Call of the Night season 2 episode 9 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Call of the Night season 2 episode 9 is set to premiere on Friday, August 29, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST on HIDIVE. Shortly after its Japanese release, the episode will drop on platforms like ABEMA, FOD/TVer, and Crunchyroll.

Ad

Episode 8 featured the second half of the flashback involving Nazuna and Kyoko Meijiro. The latter's father had been cheating and it was too much for Kyoko to bear. With Nazuna by her side, she chose to become the girl's offspring. However, she wasn't the only one to choose that path as tragedy struck her family, leading to the eventual birth of Anko Ugusiu.

Call of the Night season 2 episode 9 release date and time

Nazuna Nanakusa (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Call of the Night season 2 episode 9 is scheduled to drop on August 29, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. It will be simulcast by HIDIVE following its initial Japanese release, meaning it will be available shortly after its broadcast on Japan's various television networks.

Ad

Trending

Depending on their location, fans around the world will see Call of the Night season 2 episode 9 released at different times throughout Friday, ranging from the morning to later in the evening. The release schedule is as follows:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 07:30 am Friday August 29, 2025 Eastern Daylight Time 10:30 am Friday August 29, 2025 British Summer Time 03:30 pm Friday August 29, 2025 Central European Summer Time 04:30 pm Friday August 29, 2025 Indian Standard Time 08:00 pm Friday August 29, 2025 Philippine Time 10:30 pm Friday August 29, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 11:30 pm Friday August 29, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Saturday August 30, 2025

Ad

Where to watch Call of the Night season 2 episode 8?

Kyoko breaks down (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Call of the Night season 2 episode 9 will first air in Japan on various television networks, including ABEMA, Fuji TV, Okayama Broadcasting, and Kagoshima TV. Since the episode will be simulcast, it will soon be available for international viewers to stream as well.

Ad

HIDIVE has acquired the official streaming rights, and Call of the Night season 2 episode 9 will be released there shortly after its Japanese broadcast. In addition, platforms such as Crunchyroll, Prime Video, and FOD/TVer will also be streaming the episode.

Call of the Night season 2 episode 8 brief recap

Nazuna and Kyoko (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Titled "You're the First, Senpai", episode 8 picked up with Kyoko Meijiro and Nazuna narrowly escaping being caught by the former's mother. In order to find evidence of her father's affair, the pair waited at a cafe opposite the man's office. He ended up coming to the same cafe but didn't exhibit any suspicious behaviour.

Ad

As he left, Nazuna attempted to follow him by tailing the taxi he was in. However, upon getting close, she was blown back by an odd force. She injured her hand in the process, leading to Kyoko rushing for first aid. But the pink-haired girl's hand had nearly healed by that time as she revealed herself as a vampire to Kyoko.

The next morning, Nazuna found Kyoko in the literature club room. She began to carry as she read her book, the state of her family overwhelming her. In this moment, Nazuna offered to make Kyoko her offspring. The girl agreed and Nazuna did the needful, the bond between the pair growing stronger.

Ad

Kyoko's father becomes a vampire (Image via LIDENFILMS)

That same night, Kyoko returned home to find her father apologizing and wanting to amend what he done. Her mother seemed convinced as well. Kyoko's father went on to surprise her with a birthday cake, for she had turned 18 on the day, i.e., October 31, Halloween. However, the celebrations were cut short.

Ad

Kyoko's father began to behave oddly and hurt his daughter, slashing her cheek. When her mother intervened, the man leaned forward and bit into her neck, sucking her blood dry - he had become a vampire. Overcome by bloodlust, the man attacked his daughter.

She managed to fight back and ended up killing her father. Not long after, Nazuna arrived but was stunned to see her friend sitting between the two bodies. Kyoko greeted her and simply walked out, claiming that she had never felt any more free. The episode ended with Anko arriving at where Nazuna and Ko were.

Ad

What to expect from Call of the Night season 2 episode 9? (Speculative)

Anko Uguisu (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Call of the Night season 2 episode 9 looks set to now progress the story in the present. This is considering that the last couple of episodes were flashbacks into Nazuna's past and how different characters had influenced or been influenced by it. The events of episode 8 had established that Anko Uguisu is in fact Kyoko Meijiro, Nazuna's first human friend.

Ad

Call of the Night season 2 episode 9 may also (likely) go on to explain why she is so averse to vampires and the source of her abilities in fighting them. Now what remains is to decipher how Kyoko's father was turned and what caused Kyoko to become Anko Uguisu and hunt vampires.

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Casey Mendez Casey has been an anime writer at Sportskeeda since almost a year. Being drawn into the world of animanga after watching the Dragon Ball series almost a decade ago, Casey's interest in the genre, along with his love of crafting plot theories influenced his writerly endeavors. Presently pursuing a Master's degree in International Business, Casey worked for Uneake and FootballExpress for 1.3 years before joining Sportskeeda.



Casey's writings reflect his commitment to producing the most reliable content, evidenced by his flair for in-depth reporting. He places a high value on meticulous research and complete factual accuracy.



Although it was legendary Akira Toriyama’s magnum opus that influenced his love of animanga, Casey soon branched out and explored other titles. The unique ways in which mangakas express ideas, as well as their far-reaching effects, have inspired Casey in his creative pursuits.



When not busy writing, Casey enjoys working out, listening to music, strumming the guitar, and playing football. Know More