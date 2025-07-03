7 best guest appearances in The Bear season 4

The Bear is a psychological comedy-drama created by Christopher Storer for FX on Hulu. It follows Carmy Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), an award-winning chef who returns to Chicago to run his late brother’s struggling sandwich shop.

Alongside a strong ensemble cast including Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and others, Carmy navigates personal loss, pressure, and a chaotic kitchen.

Known for its fast pace, montages, and standout guest stars, The Bear blends intensity with dark humor. The show tracks Carmy, Sydney, and Richie as they try to reinvent the shop as a fine-dining restaurant while managing clashing egos and emotional baggage.

Season 4 expands the cast and explores more complex family ties within the Berzatto, Fak, and Adamu lineages. Here is a list of seven best guest appearances in The Bear season 4.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

Josh Hartnett, Brie Larson, and 5 other guest appearances in The Bear season 4

1) Josh Hartnett as Frank

Josh Hartnett as Frank on The Bear (Image via Instagram/@joshhartnettofficial)

Josh Hartnett is back as Frank for the season's longest episode of The Bear, which finds his character finally marrying Tiff. Guest stars are plentiful in Bears, but Hartnett's encounter with Richie (Moss-Bachrach) is some of the episode's most poignant and significant moments.

It is all about Eva, Richie's daughter, and the way the men attempt to see beyond their differences for her. Tiff's new partner could have easily come across as smug or unlikable, but Hartnett plays him with such warmth and empathy that he’s genuinely enjoyable to watch.

His character development is about Eva not wanting to dance with him, and this tension creates one of the most gorgeous scenes of the season as the characters come together separately under a table to console Eva.

Hartnett is charming in demeanor, as he steadfastly demands father-daughter dances from stepdad and daughter in a manner that renders him offbeat and endearing. Frank is the focus of a dreadfully sentimental episode and has the ability to appear as one of the family without being intrusive.

2) Jon Bernthal as Mikey Berzatto

Jon Bernthal as Mikey Berzatto on season 4 of The Bear (Image via Instagram/@jonnybernthal)

The most suspicious pick on this list is Jon Bernthal, but he appears less in the foreground during season 4 as the show moves away from flashbacks and into the present. But he opens the season, which features a exchange with Carmy and a detail that Mikey actually baptized The Bear.

Bernthal's appearances are energetic and centered; he has a comforting presence to outline why everybody cherished Mikey that much.

The beginning also features Carmy making a tomato sauce with the help of Mikey, and viewers can see that both of them have a shared love of cooking along with Carmy's insecurity in front of Mikey. His big brother criticizes that the sauce contains too much garlic, and Carmy does not want to believe that he is correct.

It is a still moment that says so much about their relationship, how Carmy idealizes Mikey and at the same time resents him.

3) Danielle Deadwyler as Chantel

Danielle Deadwyler appears in the movie Till (Image via Apple TV+)

Danielle Deadwyler is seen in what might be considered a filler episode of The Bear but through her conversation with Ayo Edebiri emerges as one of the show's best standalones that are not located in the restaurant.

Chantel is Sydney's cousin and a hairdresser, and she is spending her day off re-braiding Syd's hair. Deadwyler is an immediate representation of Chantel's free spirit but iron will when she picks up the phone and says to a prospective client that the client should call her shop and not call her herself.

Her lively personality complements Sydney’s more reserved nature perfectly. But what makes this performance so unforgettable is Chantel's dynamic with daughter TJ (Arion King).

Deadwyler starts out as a stern but fair-minded mother struggling to understand her daughter's easy access to technology and the corresponding standoffish demeanor.

Later, in a conversation with Syd after her afternoon with TJ, she reflects on the struggle of protecting her child without being overbearing and simply wanting what is best for him.

4) John Mulaney as Stevie

John Mulaney as Stevie in season 4 of The Bear (Image via Instagram/@netflix)

John Mulaney also comes back as an honorary member of the Berzatto family for the wedding on The Bear. He brought comic relief in his initial appearance, but in season 4, he is very comfortable in his role, and his comedy act is at full strength.

He provides evidence of the good that exists in the Berzatto family and that he has gained so much love amidst their unforgiving anarchy. Stevie is a key part of the wedding insofar as it involves family, as with Claire (Molly Gordon) he nervously but affectionately cautions Frank what Berzatto bashes are like.

Mulaney balances the audience’s sentiment with the family’s pain, grounding his charm in sincerity. He rattles off red flags before admitting he attends every family gathering he can, remaining one of the show’s most quirky and welcome guest stars.

5) Kate Berlant as Georgie

Kate Berlant as Georgie (Image via Instagram/@kateberlant)

Kate Berlant's appearance is a totally unexpected season 4 cameo since it occurs in the very first moment of episode 5's Replicants and has nothing to do with the plot. She is introduced as one of Carmy's Al-anon support group members and is making connections between the group and her experiences with her brother.

Berlant has only a few minutes to allow the audience in the show The Bear to be in the mind of one of the group members and to make this story precise and envisioned.

Using her facial expression and narration, she constructs a whole picture for the audience with her face and words alone. The camera does not move, stays fixed on Berlant herself, and yet she commands the screen with the impact of this individual the viewer have never heard of and makes them so anxious.

6) Rob Reiner as Albert Schnur

Director Rob Reiner as Albert Schnur (Image via Getty)

Rob Reiner likely has the busiest season 4 cameo on The Bear, appearing as an accountant to Ebraheim (Edwin Lee Gibson) in many episodes. He is assigned one of the season's most humorous storylines as The Beef's original staff considers the option of franchising their sandwich window.

Reiner acts like a sort of stand-in audience member in his removal from the scene, allowing for him to provide hyperbolic responses to the madness of the sandwich window's distorted financials and business model.

There is something amusingly endearing about a director of Reiner’s stature taking on such a warm, gracious role. His commanding presence complements Ebraheim’s seriousness, grounding the character and giving the Beef side plot real weight and substance.

7) Brie Larson as Francie Fak

Brie Larson as Francie Fak (Image via Instagram/@brielarson)

Francie Fak’s presence at the wedding as a witness on The Bear makes the audience wonder who the A-list guest could be, turns out, it is Brie Larson. She captures the unpredictable demeanor of the Fak family perfectly, but the reason why she has never been spotted is rationalized in that she is at odds with Nat (Abby Elliott).

Larson’s bubbly voice contrasts with Nat’s stifled distaste, making their interactions feel insincere. Still, she shines in both comedic and emotional beats, including a tender moment with Michelle (Sarah Paulson) and a funny exchange with her brothers about their taste in women.

Her final apology to Nat stands out for its sincerity, made all the more powerful by the contrast with her otherwise ditsy delivery. It is arguably the most emotional moment in an episode full of sentiment on The Bear.

Interested viewers can watch all four seasons of The Bear on Hulu, Disney+, and Apple TV+.

