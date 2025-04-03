7 crime documentaries to watch if you liked Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer

Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer is a Netflix documentary series directed by Liz Garbus. It centers on the serial murders in Gilgo Beach from 1993 to 2011. The show describes the events from the standpoints of the victims' families and focuses on their fight for justice.

Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer chronicles the 10-year search for missing women and the elusive criminal behind the crimes. It builds to a suspenseful unraveling of the case, explaining how police identified and charged Rex Heuermann, a Long Island architect, with several murders.

Viewers who are hooked on Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer for its dive into cold cases and twists will be interested in similar crime documentaries like Girl in the Picture and Last Stop Larrimah.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

Last Stop Larrimah, and 6 other crime documentaries to watch, like Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer

1) Murder on a Sunday Morning

Murder on a Sunday Morning exposes flaws in law enforcement (Image via Apple TV+)

Murder on a Sunday Morning (2001), directed by Jean-Xavier de Lestrade, is a documentary about the wrongful accusation of 15-year-old Brenton Butler for murder in Jacksonville, Florida.

It follows Butler's public defenders as they uncover how police coerced his confession and built a case against him without physical evidence. Interrogated for 12 hours without a lawyer, Butler signed a coerced confession. His defense exposed police misconduct, and the jury acquitted him in 45 minutes. Juan Curtis was later identified as a suspect.

It received critical acclaim and won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature in 2002. Murder on a Sunday Morning and Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer expose flaws in law enforcement, revealing how investigations can be tainted by rushed judgments and systemic failures.

Where to watch: Peacock, Prime Video, Apple TV+

2) Last Stop Larrimah

Last Stop Larrimah (2023) was directed and written by Thomas Tancred. It is an HBO documentary on the 2017 vanishing of Paddy Moriarty and his dog from the small Outback town of Larrimah, Australia, which has only 11 inhabitants.

The mysterious disappearance made every resident a suspect. Produced by Duplass Brothers Productions, the film premiered at SXSW on March 11, 2023, before its HBO debut on October 8.

The documentary explores Larrimah's eccentric history and the tensions within its once close-knit community that may have played a role in Moriarty's disappearance. Through interviews and storytelling, it offers a captivating look at small-town dynamics, mystery, and intrigue in one of Australia's most remote regions.

Last Stop Larrimah and Gone Girls are both stories about vanishings in tight-knit communities where everyone who resides there is a suspect.

Where to watch: Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, HBO

3) O.J.: Made in America

O.J.: Made in America is a 2016 documentary by Ezra Edelman (Image via Apple TV+)

O.J.: Made in America is a 2016 documentary by Ezra Edelman for ESPN's 30 for 30 series. The film explores O.J. Simpson's life, from his meteoric rise as a football hero to the full circle to stardom and notoriety, trial for murdering Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman, and jail term in 2007 on charges of robbery.

Through archival footage and interviews, the documentary examines Simpson's career, relationships, and trial amid Los Angeles' racial and social turmoil, linking his case to events like the Watts riots and Rodney King's beating.

O.J.: Made in America and Gone Girls investigate how media, crime, and justice intersect in sensationalized cases that dominated national attention.

Where to watch: Prime Video, Hulu, Apple TV+, Disney+

4) The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

The documentary explores the mind of the killer, Andrew Cunanan (Image via Amazon)

The Assassination of Gianni Versace, season 2 of American Crime Story, examines the 1997 murder of legendary fashion designer Gianni Versace by Andrew Cunanan.

Based on Maureen Orth's book Vulgar Favors, the series tracks the crime and bungled manhunt that allowed Cunanan to continue killing. It was developed by Tom Rob Smith following the departure of the original series developers Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski.

Versace features Edgar Ramírez as the designer and Darren Criss as Cunanan, who murdered Versace in front of his Miami estate. Penélope Cruz plays Donatella Versace, and Ricky Martin plays Antonio D'Amico, Versace's long-term boyfriend.

The series seeks to tackle the intrigue of Versace's life, his brutal death, and the wider social implications of the crime.

The Assassination of Gianni Versace and Gone Girls both explore the minds of elusive killers, the impact of their crimes, and the long pursuit of justice.

Where to watch: Hulu, Prime Video

5) Girl in the Picture

Girl in the Picture is adapted from the books A Beautiful Child and Finding Sharon (Image via Netflix)

Girl in the Picture is a Netflix documentary directed by Skye Borgman, based on Matt Birkbeck's books A Beautiful Child and Finding Sharon.

It is based on the shocking true story of Sharon Marshall, who was kidnapped as a child by fugitive Franklin Delano Floyd and brought up as his daughter. Birkbeck, who also acted as executive producer, assisted in exposing the shocking details of her case.

Girl in the Picture and Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer reveals long-concealed truths about victims whose true tales remained hidden for years.

Where to watch: Netflix

6) Tell Me Who I Am

Tell Me Who I Am delves into the agonized pursuit of justice (Image via Netflix)

Tell Me Who I Am (2019), by director Ed Perkins, tracks twin brothers Alex and Marcus Lewis after Alex is involved in a motorcycle accident at the age of 18 and loses his memory.

Based on the picture Marcus paints of their past, Alex receives an idealized version of their youth. But as he grows older, he picks up on discrepancies and wonders if everything that has been told to him is true.

While sorting their late parents' belongings, Alex discovers disturbing clues to a buried family secret. Marcus resists but eventually confirms his worst fears, forcing them to confront trauma and redefine their past.

Tell Me Who I Am and Gone Girls delve into the corrosive effects of concealed realities and the agonized pursuit of justice.

Where to watch: Netflix

7) The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst

The Jinx unravels chilling crime mysteries (Image via Hotstar)

The Jinx, an HBO documentary, follows real estate heir Robert Durst's suspected ties to his wife Kathie's disappearance in 1982, his friend Susan Berman's murder in 2000, and his neighbor Morris Black's death in 2001.

Durst admitted to killing Black but was acquitted, claiming self-defense. The series gained fame when he unknowingly muttered a shocking confession on a hot mic, leading to his arrest for Berman's murder the day before the finale of this series.

The Jinx and Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer both unravel chilling mysteries through jaw-dropping admissions and aggressive investigative journalism.

Where to watch: Prime Video, Hulu, HBO Max, Apple TV+

Interested viewers can watch the docuseries Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer on Netflix.

