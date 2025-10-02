7 Sarah Gadon Movies and Shows to Watch If You Loved Her in 'Wayward'

Sarah Gadon has carved out a distinct path in Hollywood with her seasoned performances and magnetic screen presence. The Canadian actress brings naivety to every role she adapts. In Wayward, she displays her ability to navigate complicated emotional terrain. The series follows a group of women at a remote wellness retreat that takes an intense turn.

He struggles with character and survival, as well as secrets. The show highlights her range as a performer. Sarah Gadon has built an expansive line-up of work over the years. She has worked with seasoned directors and tackled a diverse range of genres.

From psychological thrillers to period dramas, her filmography offers something unique for every fan. Her performances are marked by strength and subtlety. Every project reveals a new dimension of her talent. Here are seven essential Sarah Gadon shows and movies that display why she remains one of the most compelling actors in the current time.

Enemy, A Dangerous Method, True Detective Season 3, and four other Sarah Gadon movies and shows to watch if you loved her in Wayward

1) Alias Grace

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

In this movie, Sarah delivers a haunting performance in this Netflix limited series based on Margaret Atwood's book. The film is set in 1840s Canada, and the story follows Grace Marks, a young Irish immigrant convicted of killing. She serves time in prison while a doctor tries to find the truth of what happened. The narrative shifts between present and past.

It explores class, memory, and the treatment of women in society. Sarah Gadon portrays Nancy Montgomery, the housekeeper who becomes a central figure in the murder case. Her character captures both complexity and vulnerability. The story unfolds like a psychological puzzle. Every episode peels back layers of the mystery.

Gadon's acting adds crucial texture to the narrative. She makes Nancy feel like a real person caught in difficult circumstances. The show earned critical praise for its storytelling and performances.

The show is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

2) Enemy

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This is another psychological thriller directed by Denis Villeneuve, featuring Sarah Gadon in a dual role that demands precision. The movie follows a college professor who discovers his exact double. Reality starts to fracture as the two men's lives become entangled.

Sarah Gadon embodies the girlfriend of one man and the pregnant spouse of the other. The movie operates on symbolism and dream logic. Every frame carries weight and meaning. Villeneuve creates an atmosphere of mounting dread.

The Toronto setting turns almost oppressive. Gadon navigates the strange storyline with skill. She grounds the surreal story with raw emotion. Her character feels distinct despite the movie's puzzling structure.

The film challenges viewers to interpret its mysteries. It rewards several viewings. Gadon's work here displays her willingness to take risks. She embraces the unconventional nature of the project. The movie has developed a devoted following since its release.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

3) A Dangerous Method

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Director David Cronenberg created this exploration of the relationship between Sigmund Freud and Carl Jung. Sarah Gadon features as Emma Jung, Carl Jung's spouse.

The story chronicles Jung's treatment of a patient named Sabina Spielrein. Professional boundaries become blurred as their relationship intensifies. The movie examines the origin of psychoanalysis..

It depicts the intellectual competition between Freud and Jung. Sarah Gadon brings nuance to Emma Jung. She portrays a woman who is aware of her husband's indiscretions yet maintains her dignity. The role requires intelligence and resilience. Cronenberg presents the material with clinical precision.

Sarah Gadon holds her own alongside Viggo Mortensen and Michael Fassbender. Her acting adds emotional grounding. The movie explores the intersection of professional work and personal life.

A Dangerous Method is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

4) 11.22.63

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This miniseries adapts Stephen King's novel, which explores the assassination of John F. Kennedy and the concept of time travel. James Franco features as a teacher who travels back to 1960 to stop the killing. Sarah Gadon embodies Sadie Dunhill, a librarian with whom he fell in love in the past.

Their dynamic becomes the heart of the series. She brings authenticity and warmth to Sadie. The character encounters her own challenges independent of the central plot. Sarah Gadon portrays a woman with depth and agency. The period setting is richly detailed. The show balances suspense with romance.

Sarah Gadon's bond with Franco anchors the narrative. Her performance earned recognition from critics. The series explores what people are willing to sacrifice for love. It asks whether changing the past is worth losing what you discover in the process. Sarah Gadon makes fans care deeply about Sadie's fate.

The show is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

5) Maps to the Stars

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

David Cronenberg teams up with Gadon for this sharp satire of Hollywood. The movie follows several characters connected to the entertainment industry. Gadon portrays a young actress desperate for her big break. She attends the same events and chases the same dreams as the other characters.

Every character pursues success while failing. Gadon captures the blend of insecurity and ambition. Her sequences add to the movie's unsettling tone. The film earned discussion and controversy. Sarah Gadon fully embodies the intense material.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

6) True Detective Season 3 (2019)

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Gadon joins this popular series for its third season. Mahershala Ali features as a detective investigating the disappearance of two kids. The story spans several timelines across several years.

Gadon portrays Clair, a woman connected to the case. Her screentime is limited, but her role is crucial to the mystery. She appears in a significant scene that shifts the investigation. The season builds its puzzle deliberately and slowly.

Gadon brings nuance to her limited role. She makes Claire memorable despite her minor appearances. The series's atmosphere is thick with southern Gothic dread. Every timeline reveals new information. Saraha Gadon's acting adds another layer to the complicated narrative.

True Detective Season 3 is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

7) Indignation

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This drama stars Logan Lerman as a Jewish student in 1950s Ohio. Gadon portrays Olivia Hutton, a fellow student who captivates him. Their connection unfolds against the backdrop of the Korean War. The movie explores desire, identity, and social expectations. Sarah Gadon creates a character who defies ordinary categorization. Olivia has secrets and depths that eventually emerge.

Gadon's acting reveals layers through small choices. She makes Olivia both real and mysterious. The movie builds toward impending doom. Every sequence carries a sense of upcoming tragedy. Sarah Gadon displays her ability to suggest inner life.

Indignation is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

These are seven Sarah Gadon movies and shows to watch if you liked her acting in Wayward.

