7 Shows to Watch if You Loved Marvel Zombies

Marvel Zombies brings an unexpected twist to the superhero genre by throwing popular characters into a frightening scenario. The Disney+ show takes audiences into an alternate reality where a quantum realm disease transforms Earth's population into the undead. Heroes like Captain Marvel and Captain America fall victim to the infection. What remains is a minor band of young warriors fighting for survival.

Peter Parker, Riri Williams, Kate Bishop, and Kamala Khan stand as the last hope for humanity. The series seamlessly blends heroism with horror, creating a narrative that feels both thrilling and terrifying. Fans of Marvel Zombies will appreciate stories that explore similar themes, such as young heroes rising to impossible challenges, survival, and worlds turned upside down. Here are seven animated series that capture that same energy.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Teen Titans, Ultimate Spider-Man, and four other shows to watch if you liked Marvel Zombies

1) What If…?

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

This show serves as the direct predecessor to Marvel Zombies. The anthology series explores different parts of the multiverse. Every episode presents a refreshing reality with familiar faces in unfamiliar circumstances.

The Watcher guides fans through these different timelines. The first season, episode 6, introduced the zombie apocalypse that Marvel Zombies expands upon. The series illustrates how minor changes can create significant ripple effects across the universe. Heroes turn into villains. Villains find redemption.

Death does not always arrive when expected. The animation style matches Marvel Zombies with accuracy. Both shows share the same creative DNA. They remind audiences that infinite possibilities exist within the Marvel multiverse. The storytelling feels experimental and bold.

The show is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

2)Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The show reimagines Peter Parker's origin story. The version exists outside the central MCU timeline. Peter gains his power through an encounter involving a symbiotic alien and Doctor Strange.

Norman Osborn serves as his mentor, not a threat. The show plays with expectations at every turn. It displays how different circumstances shape the same person in new ways. Young Peter encounters challenges that test his character. The animation captures the essence of classic Spider-Man stories while adding new layers of depth. Fans of Marvel Zombies will recognize the theme of former characters in unfamiliar worlds. Both series prove that Marvel's multiverse offers several storytelling potential.

3) X-Men '97

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The show continues the popular 1990s animated series. Professor Xavier's near-death leaves the X-Men without their founder. Magneto steps in as the unexpected leader.

The mutants encounter danger and discrimination from all sides. The show tackles complicated themes through superhero action. Every character struggles to find their place and define their identity. The animation honors the original while feeling new. Battles unfold with emotional weight and intense choreography.

Like Marvel Zombies, this series exists within Marvel's animated multiverse. It explores what happens when leadership changes hands during obstacles. The X-Men must adapt or fall apart. Their resilience mirrors that of young heroes in Marvel Zombies who refuse to surrender despite overwhelming odds.

4) Invincible

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The premise of this show follows Mark Grayson as he discovers his superpowers. His father, Omni-Man, appears to be Earth's biggest protector. The illusion shatters when dark truths come to the surface. Mark must become the hero his world desperately requires.

The series does not shy away from the dangers it presents. Heroes break and bleed. Victory comes at a bad cost. The animation style allows for explosive violence that serves the story.

Young Mark carries a lot of weight on his shoulders. Other heroes rally around him when planetary threats come to the surface. Marvel Zombies viewers will recognise the theme of young heroes facing extinction-level events. Both series display that courage does not require experience. Sometimes it just requires showing up when everyone else has fallen.

5) Young Justice

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The show focuses on sidekicks who step out of their mentors' shadows. Kid Flash, Robin, Aqualad, Miss Martian, Superboy, and Artemis form a covert team.

They tackle missions the Justice League cannot. The young heroes prove their worth through action rather than words. Every season raises the stakes dramatically. World-ending threats turn into an everyday routine. The team grows closer through shared triumph and trauma. Character development drives the story as much as action scenes.

Like Marvel Zombies, the show displays young people rising to challenges that would break adults. They forge their own path moving forward. They refuse to wait for permission to save the world.

6) Teen Titans

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The show brings together five young heroes operating without adult supervision. Starfire, Beast Boy, Cyborg, Robin, and Raven defend their city from Titans Tower.

They face villains ranging from cosmic threats to petty criminals. Trigon represents their biggest challenge. The demon threatens to finish everything. Raven must face her own dark heritage to stop him.

The show strikes a balance between genuine emotional depth and humor. Episodes shift from severe to silly without feeling disjointed. The team dynamic creates the heart of the show. These young heroes support each other through difficult situations. Fans of Marvel Zombies will appreciate witnessing young characters carry the weight of the world. Both shows understand that age does not determine heroism.

7) Ultimate Spider-Man

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

This show presents Peter Parker leading a team of young fighters. Nick Fury recruits him to train Power Man, White Tiger, Iron Fist, and Nova.

The teenage superheroes balance saving the world with high school drama. They grow from amateur kids into capable defenders. The Avengers occasionally show up to offer guidance. Peter learns that leadership means more than having unbreakable powers.

It requires sacrifice and trust. The show captures the spirit of teamwork under the foundation. Like Marvel Zombies, it shows young heroes forming connections through shared trouble.

They save a world that does not always appreciate their efforts. They do it anyway because someone must stand between destruction and humanity.

Marvel Zombies proves that animated superhero narratives can push boundaries. These seven shows offer similar thrills through alternate realities, young heroes, and world-ending troubles. Every show brings something different while capturing the same desperate fight for survival.

