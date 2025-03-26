7 shows to watch if you liked Netflix’s Woman of the Dead

After its first successful run in 2023, Netflix’s Woman of the Dead is back on subscribers' watchlist thanks to its equally thrilling second season. Containing six episodes, it brings back Anna Maria Mühe as Brunhilde Blum, the gutsy undertaker who exposed secrets of her little town to find the truth about her husband's death. In season two, Blum finds herself on the run from the police and local criminals.

Woman of the Dead has found many takers because of its layered plotlines complemented by complex characters who are far from perfect and yet have a certain charm to them that piques the viewer's interest. In addition to the powerful performances, Woman of the Dead also benefits from the serene backdrops that add to the gritty narrative.

Viewers who enjoyed Woman of the Dead should make a point to check out the engrossing titles on this list that give off a similar vibe.

Trapped, Black Snow and five other shows like Woman of the Dead that are intriguing and bingeworthy

1) Top of the Lake (2013)

Top of the Lake, like Woman of the Dead, features a compelling lead (Image via BBC)

Woman of the Dead is particularly enjoyable because of Blum. Even though she is out of her depth at times, Blum's relentless personality helps endear her to viewers. Top of the Lake, containing two seasons and 13 episodes, also features a compelling lead whose dogged pursuit of the truth is admirable.

Both seasons are helmed by Elisabeth Moss who plays Detective Robin Griffin. In season one, she is assigned a complex missing persons case involving a pregnant 12-year-old girl. In the second season, she looks into the death of an Asian girl found at Bondi Beach.

Like Woman of the Dead, the narrative of Top of the Lake tends to veer off in unconventional directions which helps keep the suspense alive as the viewers can never truly predict what's going to happen next. The show has plenty of mature and sensitive themes but the treatment has a certain sophistication to it which makes it palatable and engaging.

Where to watch: Top of the Lake can be streamed on Hulu, Apple TV+ and Prime Video.

2) The Brokenwood Mysteries (2014)

The Brokenwood Mysteries features exciting cases that are hard to predict (Image via Acorn TV)

Like Woman of the Dead, The Brokenwood Mysteries takes viewers into a small town with intriguing characters and surprising secrets. Containing 10 seasons and 48 episodes, this show stars Neill Rea in the lead. He plays Detective Inspector Mike Shepherd who visits Brokenwood for an investigation and decides to stay back indefinitely despite having to be demoted to Detective Senior Sergeant.

He is joined by Fern Sutherland's Detective Kristin Sims who has a knack for finding solid leads and closing complicated cases. Although Shepherd's unconventional methods of working are very different from those of Sims, they learn to become a good team by combining their skills.

The Brokenwood Mysteries, like Woman of the Dead, spins a thrilling tale with plenty of red herrings that keep the audience guessing. Often detective shows can be overly violent but this show is able to keep the mystery alive without needing to focus too heavily on the gore.

Where to watch: The Brokenwood Mysteries is available on Prime Video.

3) Trapped (2016)

Trapped, like Woman of the Dead, thrives on a thrilling screenplay elevated by realistic performances (Image via Netflix)

Cinematically, Trapped is similar to Woman of the Dead with respect to the somber colors and dark aesthetic. Containing three seasons and 28 episodes, the show is ideal for fans who are fond of Nordic noir.

In the first season, viewers are introduced to Ólafur Darri Ólafsson's Andri Ólafsson, the chief of police in a remote Icelandic town. When the mutilated corpse of a former townsman is recovered by fishermen, Andri has to follow the clues to find out what happened to him.

Like Woman of the Dead, Trapped shines thanks to its realistic premise and grounded characters. What's interesting is that it doesn't incorporate improbable plot progressions just for shock value. The narrative, albeit mysterious and engrossing, feels like something that could very well happen in real life.

Where to watch: Trapped can be viewed on Netflix, Apple TV+ and Prime Video.

4) The Outsider (2020)

The Outsider is a must-watch for fans of Stephen King (Image via HBO)

The thing that keeps viewers hooked on Woman of the Dead is the way the narrative introduces new confounding revelations that prompt viewers to constantly change their stance on who's responsible. The same is also the case with The Outsider, containing 10 episodes.

When a young boy is murdered, Jason Bateman's Terry Maitland, a Little League baseball coach, becomes the primary suspect. But the seemingly straightforward investigation hits many roadblocks and Detective Ralph Anderson, portrayed by Ben Mendelsohn, finds out soon enough that all is not as it seems on the surface.

Adapted from a Stephen King novel, The Outsider successfully raises the tension with every new episode, very much like Woman of the Dead. Both Bateman and Mendelsohn are experienced actors and know exactly how to add depth to their characters so that viewers become immersed in the narrative.

Where to watch: The Outsider is available on HBO, Max and Prime Video.

5) Black Snow (2023)

Travis Fimmel thrives in the lead role (Image via Stan)

Blum from Woman of the Dead isn't perfect. She is constantly battling her personal demons, which is why the audience finds it easy to connect to her. Similarly, the lead character in Black Snow, containing two seasons and 12 episodes, also has personal struggles that he needs to navigate so that it doesn't affect his daytime job.

The show is helmed by Travis Fimmel who plays Detective James Cormack. Every season presents a new case. In season one, the focus is on a cold case centered around the murder of 17-year-old Isabel Baker and in season two, Cormack looks for clues into a missing persons case involving Zoe Jacobs.

Like Woman of the Dead, the narrative of Black Snow doesn't make the ending obvious which means that the audience is on the edge of their seats until the very end. Fimmel's character in this show is very different from Ragnar Lothbrok in Vikings (2013) but he still manages to captivate the audience with his charm and intensity.

Where to watch: Black Snow is available for streaming on Apple TV+ and Prime Video.

6) Deadloch (2023)

Deadloch combines drama, suspense and dark humor (Image via Prime Video)

In a lot of ways, the lead characters in Woman of the Dead and Deadloch are similar. They are both driven to get to the bottom of the truth and at the same time, they are committed to their loved ones. Containing eight episodes in total, it stars Kate Box and Madeleine Sami in lead roles.

Box's Dulcie Collins is the Senior Sergeant working in Deadloch. When the body of a local man is discovered on the beach, she starts the investigation. Sami's Detective Eddie Redcliffe is brought in from Darwin to help her solve the murder. As the murder takes place around the same time as the town's annual festival, they have to get answers fast so that it doesn't lead to mass panic.

Similar to Woman of the Dead, Deadloch has satisfying character arcs. Even the characters who seem frustrating in the beginning seem to grow on viewers over time which adds to the overall enjoyability of the show. It also helps that it has many humorous one-liners that leave a lasting impression.

Where to watch: Deadloch can be streamed on Prime Video and Apple TV+.

7) Murder in a Small Town (2024)

Viewers who enjoy cozy mysteries shouldn't miss out on this gem (Image via Fox)

Like Woman of the Dead, the biggest draw of Murder in a Small Town is its clever screenplay centered around a sleepy small town that has been withholding many secrets. Rossif Sutherland plays Karl Alberg, a highly skilled detective who moves to Gibsons for a change of scene. However, when a body washes up on the shore, things start to get chaotic.

The show also stars Kristin Kreuk who plays Cassandra Lee, a local librarian who becomes Alberg's love interest. Based on the Karl Alberg book series by L.R. Wright, Murder in a Small Town cleverly blends exciting mysteries with sizzling romance. As compared to Woman of the Dead, this show has a more cozy vibe which will remind fans of the genre of classic murder mysteries.

Where to watch: Murder in a Small Town is available for streaming on Hulu and Prime Video.

These engaging shows, like Woman of the Dead, are worth watching because they bring the best of well-developed characters and suspenseful plots.

