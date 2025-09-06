7 Reasons Why 'My Life With The Walter Boys' Should Be Your Next Watch if You Loved 'The Summer I Turned Pretty'

My Life With The Walter Boys has become a binge-worthy show for teen drama enthusiasts. The Netflix series follows Jackie Howard, a city girl from New York who shifts to Colorado to live with the Walter family after losing her parents.

Ad

Twelve boys surround her in a house full of menace and unpredictable romance. The show brings together teen relationships, personal growth, and family drama in a small city setting.

Fans of The Summer I Turned Pretty will notice similarities in My Life with the Walter Boys. Both follow young women facing love, family struggles, healing, loss, and growing up through major life changes. The new show adds fresh perspectives to the teen drama themes that made The Summer I Turned Pretty popular worldwide.

Ad

Trending

7 reasons why My Life With The Walter Boys must be next watch if you liked watching The Summer I Turned Pretty

1) Strong female lead character development

A still from the show (Image via Netflix)

Jackie Howard is a well-established main lead in My Life With The Walter Boys. Unlike other teen drama leads, she has clear motives and hobbies beyond romantic pursuits. Jackie keeps her academic focus while settling into life in Colorado. She displays real growth throughout the show as she learns to open up to her new family.

Ad

The character encounters real teen issues in the most authentic ways. Jackie struggles with family dynamics, grief, and rediscovering herself. She makes some blunders but learns from them very fast. Her journey feels raw rather than forced or overly dramatic. Fans see her develop real relationships with various Walter family members.

Jackie's personality shines through her decisions and actions. She stands up for herself when needed but also displays vulnerability. The character balances seeking help while exploring independence. This develops a more engaging and relatable viewing experience than traditional teen drama main leads offer.

Ad

2) Complex family dynamics and relationships

A still from the show (Image via Netflix)

My Life With The Walter Boys wins at showing genuine family relationships. The Walter household operates with honest love and chaos. Every family member has a distinctive persona and individual storylines. The series explores sibling relationships, chosen family, and parent-child bond themes with efficiency.

Ad

The show handles blended family circumstances with authenticity and care. Jackie's integration into the Walter family feels believable and gradual. More tensions arise authentically from personality differences rather than pre-existing drama. The series demonstrates how families can evolve and transform when new members join.

Additionally, secondary characters receive actual development and screen time. Each Walter brother has distinctive traits, Personal struggles, and goals. The parents are displayed as real individuals with their own set of challenges. This element makes the family feel real rather than just a prop accompanying the romance plots.

Ad

3) Authentic small-town setting and atmosphere

A still from the show (Image via Netflix)

The Colorado setting in My Life With The Walter Boys forms an immersive viewing experience. The small town ambience feels real and relatable rather than idealized. The fans witness real community connections and local traditions. The ranch setting provides aesthetic scenery while serving the story more effectively.

Ad

Additionally, the school scenes display actual academic life with extracurricular activities. The characters participate in farming activities, rodeos, and local events. These elements add authenticity to the show while also delivering interesting plot opportunities. The setting influences character growth and relationship dynamics with authenticity.

The contrast between Jackie's New York background and Colorado life pushes character growth. Her adjustment to rural living forms both drama and comedy. The setting turns into a character itself, shaping how relationships form. This environment narrative adds more nuance to the overall story.

Ad

4) Realistic teenage behavior and dialogue

A still from the show (Image via Netflix)

The characters in My Life With The Walter Boys act their natural ages consistently. The dialogues sound real rather than artificially dramatic or overly dramatic. The teen characters make age-appropriate mistakes and decisions. Their interests and concerns reflect actual teenage experiences with accuracy.

Ad

The series avoids ordinary teen drama pitfalls like unrealistic relationship expectations. The characters break up, date, and move on more believably. The problems and conflicts stem from fundamental misunderstandings rather than manufactured plot devices.

This rawness makes the audience more invested in character outcomes. The consumption of social media and urban teenage concerns appears organically in narratives. The characters deal with college applications, academic pressure, and future planning. The friend groups behave like real teens rather than adults in teen bodies. The real feelings enhance the viewing experiences significantly.

Ad

5) Balanced romance without overwhelming drama

A still from the show (Image via Netflix)

My Life With The Walter Boys tackles romantic connections with appropriate development and pacing. The love triangle elements develop naturally through character interactions. Both romantic interests have different personalities and authentic connections with Jackie. The competition feels real rather than forced for drama.

Ad

The show gives equal time to family relationships and friendship alongside burning romance. Jackie develops meaningful connections with female characters and platonic male friends.

This balance prevents the series from becoming solely a highlight of romantic drama. Several relationship types receive actual development and attention. Intimate relationships progress at realistic paces for teen characters.

The series displays healthy communication about feelings and boundaries. The characters respect each other's personal space and decisions. This sincere approach to romance sets a good example for younger audiences.

Ad

6) Strong supporting characters and subplots

A still from the show (Image via Netflix)

The supporting characters in My Life With The Walter Boys have their own engaging narratives. Every Walter family member encounters growth opportunities and personal challenges. The series explores sexuality, career aspirations, and identity through different characters.

Ad

These subplots add depth without diminishing the central story. Additionally, LGBTQ+ representation appears naturally within the family dynamic. The characters explore their personal identities through family support. The series handles these storylines with authenticity and sensitivity.

These representations add crucial diversity to the teen drama genre. The adult characters are displayed as complicated individuals with their own internal conflicts.

7) Emotional depth and meaningful themes

A still from the show (Image via Netflix)

My Life With The Walter Boys explores grief and healing with raw emotional influence. Jackie's journey feels respectful and authentic. The series demonstrates how families support each other in difficult times. These themes resonate with the audience who have experienced similar struggles.

Ad

The personal growth in My Life With The Walter Boys occurs gradually throughout the show rather than in dramatic sequences. Characters learn from blunders and form effective coping mechanisms over time. The series emphasizes the need for trust and communication in relationships. These lessons feel earned rather than manufactured and preachy.

My Life With The Walter Boys offers everything viewers love about The Summer I Turned Pretty while adding eccentric elements and a stronger character arc. The show provides real teenage experience, meaningful emotional depth, and family dynamics that keep audiences engaged throughout every episode.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mannjari Gupta Mannjari Gupta is a Listicle writer in the entertainment division at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings four years of experience in digital media, having worked with platforms like Pocket FM, Pepper Content, FilmyFiles, and BookGeeks.



Mannjari's passion for her field is driven by her belief that different genres fuel her imagination, enhancing her writing skills. She prioritizes thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring that her articles reflect factual information rather than personal opinions.



Fascinated by powerful female-led empires, she admires figures like the Kardashians and Martha Stewart for their ability to redefine influence and build lasting legacies. If given a time machine, she'd delve into the Kardashian universe, not for the drama but to witness their ability to transform criticism into entrepreneurial success.



Outside of writing, Mannjari is a trained classical dancer specializing in Kathak. She also enjoys reading and relaxing during her leisure time. Know More