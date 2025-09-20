7 shows to watch if you loved ‘Hacks’

Hacks is an American dark comedy-drama created by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky that premiered in 2021.
Hacks follows legendary Las Vegas comedian Deborah Vance and young comedy writer Ava Daniels as they face the challenges of the contemporary comedy industry. Across four seasons, the series depicts their evolving professional partnership and personal growth, with a fifth and final season announced.
The story centers on Deborah, who must reinvent her act to keep her residency, and Ava, whose career falters after a controversial tweet. As Ava becomes her head writer, the two form a bond, challenging each other professionally while confronting personal struggles.
If viewers loved watching Hacks, then here is a list of seven other shows that capture similar themes of reinvention and complicated partnerships, including The Other Two and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.
1) The Other Two
The Other Two is an American sitcom created by Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider that follows two struggling millennial siblings dealing with their younger brother’s sudden rise to internet fame.
The show centers on Cary, a gay aspiring actor, and his sister Brooke, a former professional dancer, trying to find their place in the world. Along the way, they navigate the challenges of adulthood while confronting their feelings about their 13-year-old brother Chase’s overnight fame.
Like Hacks, The Other Two focuses on the world of entertainment through the lens of ambitious young talent facing career challenges and personal relationships.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, HBO Max
2) Crashing
Crashing is an American comedy-drama series created by Pete Holmes. The semi-autobiographical show follows a fictionalized version of Holmes, a comedian who pursues a career in stand-up after his wife cheats on him, leaving him homeless.
The series features several comedians playing themselves, including Artie Lange and T.J. Miller, along with other guest appearances. It aired on HBO from 2017 to 2019 and ran for three seasons.
Similar to Hacks, Crashing focuses on the stand-up comedy scene, following a struggling comedian as he works to establish his career and find his voice.
Where to watch: Netflix, HBO Max
3) Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is an American period comedy-drama created by Amy Sherman-Palladino in 2017.
Set in the late 1950s and early 1960s, it follows Miriam "Midge" Maisel, a New York housewife who discovers her talent for stand-up comedy. The series features Alex Borstein, Michael Zegen, Marin Hinkle, and Tony Shalhoub, and ran for five seasons, concluding in 2023.
The show follows Midge as she builds her career in the male-dominated comedy world while managing family and personal growth. Guided by her manager Susie Myerson, she develops her voice as a comic, facing professional challenges and societal expectations amid drama and period detail.
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel shares a thematic connection with Hacks, following a female comedian working in a male-dominated comedy world while juggling personal growth and professional ambition.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+
4) GLOW
GLOW is an American comedy-drama created by Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, inspired by the 1980s women's professional wrestling circuit, Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling.
Set in Los Angeles in 1985, the show follows Ruth Wilder, a struggling actress who joins the fledgling wrestling promotion GLOW. She clashes with the cynical director Sam Sylvia and has a complicated relationship with her former best friend Debbie Eagan.
The series also follows the personal and professional lives of the cast and crew against the backdrop of 1980s Southern California and Nevada.
Like Hacks, GLOW focuses on women forging their careers in a competitive entertainment field, with mentorship, rivalry, and challenges in professional life.
Where to watch: Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu
5) The Kominsky Method
The Kominsky Method is an American comedy-drama created by Chuck Lorre that premiered on November 16, 2018. The series stars Michael Douglas, Alan Arkin, Sarah Baker, Nancy Travis, Paul Reiser, and Kathleen Turner, and ran for three seasons, concluding in 2021.
The show follows Sandy Kominsky, a former actor who experienced a brief moment of success and now works as a Hollywood acting coach. It follows his personal and professional life, showing the challenges of aging, friendship, and life in the entertainment industry.
The Kominsky Method parallels Hacks as it depicts aging performers who must remain relevant in show business while preserving their personal relationships.
Where to watch: Netflix, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video
6) Barry
Barry is an American black comedy crime drama created by Alec Berg and Bill Hader that aired from 2018 to 2023, spanning four seasons.
The series stars Hader as Barry Berkman, a former Marine-turned-hitman who travels to Los Angeles for a job but ends up joining an acting class taught by Gene Cousineau, where he meets aspiring actress Sally Reed and begins to question his life choices.
The show follows Barry’s struggle to balance his violent past with his new passion for acting, using it as an outlet for his anxiety and guilt.
Similar to Hacks, Barry combines dark comedy and character-driven drama to depict a performer’s journey, showing personal transformation and the tension between professional ambitions and past life choices.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Apple TV+, Hulu
7) Veep
Veep is an American political satire comedy created by Armando Iannucci that aired from 2012 to 2019. The series follows Selina Meyer, a fictional Vice President and later President of the United States, and her team as they deal with the rivalries and absurdities of political life while trying to leave a legacy.
The show explores Meyer’s career and personal life, including her relationships with her daughter, ex-husband, and colleagues, while satirizing the inner workings of government.
Like Hacks, Veep combines character-driven drama with the professional and personal challenges of a demanding career, though in a political rather than entertainment setting.
Where to watch: Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max
Interested viewers can watch Hacks on Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Apple TV+, and HBO Max.