7 shows to watch if you liked The Cleaning Lady

The Cleaning Lady (2022-present) is a crime drama that follows Thony De La Rosa (Élodie Yung), an accomplished Cambodian-Filipino surgeon. Her life turns upside down when her son's rare medical condition forces her to immigrate illegally to the United States. After witnessing a mob hit, she is hired as their cleaning lady, exchanging her silence for their protection and money.

Over the show's four-season run, Thony experiences a series of ups and downs. She becomes deeply familiar with the intricacies of the mob's workings. Amidst all this, Thony De La Rosa must keep herself and her family safe while navigating complicated feelings for the mob boss, Arman Morales (Adan Canto).

Fans of dramas featuring strong female leads, dramatic twists, and morally complicated storylines can check out more shows like The Cleaning Lady!

Maid, Le Reina Del Sur, and more shows like The Cleaning Lady

1) Maid (2021)

A still from the show (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

Alexandra "Alex" Russell (Margaret Qualley) uproots her life to build a better future for her daughter. She leaves her abusive boyfriend and connects with a social worker who connects her to Value Maids, a company that can keep her and her toddler afloat.

Alex goes through life as a mother and maid while protecting her family from harm.

At its core, The Cleaning Lady is about a mother's love for her child and the extent she will go to protect him from physical and emotional distress. While this miniseries does not have a crime element, its similar emotional themes, such as dysfunctional relationships, filial love, and a woman's struggles against the system make it a great watch for drama fans.

Where to watch: Netflix

2) La Reina Del Sur (2011-2023)

A still from La Reina Del Sur (Image via YouTube/Telemundo English)

This Spanish crime drama tells the story of Teresa Mendosa, a woman who struggles to escape the world of Narcotics. After her boyfriend is killed by the Mexican cartel, she flees to Spain, deciding to step up and become a cartel boss herself.

Fans of morally complex female leads like Thony in The Cleaning Lady will enjoy Kate Del Castillo as Teresa Mendosa.

Driven by revenge, grief, and a hunger for power and protection, she makes difficult choices throughout the show's 11-year run. While Thony operates out of love for her son, Teresa's actions are shaped by the loss of romantic relationships and survival in the mob underworld.

Where to watch: Netflix

3) McMafia (2018)

A still from McMafia (Image via YouTube/BBC)

This British crime drama follows Alex Godman's (James Norton) life when the can of worms from his past opens, leading to a trip back to the criminal underworld. Alex tries to live a normal life when a pesky murder disrupts his peace and outs his family's mafia ties.

To protect them, he must navigate murky waters.

The Cleaning Lady fans will enjoy Alex's dual life, which, similar to Thony's, is secretive, mysterious, and precariously hidden away from the world. It also provides a unique perspective of mobs and crimes from the eyes of someone from the outside.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

4) Ozark (2017-2022)

Jason Bateman and Laura Linney in Ozark (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) and his wife Wendy (Laura Linney) move with their children to the idyllic Ozarks region. However, they are no ordinary family. Within their humble abode lies a huge secret: they are money launderers for the Mexican drug cartel trying to escape trouble.

Trouble finds them wherever they go, and the couple gets entangled with the local mafia.

In both The Cleaning Lady and Ozark, things aren't what they look like on the surface. Both shows center around protective parental figures, murky decisions, and the mafia. Marty and Thony do what they need to do to keep their families safe. For crime aficionados, Ozark is a critically acclaimed must-watch.

Where to watch: Netflix

5) Good Girls (2018-2021)

Ruby and Annie from Good Girls (Image via YouTube/Good Girls)

Dire financial situations bring together three mothers, Beth, Ruby, and Annie, who decide to rob a local supermarket. What they don't expect is a mix-up with the FBI, a crime boss on their tail, and falling headfirst into a world of crime.

Now, they must face the consequences of their decision together.

The Cleaning Lady fans looking for a more light-hearted crime comedy-drama will enjoy the perspective of desperate mothers who would do anything to keep themselves safe and afloat. Similar to Thony's journey, Ruby (Retta) requires the money to pay her daughter's rising medical bills.

Where to watch: Netflix

6) The Sopranos (1999-2007)

Gandolfini as Tony Soprano (Image via YouTube/HBO)

Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) is a family man, but he's also the head of a crime syndicate, and that can take a toll on even the most powerful men. The Sopranos follows his story as he juggles both and understands his world through therapy.

The Cleaning Lady fans will enjoy the vast storyline of a crime family and the morally ambiguous characters in it.

Initially, Tony hides his criminal identity from his kids to protect them from the business, just as Thony attempts to. Although both shows are vastly different, themes like mob drama, family dynamics, and twisted love stories coincide.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

7) The Blacklist (2013-2023)

Spader as Red in The Blacklist (Image via YouTube/Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Raymond "Red" Reddington (James Spader) lives many lives: an FBI Agent, one of their most-wanted fugitives, and a criminal, before he surrenders to the FBI as an informant. His conditions? Blanket immunity and cooperation only with rookie agent Elizabeth Keen (Megan Boone).

In season 4 of The Cleaning Lady, Thony must deal with being an FBI informant and an accomplice to mob boss Arman Morales. Both shows share a moral ambiguity in the premises, as the lead characters grapple with their past, present, and future.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Cleaning Lady season 4 premiered on 25th March on Hulu. Fans can stay tuned for more updates on the show and where it takes Thony!

