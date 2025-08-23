7 Best Songs from the Rick and Morty Soundtrack

Rick and Morty is one of the most popular animated series among adults. The series follows the adventures of mad scientist Rick Sanchez and his eccentric grandson Morty Smith.

They travel through separate dimensions and encounter various challenges together. Additionally, music plays a crucial role in validating the narrative. The soundtracks create memorable scenes and emotional moments.

The creators carefully select tracks that align with every episode's tone. Some tracks are original compositions made for the series. While others are covers of existing hits or instrumental pieces. Every musical choice serves a motive in storytelling.

The soundtrack helps viewers connect with characters during crucial moments. Additionally, Songs make humorous scenes funnier and more touching. The series's music choices often surprise viewers. They range from melancholic ballads to upbeat pop songs. This keeps audiences engaged and adds nuance to the viewing experience.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the writer.

7 best memorable songs from the Rick and Morty Soundtrack

1) Look on Down From the Bridge by Mazzy Star

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

This haunting track shows up in multiple Rick and Morty episodes. The song initially plays during the episode Rick Potion No. 9 from the first season. Rick creates a love potion that goes wrong and destroys their entire truth. He and Morty must abandon their world and move to a new dimension where they recently died.

The track plays as Morty processes this traumatic experience. He watches himself bury his own mortal remains in the backyard. The track later returns in the seventh season, during the episode Unmortricken.

Rick finally gets revenge on the version of himself who killed his wife, Diane. However, the victory feels meaningless and empty. Look on Down From the Bridge plays again as Rick realizes that revenge cannot heal him from pain. The song represents moments when characters encounter harsh realities about their lives.

2) Do You Feel It? by Chaos Chaos

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The episode Auto Erotic Assimilation from the second season features this subtle, sad track. Rick reunites with Unity, a hive-mind alien he once went on a date with. Their union was destructive yet passionate.

Unity eventually leaves Rick again, knowing they are not suitable for each other. Rick pretends he does not care about the breakup, acts normal around his family, and makes jokes as usual. However, when he is alone in the garage, Rick allows his feelings to come to the surface.

The track begins playing as Rik prepares to use a device to unalive himself. He passes out before finishing the act, but the moment reveals his profound sadness.

Do You Feel It? perfectly captures Rick's vulnerability beneath his rough exterior. The song shows that even the most sound person in the universe can struggle with loneliness.

3) Don't Look Back by Kotomi and Ryan Elder

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

This original composition shows up twice in Rick and Morty. The song first plays in the episode Star Mort Rickturn of the Jerri from the fourth season. Rick reflects on his failures as a friend and father during this episode. He feels guilt about the damage he has caused to people he cares about.

The track returns in the finale of the eighth season, where Rick says goodbye to his last memory of his deceased wife, Diana. He chooses to forget her completely to move forward with his life. That is when an acoustic version called Don't Look Back plays.

The lyrics of the song focus on accepting trauma and learning from it. The theme mirrors Rick's character arc throughout the show. He slowly learns to face his past instead of running from it.

4) I Am the Antichrist to You by Kishi Bashi

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The episode A Rickconvenient Mort from the fifth season of Rick and Morty features this unsettling track. Morty falls for Planetina, an environmental superhero similar to Captain Planet. He is controlled by people who use magical rings to summon her powers. Morty helps her get free from this captivity.

However, Planetina's methods become violent with time as she gains freedom. She starts unaliving people who harm the environment. Morty supports environmental protection but can not accept her murderous approach.

The relationship ends when she massacres innocent people I am the Antichrist to You plays in the backdrop during Planetina's violent rampage.

The catchy melody contrasts sharply with the brutal scene that unfolds in front of the audience. The blend creates an unsettling viewing experience. The song helps the audience understand Morty's inner conflict about someone he loves turning into a killer.

5) Live Forever by Kotomi and Ryan Elder

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The episode That's Amorte in the seventh season presents one of Rick and Morty's most intense stories. Rick discovers a dimension where people who commit suicide transform into delectable spaghetti. He starts serving this pasta to his family without telling them its origin, and Morty eventually learns the truth and feels horrified.

The episode features a slow cover of Live Forever by Oasis performed by Ryan Elder and Kotomi. The track plays during a montage displaying the life of Fred, a man who chooses to end his life. His memories flash before his eyes as the subtle melody plays in the background.

The cover transforms the former upbeat song into a more reflective and melancholic version. It humanizes the people who were sacrificed for Rick's pasta. The sequence makes the audience question the ethics of Rick's action and the value of human life.

6) It's in the Way That You Use It by Eric Clapton

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The episode called The Vat of Acid from the fourth season of Rick and Morty showcases this classic rock hit. Rick creates a device that gives Morty access to save time points and replay them eventually.

The track plays during a montage of his various attempts. Eric Clapton's eccentric chorus matches Morty's playful experimentation at the beginning. He tries different ways to approach the situations and enjoys the freedom of consequence-free living. However, the mood changes when Morty encounters a girl and falls in love with her over various reset cycles.

Their relationship in Rick and Morty becomes meaningful and deep through shared experiences. When Jerry accidentally resets Morty's progress, he ends up losing everything. The track returns triumphantly as Morty must resist the person he loves.

7) Goodbye Moonmen by Jemaine Clement

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

This psychedelic track appears in the episode Mortynight Run from the second season of Rick and Morty. Morty saves a gaseous being called Fart and befriends him. Fart takes Morty on a cosmic endeavor through space while tuning the former song.

The David Bowie-inspired track promotes harmony and peace across the universe. Fart's soft persona seems to align with the music's hopeful notion. Morty later learns that Fart has an evil scheme to eliminate all carbon-based life forms, as the alien believes this will create a peaceful universe described in the music.

Morty is compelled to kill his new friend to save the world from genocide, and the track becomes a symbol of this bittersweet feeling as the viewers learn that Fart's intention requires mass murder. The track in Rick and Morty perfectly captures Rick and Morty's potential to discover dark humor in tragic circumstances.

Rick and Morty proves that animated storylines can employ sounds and music effectively and powerfully. These seven tracks demonstrate how the right choice of music can elevate storytelling and create lasting emotional influence. The soundtrack remains a vital part of what makes Rick and Morty memorable.

