7 best Shondaland shows: The Residence, Grey's Anatomy, and more

In 2005, writer-producer Shonda Rhimes established Shondaland, a television production company, to produce Grey's Anatomy. The company, in collaboration with ABC Studios, went on to create several well-known television shows, including The Catch, Scandal, How to Get Away with Murder, and Private Practice.

In 2017, Shondaland began its collaboration with Netflix, which led to the worldwide popularity of Bridgerton and its prequel, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Grey's Anatomy, which recently concluded its 20 seasons, originally premiered in 2005.

Other notable Shondaland triumphs include Private Practice (2007–2013), Scandal (2012–2018), and How to Get Away with Murder (2014–2020). Here is a list of seven top Shondaland shows: The Residence, Grey's Anatomy, and more.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

Grey’s Anatomy, and 6 other Shondaland shows

1) Grey’s Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy centers on the lives of physicians (Image via Hotstar)

ABC debuted the long-running American medical drama television series Grey's Anatomy in 2005. Created by Shonda Rhimes, the series centers on the lives of physicians practicing at the fictional Seattle Grace Hospital, now known as Grey Sloan Memorial.

The series' title is taken from Gray's Anatomy, an old medical textbook. Meredith Grey, a surgeon's daughter, starts her surgical internship at the start of the episode. She and her fellow interns must endure the tremendous strain of medical residency, connection building, and personal hardships.

As the show progresses, new characters and storylines are introduced, reflecting the ongoing evolution of hospital life and the ensemble cast. The crown of Shondaland, Grey's Anatomy revolutionized medical dramas with its enduring characters and storytelling that has survived the test of time for 20 years.

Where to watch: ABC, Hulu, Prime Video, Netflix, JioHotstar

2) Bridgerton

Bridgerton is a romantic drama (Image via Netflix)

Bridgerton is Shondaland’s first scripted Netflix series, created by Chris Van Dusen. Set in an alternate Regency-era London, it is a romantic drama inspired by Julia Quinn’s novels and explores Queen Charlotte’s world.

During the social season, when debutante young aristocrats are presented in the hopes of finding decent marriages, the drama focuses on the eight Bridgerton siblings: Anthony, Benedict, Colin, Daphne, Eloise, Francesca, Gregory, and Hyacinth.

Bridgerton has become a global cultural phenomenon and represents Shondaland's unrestrained foray into period drama with its lavish aesthetic and expansive reimagining of Regency-era romance.

Where to watch: Netflix, Apple TV+

3) The Residence

The Residence is an American comedy-drama mystery series produced by Shondaland and developed by Paul William Davies for Netflix. The show is based on The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House, a nonfiction book by Kate Andersen Brower. It premiered on March 20, 2025.

From the inner corridors of the White House—upstairs, downstairs, and offstage—emerges this tale of quirky detective Cordelia Cupp, summoned to unravel a surprise assassination at a high-society state dinner.

As she investigates the case, tensions rise and secrets emerge among the 157 White House staff, revealing the complex relationships hidden behind the public image of the presidential mansion.

In The Residence, Shondaland combines murder mystery and political satire, breaking down a thriller in the White House's innermost sanctum.

Where to watch: Netflix

4) Scandal

Tony Goldwyn plays President Fitzgerald Grant III in the TV show Scandal (Image via Prime Video)

Shonda Rhimes is the creator of the American political drama television series Scandal, which stars Kerry Washington as Olivia Pope. The show aired on ABC for seven seasons, totaling 124 episodes, from 2012 to 2018.

Olivia Pope, a former White House director of communications, starts her own business, Olivia Pope & Associates (OPA), after being influenced by crisis management expert Judy Smith. As Olivia and her "gladiator" staff deal with political scandals, save their reputations, and face the consequences of power, the show follows them.

With its combination of intense crisis management and behind-the-scenes power machinations, Scandal was a game-changer for Shondaland and redefined political drama.

Where to watch: Disney+, Hulu, Prime Video

5) How to Get Away with Murder

Annalise Keating, played by Viola Davis, is a defense attorney and law professor (Image via Netflix)

From September 25, 2014, to May 14, 2020, ABC aired the American courtroom thriller series How to Get Away with Murder. Produced by ABC Studios and Shondaland, the show was devised by Peter Nowalk and became one of ABC's top-rated Thursday night shows.

Annalise Keating, played by Viola Davis, is a brilliant and mysterious defense attorney and law professor at a prominent Philadelphia university. Five motivated students are hired by her organization, but they soon find themselves embroiled in a string of intricate and horrifying murder cases.

The cast includes Conrad Ricamora, Jack Falahee, Matt McGorry, Karla Souza, Charlie Weber, Liza Weil, Billy Brown, Alfred Enoch, and Naomi King. Across six action-packed seasons, secrets and truths are revealed through courtroom drama.

This Shondaland mystery-thriller captivated viewers with its legal conjuring tricks and lead performances, sealing Viola Davis's status as a television icon.

Where to watch: Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, Apple TV+

6) Private Practice

The cast of Private Practice (Image via Apple TV+)

ABC broadcasted the medical drama Private Practice for six seasons, from September 26, 2007, to January 22, 2013.

A spin-off of the acclaimed series Grey's Anatomy, the show follows Dr. Addison Montgomery (Kate Walsh), who leaves Seattle Grace Hospital to work at Seaside Health & Wellness Center (previously Oceanside Wellness Group), a private medical facility in Los Angeles.

The series explores the professional and personal lives of Addison and her colleagues at the clinic. Created by Shonda Rhimes, who also served as executive producer, the show saw changes in showrunners as Rhimes focused on Grey's Anatomy.

Private Practice excels by mashing personal and professional drama against the backdrop of a clinic with emotional precision.

Where to watch: Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, Apple TV+

7) Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

(Image via Netflix)

As a precursor to Bridgerton, Shonda Rhimes' historical drama limited series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is available on Netflix. Released on May 4, 2023, the series uses a fictionalized style to chronicle Queen Charlotte's ascent to prominence and power in the late 1700s.

The story unfolds across two timelines: one in 1761, which deals with the forced marriage of young Charlotte to King George and worries about his mental health, and another in 1814, when the Queen makes her children carry on the royal lineage following the death of Princess Charlotte, her granddaughter.

Through Queen Charlotte's ascent, this Shondaland prequel offers a rich look at the Bridgerton universe while exploring power, responsibility, and love in a bittersweet way.

Where to watch: Netflix

Shondaland keeps television evolving with legendary characters, tales, and genre-transcending excellence.

