10 Best Episodes from Hacks to Rewatch

Hacks stands as one of television's most intricate comedy shows. The series brings together two unlikely partners in the entertainment world. Jean Smart embodies the role of Deborah Vance, a legendary Las Vegas comedian.

Hannah Einbinder embodies the role of Ava Daniels, a young writer trying to revive her career. Their partnership creates comic elements through each episode.

The show explores the clash between modern sensibilities and old-school comedy. Deborah has performed in Vegas casinos for years. Ava represents the new generation of comedy writers.

Their relationships drive the emotional core of the story. Every episode balances raw character development and sharp humor. Hacks has earned critical acclaim and several Emmy Awards. The writing team crafts episodes that feel both contemporary and timeless.

Every storyline examines the comedy industry from new angles. The series delivers meaningful messages about creativity, friendship, and personal growth.

10 best popular episodes from Hacks to rewatch

1) "There Is No Line" (Season 1, Episode 1)

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The pilot episodes introduce audiences to the world of Hacks. Deborah encountered career challenges at her Vegas residency. Ava struggles with industry blocklisting after a controversial social media post. Their manager, Jimmy, brings them together despite their apparent differences.

The episode establishes the series's tone with accuracy. Einbinder and Smart display immediate chemistry as their characters cross paths. The writing balances real emotional stakes with comedy. This premiere received Emmy nominations for both directing and writing.

2)"1.69 Million" (Season 1, Episode 6)

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

This episode transforms Hacks from good television to legendary. Deborah comes back to the Sacramento comedy club where her career started.

Ava encounters the casual sexism embedded in comedy culture. The experience opens both women's eyes to industry issues. The titular sequence delivers one of television's most compelling moments.

Deborah confronts Drew, a sexist comedy host who harasses female performers. She offers him $1.69 million to quit comedy completely. Jean Smart's performance earned her first Emmy Award.

3) "New Eyes" (Season 1, Episode 6)

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Deborah recovers from cosmetic surgery at a luxury spa. Ava joins her in working on new material. Their professional relationship starts shifting toward real friendship. The episode displays both women letting their guards down. The spa setting provides the right opportunities for physical comedy. Ava and Deborah consume edibles and bond over past experiences.

The relaxed atmosphere allows in-depth conversations to emerge naturally. Hacks proves that comedy can handle serious topics without losing entertainment value.

4) "Bulletproof" (Season 3, Episode 9)

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The third season finale delivers Hacks at its absolute peak. Deborah finally achieves her dream of hosting late-night television. However, success brings new obstacles and moral dilemmas. She must choose between career security and loyalty.

Ava expects to become the series's head writer as promised. Deborah decides to keep the present staff to avoid controversy. This betrayal fractures their rebuilt friendship entirely. The episode explores how growth can corrupt even good intentions.

The finale's shocking ending flips the entire show's dynamic. Ava utilizes Deborah's own tactic against her through clever blackmail. This twist sets up future seasons while providing an immediate dramatic sequence.

5) "The Captain's Wife" (Season 2, Episode 4)

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Ava and Deborah board a lesbian cruise for a unique performance. The unfamiliar setting challenges Deborah's usual comedy approach. Ava confronts her fear of travelling through water bodies to support her boss. Their shared vulnerability brings them closer together.

The cruise ship setting creates an accurate bottle episode environment. Both women encounter personal fears while navigating professional struggles. Deborah learns about LGBTQ+ experiences from her viewers. Ava opens up about her bisexuality in in-depth conversations.

This episode displays Hack's ability to find humor in unexpected circumstances. The writing explores identity and acceptance through comedy club dynamics. The cruise provides space for character development away from their usual Las Vegas environment.

6) "The Deborah Vance Christmas Spectacular" (Season 3, Episode 7)

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Deborah's yearly Christmas party becomes the setting for family reconciliation. She invites her distant sister Kathy after years of silence. Their reunion compels both women to address misunderstandings and old wounds.

The party atmosphere allows several storylines to develop simultaneously. Kayla and Jimmy pursue a bizarre movie scheme involving silent star Fatty Arbuckle. Guest stars J. Smith-Cameron and Christopher Lloyd also deliver compelling performances that enhance the regular cast's dynamics.

This holiday episode balances the show's signature humor with family drama. Hacks displays how Christmas can bring out the worst and best in people. The writing explores family bonds and forgiveness through entertainment narratives.

7) "The One, The Only" (Season 2, Episode 8)

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Deborah's comedy tour reaches its climax with a filmed special at the Palmetto Theater. After months of struggling with new material, she finally connects with viewers again. The episodes celebrate her innovative breakthrough while setting up future conflicts.

The performance sequence showcases Jean Smart's incredible range as a dramatic actress and a comedian. Deborah's material reflects her personal growth throughout the season. The viewers' response validates her creative choices and artistic risks.

The episode ends with another shocking betrayal as Deborah fires Ava despite their success. This decision proves that Hacks never lets characters rest in comfortable situations.

8) "One Day" (Season 3, Episode 5)

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The writer's block compels Deborah and Ava into the wilderness for inspiration. When Deborah injures herself during their hike, both women encounter missed opportunities and morality. The isolated setting strips away all distractions for honest conversations.

This bottle episode focuses entirely on character development over plot growth. Deborah reveals her fears about unfulfilled dreams. Ava provides support while dealing with her own career anxieties. Their conversation deepens their bond significantly.

The episode title reflects Deborah's realization that one day may never come. Hacks explores how people delay crucial decisions until it's too late.

9) "The Click" (Season 2, Episode 6)

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Deborah experiences a stellar breakthrough that transforms her comedy approach. Instead of hiding from past controversies, she embraces them as material. This artistic revelation transforms everything about her acting style and personal outlook.

The episode explores the relationship between comedy and truth. Great comedians must look for honesty in their material to connect with audiences. Deborah's willingness to be vulnerable on stage makes her funnier and more relatable.

Jean Smart's acting in this episode earned her second consecutive Emmy Award. The writing displays a deep understanding of the creative process. Hacks displays how artists must sometimes embrace their flaws to achieve greatness.

10) "Quid Pro Quo" (Season 2, Episode 2)

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Ava and Deborah's road trip partnership encounters its most significant test. Ava must confess to the damaging email she wrote about Deborah. British television writers plan to use this email in a show starring Helen Mirren.

The revelation threatens to destroy their rebuilt trust. This episode builds expert tension as Ava struggles with her conscience. Their car turns into a pressure cooker for honest conversation. Deborah's reaction to the betrayal is inevitable and surprising given their complex history.

The narratives set up the season's central conflict about forgiveness and loyalty. Hacks proves that even strong bonds can encounter serious challenges.

Hacks consistently delivers television pinnacle through creative writing and outstanding performance. These ten episodes represent the series at its creative peak. Every installment balances heart and humor while exploring complex relationships. The show proves that great comedy can address intense themes without losing its entertaining spirit.

