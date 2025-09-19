7 Seth Rogen Movies and Shows to Watch if You Loved Him in 'The Studio'

Seth Rogan brings his charisma and signature humor to Apple TV+'s newest comedy show, The Studio. Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen created it. The show centers on Matt Remick, an executive at Continental Studios who gets pushed into his dream job of running the whole place.

Matt struggles to balance Continent's corporate aims in an increasingly IP-driven entertainment landscape with his aspiration to produce quality movies. Seth Rogan stars as the newly hired head of appointments at a film studio who must navigate corporate demands while trying to keep films relevant and alive.

He was seeking celebrity approval; therefore, his executive team at Continental Studios must manage corporate demands with creative aspiration. The series displays Seth Rogan's talent for playing a character caught between professional reality and personal dreams. His acting demonstrates why fans continue to love his work across different genres and formats.

For viewers who enjoyed watching Seth Rogen in The Studio, here are seven other shows and movies highlighting his range as writer, actor, and producer.

Superbad, This Is the End, Superbad, and four other Seth Rogen movies and shows to watch if you liked him in The Studio

1) Pineapple Express

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Pineapple Express features Rogen as Dale Denton, a process server and marijuana enthusiast. Dale accidentally witnesses a murder while serving paper and further needs to flee with his drug dealer, Saul Silver (portrayed by James Franco).

The two unlikely partners go on the run from dangerous criminals. Seth Rogen co-wrote the screenplay with Evan Goldberg. The action-comedy blends intense chase sequences and humor. Dale starts as a lazy slacker but becomes someone willing to fight for his friends. The movie displays Seth Rogen's potential to mix genuine emotion, comedy, and action.

Pineapple Express is available on Amazon Prime.

2) Superbad

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

In Superbad, Rogen embodies the role of Officer Michaels, a bumbling police officer. The premise of the story follows high school friends Evan and Seth trying to get alcohol for a party. Officer Michaels and his partner, Officer Slater, encounter the boys during their adventure.

This movie also includes Seth Rogen co-writing the script with Eva Goldberg. The movie explores teenage friendship and the fear of growing apart. Additionally, Officer Michaels provides comic relief while the lead characters learn valuable lessons about honesty and loyalty. Seth Rogen's writing captures the awkwardness of teenage years with accuracy.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime.

3) Knocked Up

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This movie features Seth Rogen as Ben Stone, a slacker who accidentally gets a successful television producer pregnant after a one-night stand. Ben must grow up quickly when Alison decides to keep the baby.

The premise of the movie follows their relationship as they prepare for parenthood. Ben transforms from an irresponsible stoner into a caring father and partner. Seth Rogen's acting brings a balance between genuine character development and humor. The film explores themes of relationships, responsibility, and unexpected life changes. His chemistry with Katherine Heigl drives the emotional core of the story.

This movie is available on Amazon Prime.

4) This Is the End

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This Is the End features Seth Rogen playing a fictional version of himself during an apocalypse. The comedy brings together Rogen and his real-life friends as they encounter the world's end. The groups get trapped in James Franco's home while demons attack Los Angeles. Seth Rogen co-wrote and co-directed the movie with Evan Goldberg.

The film parodies friendship dynamics and celebrity culture. Every actor plays an exaggerated version of their public persona. Seth Rogen's meta-performance creates both surprising emotional moments and laughs.

This movie is available on Netflix.

5) Freaks and Geeks

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Freaks and Geeks launched Rogen's career as Ken Miller, a sarcastic member of the freaks group. The premise of the show follows teenagers in 1980s Michigan navigating high school social hierarchies. Ken dates Amy Smart's character, Kim Kelly, and provides cynical commentary on teen life. Seth Rogen was only 17 when he starred in the show.

This series lasted one season but turned into a cult classic over time. Ken Miller established several of Seth Rogen's signature character traits. His deadpan delivery and timing were already evident in this early role.

Freaks and Geeks is available on Amazon Prime.

6) The Interview

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This movie stars Rogen as Aarn Rapaport, a television producer who travels to North Korea with his host, Dave Skylark. The CIA recruits them to assassinate North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during their interview.

Aaron initially seems like the more reasonable half of the duo. Rogen co-directed and co-wrote the controversial comedy. The movie created international headlines due to its political comedy. The movie created international headlines due to its political content. Aaron's character development displays him becoming more involved in risky missions. Rogen balances buddy comedy elements and political satire.

This movie is available on Netflix.

7) Neighbors

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

In this movie, Rogen portrays the role of Mac Radner, a new father living next to a rowdy fraternity home. Mac and his wife, Kelly, initially try to befriend the college students led by Zac Efron's character.

When the parties became too disruptive, Mac declared war on the fraternity. The movie explores the tension between youthful desires and adult responsibilities. Rogen's character wishes to prove he is still cool while being a responsible parent. Mac learns to accept his new role as a father and neighbor. The comedy displays Rogen's talent for emotional storytelling and physical comedy.

Neighbors is available on Amazon Prime.

Rogen continues to evolve as an actor across different media and genres. These seven productions display his range from family films to stoner comedies. His work consistently blends heart and humor with genuine character development.

