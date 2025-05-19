7 shows to watch if you liked Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Buffy the Vampire Slayer is an American supernatural drama series produced by Joss Whedon, who was inspired by his 1992 movie of the same name.

The show centers on Buffy Summers, a high school student chosen to be the new "Vampire Slayer," a selected one whose assignment is to slay vampires, demons, and other creatures from the supernatural world.

Buffy resists answering this call initially, but with the help of her Watcher, Giles, she is trained and mentored to become a full-fledged Vampire Slayer. Set on a Hellmouth in fictional Sunnydale, the series blends horror, comedy, and teen drama as Buffy battles evil with help from her loyal friends, the "Scooby Gang."

If viewers enjoyed Buffy the Vampire Slayer for its blend of supernatural storytelling and coming-of-age drama, then here are seven other shows that offer similar thrills and unconventional adventures.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

Dead Like Me and 6 other shows to watch if you liked Buffy the Vampire Slayer

1) Orphan Black

Sarah Manning, a self-reliant woman finds that she is one among many genetically similar clones (Image via Apple TV+)

Orphan Black is a science fiction thriller show developed by Graeme Manson and John Fawcett, starring Tatiana Maslany as different clones. It is about Sarah Manning, a self-reliant woman, who finds that she is one among many genetically similar clones, subverting the issues of identity, independence, and the morality of human cloning.

Following the su*cide of her identical twin, Sarah assumes her identity and enters a hidden world of a biotech behemoth, a cutting-edge science revolution, and a fanatical religious cult determined to destroy clones.

Like Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Orphan Black explores complex identities and tough female leads combating dangerous hidden realms.

Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+

2) Veronica Mars

Kristen Bell as Veronica Mars (Image via Apple TV+)

Veronica Mars is a drama mystery series starring Kristen Bell as the smart and resourceful title character. The show is set in the fictional town of Neptune, California, and it features aspects of teen drama and neo-noir.

Veronica is a teenage amateur private investigator who helps her detective father with his investigations. Between attending school, she solves standalone cases each episode without two repeat cases, in pursuit of bigger season-long mysteries.

The first two seasons have single ongoing storylines, while the third season has shorter multi-episode cases.

Fans of Buffy the Vampire Slayer will enjoy Veronica Mars' mix of teen soap and mystery with a smart, capable young heroine.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Apple TV+, Netflix

3) Dead Like Me

The series follows 18-year-old George Lass as a grim reaper (Image via Apple TV+)

Dead Like Me is an American comedy-drama series developed by Bryan Fuller and starring Ellen Muth and Mandy Patinkin. Filmed in Vancouver, located in Seattle, the series aired on Showtime for two seasons.

The series depicts the life after death of 18-year-old Georgia "George" Lass, now a grim reaper after being accidentally killed in a freak accident. George is a reaper and has the responsibility of collecting souls of the living when they pass away and assisting them to the afterlife.

Dead Like Me is similar to Buffy the Vampire Slayer's combination of dark humor and supernaturalism in its tale of life, death, and unforeseen purpose.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+

4) The X-Files

The X-Files is an American sci-fi drama series created by Chris Carter (Image via Hulu)

The X-Files is an American sci-fi drama series created by Chris Carter. It first aired from 1993 to 2002 on Fox, for nine seasons and 202 episodes, and was revived in 2016 and 2018 for two seasons. Two films are also part of the franchise: The X-Files (1998) and The X-Files: I Want to Believe (2008).

The show follows FBI agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully and their investigations into cases of paranormal activity. Mulder believes in the paranormal, whereas Scully is a scientist and skeptic.

Their cases take them along a path of government conspiracies and unsolved mysteries, with a blend of both alien mythology and standalone "monster-of-the-week" tales.

If viewers liked Buffy the Vampire Slayer's paranormal investigations, The X-Files offers an intriguing couple solving paranormal enigmas and conspiracies.

Where to watch: Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+

5) Firefly

The series follows a group of misfits living on society’s fringes in a frontier star system (Image via Prime Video)

Firefly is a science fiction western drama series by Joss Whedon and his Mutant Enemy Productions, in association with executive producer Tim Minear.

The series follows a group of misfits, some former civil war losers, living on society’s fringes in a frontier star system. The Alliance, formed by the US and China, rules, highlighting that despite technological progress, future society still faces many of today’s political and moral challenges.

Firefly embodies the spirit of Buffy the Vampire Slayer in its multicultural cast of misfit fighters fighting survival and ethical demons in a post-frontier cosmos.

Where to watch: Amazon prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, Netflix

6) Cowboy Bebop

Cowboy Bebop series revolves around the five principal characters(Image via Hulu)

Cowboy Bebop is a Japanese television anime series of the neo-noir space Western genre directed by Shinichirō Watanabe and produced by Sunrise in 1998.

The series revolves around the five principal characters: Spike Spiegel, Jet Black, Faye Valentine, Edward Wong, and their smart dog Ein. They work as a group performing risky assignments pursuing criminals across the Solar System and dealing with their personal troubled pasts and complicated relationships.

Similar to Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Cowboy Bebop has action and action genre-bending combined with character conflict over a fashionable, atmospheric background.

Where to watch: Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video

7) Breaking Bad

Walter White and Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad (Image via Instagram/@breakingbad)

Breaking Bad is a drama television series produced by Vince Gilligan for AMC, filmed and set in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Walter White, a disillusioned high school chemistry teacher diagnosed with stage-three lung cancer, starts producing high-quality blue meth with his former student Jesse Pinkman to secure his family’s future. Adopting the alias "Heisenberg,"

Walter’s growing operation draws threats from the DEA—especially his brother-in-law Hank Schrader—as well as drug cartels and gangs, leading to violent conflicts that endanger his family and strain his relationships.

Breaking Bad imitates Buffy the Vampire Slayer's strong character development as an ordinary person falls into a lower, darker level.

Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

Interested viewers can watch Buffy the Vampire Slayer on Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+.

