Call of the Night season 2 episode 9 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Call of the Night season 2 episode 9 is set to premiere on Friday, August 29, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST on HIDIVE. Shortly after its Japanese release, the episode will drop on platforms like ABEMA, FOD/TVer, and Crunchyroll.
Episode 8 featured the second half of the flashback involving Nazuna and Kyoko Meijiro. The latter's father had been cheating and it was too much for Kyoko to bear. With Nazuna by her side, she chose to become the girl's offspring. However, she wasn't the only one to choose that path as tragedy struck her family, leading to the eventual birth of Anko Ugusiu.
Call of the Night season 2 episode 9 release date and time
Call of the Night season 2 episode 9 is scheduled to drop on August 29, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. It will be simulcast by HIDIVE following its initial Japanese release, meaning it will be available shortly after its broadcast on Japan's various television networks.
Depending on their location, fans around the world will see Call of the Night season 2 episode 9 released at different times throughout Friday, ranging from the morning to later in the evening. The release schedule is as follows:
Where to watch Call of the Night season 2 episode 8?
Call of the Night season 2 episode 9 will first air in Japan on various television networks, including ABEMA, Fuji TV, Okayama Broadcasting, and Kagoshima TV. Since the episode will be simulcast, it will soon be available for international viewers to stream as well.
HIDIVE has acquired the official streaming rights, and Call of the Night season 2 episode 9 will be released there shortly after its Japanese broadcast. In addition, platforms such as Crunchyroll, Prime Video, and FOD/TVer will also be streaming the episode.
Call of the Night season 2 episode 8 brief recap
Titled "You're the First, Senpai", episode 8 picked up with Kyoko Meijiro and Nazuna narrowly escaping being caught by the former's mother. In order to find evidence of her father's affair, the pair waited at a cafe opposite the man's office. He ended up coming to the same cafe but didn't exhibit any suspicious behaviour.
As he left, Nazuna attempted to follow him by tailing the taxi he was in. However, upon getting close, she was blown back by an odd force. She injured her hand in the process, leading to Kyoko rushing for first aid. But the pink-haired girl's hand had nearly healed by that time as she revealed herself as a vampire to Kyoko.
The next morning, Nazuna found Kyoko in the literature club room. She began to carry as she read her book, the state of her family overwhelming her. In this moment, Nazuna offered to make Kyoko her offspring. The girl agreed and Nazuna did the needful, the bond between the pair growing stronger.
That same night, Kyoko returned home to find her father apologizing and wanting to amend what he done. Her mother seemed convinced as well. Kyoko's father went on to surprise her with a birthday cake, for she had turned 18 on the day, i.e., October 31, Halloween. However, the celebrations were cut short.
Kyoko's father began to behave oddly and hurt his daughter, slashing her cheek. When her mother intervened, the man leaned forward and bit into her neck, sucking her blood dry - he had become a vampire. Overcome by bloodlust, the man attacked his daughter.
She managed to fight back and ended up killing her father. Not long after, Nazuna arrived but was stunned to see her friend sitting between the two bodies. Kyoko greeted her and simply walked out, claiming that she had never felt any more free. The episode ended with Anko arriving at where Nazuna and Ko were.
What to expect from Call of the Night season 2 episode 9? (Speculative)
Call of the Night season 2 episode 9 looks set to now progress the story in the present. This is considering that the last couple of episodes were flashbacks into Nazuna's past and how different characters had influenced or been influenced by it. The events of episode 8 had established that Anko Uguisu is in fact Kyoko Meijiro, Nazuna's first human friend.
Call of the Night season 2 episode 9 may also (likely) go on to explain why she is so averse to vampires and the source of her abilities in fighting them. Now what remains is to decipher how Kyoko's father was turned and what caused Kyoko to become Anko Uguisu and hunt vampires.
