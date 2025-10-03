7 James Norton Movies and Shows to Watch If You Loved Him in 'House Of Guinness'

James Norton has become one of Britain's most beloved actors. His role in House of Guinness showcases his ability to portray complex characters with nuance and depth. The show delves into the dark underbelly of the world's most renowned brewing dynasties. James Norton brings a deep presence to the screen that leaves audiences wanting more.

His career spans several projects, from gritty crime thrillers to period drama. Every performance reveals a different facet of his talent. Whether playing troubled heroes or morally ambiguous figures, he commands attention.

These seven productions highlight the versatility and range that make James Norton such a compelling screen presence.

1) Happy Valley

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

This show stands as one of British television's finest crime dramas. James Norton embodies the role of Tommy Lee Royce, a violent criminal whose actions set tragic events in motion. The character represents pure chaos wrapped in charm.

His portrayal earned widespread critical acclaim and several award nominations. The show follows Sergeant Catherine Cawood as she pursues justice in Yorkshire's Calder Valley.

Norton's depiction of Tommy creates a memorable villain. He balances moments of unsettling vulnerability with brutality. The cat-and-mouse chase between his character and Sarah Lancashire's sergeant drives the whole narrative. Viewers watch in horror as Tommy's presence affects lives across three seasons. James Norton proves he can make viewers simultaneously comprehend a character and fear. Many consider this his breakthrough performance, which established him as a sincere dramatic performer.

Happy Valley is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

2) Grantchester

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

This show offers a gentler side of James Norton's abilities. He plays Sidney Chambers, a crime-solving vicar in 1950s Cambridgeshire. The role displays his warmth and mysterious charm. Sidney wrestles with duty, faith, and personal desires while investigating murders.

Norton brings genuine kindness to the character without making him feel naive. The period setting allows him to demonstrate his comfort in a costume drama setting. His chemistry with co-star Robson Green creates the series's emotional core. Sidney confronts moral dilemmas that challenge his convictions. James Norton plays these internal conflicts with quiet moments and subtle expressions.

The series ran for four seasons with him in the lead role. Viewers loved watching him navigate between detective work and spiritual guidance.

The show is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

3) Little Women

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The BBC adaptation of Little Women features Norton as John Brooke. He brings quiet dignity to Meg March's lover. The screen time might be limited compared to others on the list, but James Norton makes every scene count. John Brooke feels grounded and genuine. The adaptation stays faithful to Louise May Alcott's classic book while feeling fresh.

James Norton's performance adds depth to a character often overlooked in other aspects. He conveys devotion without becoming just a backdrop to the March sisters. The chemistry between him and Will Fitzgerald creates relatable romance. Norton proves he does not require a spotlight to leave an impression.

Little Women is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

4) McMafia

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The show pushes Norton into the world of international organized crime. He portrays Alex Godman, a banker pulled into his family's criminal life. The show spans several countries and explores global criminal networks.

Noton carries the whole show on his shoulders with intelligence and intensity. Alex transforms from a reluctant participant to an active player throughout all episodes. The role requires James Norton to speak several languages and navigate complicated emotional territory. He plays a man losing his moral compass one decision at a time. The production features spectacular cinematography across Mumbai, London, Tel Aviv, and Moscow.

James Norton's performance anchors the extended narrative. He makes Alex's descent feel tragic yet inevitable. His work here demonstrates that he can lead a large international production.

McMafia is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

5) Mr. Jones

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

This movie tells the story of Welsh journalist Gereth Jones. Norton portrays real-life journalist Ada Brooks in this historical thriller. The film explores Jones's investigation into the Ukrainian famine under Soviet rule. James Norton's supporting performance adds weight to the ensemble cast.

He appears alongside James Franco in sequences set in Moscow. The movie moves between stylized scenes and stark realism. James Norton brings rawness to the period setting. His character represents the journalists who risked everything for the truth. The film garnered attention for highlighting a previously overlooked historical turmoil.

Mr. Jones is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

6) Nowhere Boy

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This film captures John Lennon's teen years in Liverpool. James Norton plays a minor role in this biographical drama. The movie focuses on Lennon's dynamic with his aunt and mother. Aaron Taylor-Johnson leads as the future Beatles legend. Norton appears as a supporting character in Lennon's world. Even through limited screen time, he creates a memorable presence. The movie explores the rebellion and pain that shaped Lennon's artistry.

James Norton was earlier in his career when this movie was released. The movie features compelling performances and accurate period detail. It captures the spirit of 1950s Liverpool with honesty.

Nowhere Boy is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

7) Flatliners

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This movie represents Norton's venture into Hollywood thriller territory. He joins an ensemble cast in this reimaging of the 1990 cult classic. The film follows medical students experimenting with near-death experiences.

Norton embodies the role of Jamie, one of the students crossing risky boundaries. The experiments unleash terrifying consequences from their pasts. Norton tackles the horror elements with conviction. The movie received mixed reviews, but it displays his versatility. He holds his own alongside Diego Luna and Ellen Page. Norton lends emotional weight to sequences that require fear and vulnerability. While not his most celebrated work, it displays his range.

Flatliners is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

Norton continues building an impressive career across television and film. His choices reflect an actor interested in substance over popularity. From psychological thrillers to historical dramas, he brings commitment to every performance. These seven selections offer just a glimpse of his evolving talent.

