keep the viewers on the edge of their seats, and The Gilded Age season 3 was no different. While a number of plot progressions impacted some characters positively, there were several instances wherein characters were faced with formidable challenges that threatened their social status and public image.

While each episode of The Gilded Age season 3 boasts notable performances, this list explores why some episodes rank higher than others in terms of the shock-and-awe factor.

Disclaimer: This list contains the opinions of the writer, and individual opinions may vary. It also has spoilers.

All episodes of The Gilded Age season 3 ranked according to their enjoyability and exciting plot twists

8) Who Is In Charge Here? (Season 3, Episode 1)

The Gilded Age was renewed for a fourth season in July 2025 (Image via Official Instagram)

The first episode of The Gilded Age season 3 had a lot going on and certainly set the pace for the rest of the season. Carrie Coon's Bertha is determined to get her daughter, Gladys (Taissa Farmiga), married to the Duke of Buckingham, portrayed by Ben Lamb. But in reality, Gladys has her heart set on Matt Walker's Billy Carlton.

The episode also witnesses a change in the dynamic between Christine Baranski's Agnes and Cynthia Nixon's Ada because it was Ada's surprise inheritance that saved them from downsizing. At the same time, Kelli O’Hara's Aurora is faced with the prospect of divorce when her husband announces that he is leaving her for his mistress.

Who Is In Charge Here? also threw light on the racist realities of the 19th century with the instance of a white doctor refusing to treat Denée Benton's Peggy Scott. Fans of the show were used to slow-burn plots, but this opening episode made it clear that The Gilded Age season 3 will turn up the heat, both in terms of the drama and intrigue.

7) Marriage is a Gamble (Season 3, Episode 4)

In The Gilded Age season 3, Taissa Farmiga does a good job of portraying Gladys' conflicted emotions (Image via Official Instagram)

This episode from The Gilded Age season 3 is an emotional one, but it pales in comparison to other episodes in terms of exciting story developments. The narrative majorly revolves around the wedding between Gladys and Hector, but the audience had been aware of this union for such a long time that when it finally came to be, it had a sort of anticlimactic effect.

Without a doubt, it was rather sad for viewers to see Gladys not being able to live life on her own terms. She had assumed that her father would save her from the situation, but he didn't support her when she needed him the most, which added to her helplessness.

It is in this The Gilded Age season 3 episode that Morgan Spector's George starts seeing Bertha in a new light and realizes that she can sacrifice almost everything to boost their social standing, even the happiness of their own child.

6) What the Papers Say (Season 3, Episode 2)

The Gilded Age season 3 thrives on emotional performances by the cast (Image via Official Instagram)

After the dramatic start of The Gilded Age season 3, this episode delves deeper into the challenges faced by the beloved characters of the show. George is determined to find the runaway Gladys and bring her back home. He wants to support his daughter's bid to marry for love, but at the same time, he can't seem to outwardly defy his wife's wish, which complicates the situation.

Aurora is having a hard time keeping her failing marriage a secret when Ward Horton's Charles decides to parade his mistress in high society. He also threatens to taint her reputation more blatantly if she doesn't agree to divorce him.

However, it is important to remember that not all developments are sorrowful in this The Gilded Age season 3 episode. After all, Peggy finally gets the treatment she needs when Dr. William Kirkland, portrayed by Jordan Donica, agrees to check on her condition.

5) Love Is Never Easy (Season 3, Episode 3)

Fans have praised the off-screen camaraderie between the cast members (Image via Official Instagram)

This particular The Gilded Age season 3 episode left a memorable impression on viewers because it highlighted the fact that women in that time period were bound by societal restrictions that were difficult to bend and break.

In the case of Gladys, she had no intentions of marrying Hector, but her mother was cunning enough to ensure that it all went through according to her master plan. She voiced her disdain to her father for not owning up to his promise, but the fact remained that she had only one choice in front of her, and she had to choose it whether she wanted to or not.

At the same time, Peggy had a tough time making a good impression on Dr. Kirland's affluent family. No matter what she said or did, it was never enough for Phylicia Rashad's Elizabeth Kirkland, who put her in her place, time and again.

4) A Different World (Season 3, Episode 5)

Every character arc in The Gilded Age season 3 is satisfying to follow (Image via Official Instagram)

Fans of The Gilded Age season 3 who had been waiting for Bertha to get her just desserts were delighted to finally see it happen in this well-written episode. As expected, Gladys is having a tough time adjusting to her new life as a duchess. Even more so, because Hector's sister Sarah, portrayed by Harriet Morahan, seems to act like the head of the household.

She sends a letter to her family where she confesses how unhappy she is in her new home. Reading this letter makes George angry, who blames Bertha for their daughter's misery. This is one of the few instances wherein Bertha has to acknowledge that she used her daughter for her own selfish gains.

Another reason The Gilded Age season 3 episode ranks relatively high is because it shows Aurora overcoming her situation to carve out a new life for herself. It was disheartening to see people she thought as friends turn their backs on her during a tough time in her life, but it also helped her identify the real well-wishers in her life.

3) If You Want to Cook an Omelette (Season 3, Episode 6)

Like the previous seasons, the production quality of The Gilded Age season 3 was appreciated by fans of the show (Image via Official Instagram)

Hopeful narratives always make for good television, and this The Gilded Age season 3 episode is the perfect example of the same. Bertha travels to England to help her daughter take charge of the household. She also uses her people skills to make Hector see that his wife would be able to perform her duties better if he made an effort to support her more.

Given that Bertha is the one who wanted this union to take place in the first place, it is only natural that viewers would want her to take more responsibility and do her bit to make Gladys' life easier.

Up untill this episode of The Gilded Age season 3, the audience had seen Gladys as a spoiled, helpless young woman, and so, they couldn't help but be impressed when the character finally decides to stand up for herself. Gladys learning to confidently embrace her new title is something that fans will remember for a long time to come.

2) Ex-Communicated (Season 3, Episode 7)

The creators of The Gilded Age go the extra mile to ensure the look of the show is consistent with the time period (Image via Official Instagram)

The penultimate episode of The Gilded Age season 3 is packed to the brim with exciting plot progressions. Nathan Lane's Ward McAllister gets banned from society because of his "tell-all" book. Oscar, portrayed by Blake Ritson, has to deal with the sudden death of John Adams (Claybourne Elder), and Mrs. Kirkland learns about Peggy's past that she hopes to use against her.

Things look up for Bertha when Donna Murphy's Mrs. Astor asks Bertha to host the annual Newport ball because she already has her hands full handling her daughter's marriage scandal. However, the biggest twist in this The Gilded Age season 3 episode came in the form of a shooter who entered George's office and shot a clerk before firing directly at George.

From scandals to assassinations, this episode from The Gilded Age season 3 had everything to keep viewers invested from start to finish.

1) My Mind Is Made Up (Season 3, Episode 8)

Fans were happy that Dr. Kirkland and Peggy ended up together in the end (Image via Official Instagram)

Like many finales, this episode from The Gilded Age season 3 is also bittersweet. Even though George doesn't look good after the shooting, Dr. Kirkland comes to his aid and ends up saving him. Given that George has been making waves in an attempt to expand his business, he has plenty of enemies, which means multiple suspects. Therefore, George hires a private detective to find the truth.

Viewers also enjoyed this episode because of the reconciliation between Dr. Kirkland and Peggy. Fans had assumed that the duo wouldn't get their happy ending because of Mrs. Kirkland's meddling, but they managed to navigate the challenges. In fact, he even proposed to Peggy at the ball.

Even though there were a few things that the finale of The Gilded Age season 3 didn't quite answer, the episode still managed to entertain fans with its unexpected twists and surprising revelations.

The writers took great care to ensure that each episode of The Gilded Age season 3 had enough drama and suspense to keep fans coming back for more.

