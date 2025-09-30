7 Tao Tsuchiya Movies and Shows to Watch If You Loved Her in 'Alice in Borderland'

Tao Tsuchiya has gained a large number of fans with her engaging performance in Alice in Borderland. The Netflix show follows players trapped in parallel Tokyo, where they must compete in deadly games to survive.

Tao Tscuchiya embodies the role of Usagi, a skilled climber who possesses resilience and determination. Her performance brought nuance to the character and won hearts across the world.

The actress has been active in Japanese entertainment for over twenty years. She started her career as a child model before transitioning to acting.

Tao Tsuchiya has appeared in numerous movies and television dramas that demonstrated her range. From intense thrillers to romantic comedies, she has consistently proven her ability to tackle a wide range of roles.

Her work spans several genres and demonstrates consistent growth as a performer. Viewers who discovered and liked Tao through Alice in Borderland will find a lot more to enjoy in her filmography.

Mare, Kakegurui, Marmalade Boy, and four other Tao Tsuchiya movies and shows to watch if you liked Alice in Borderland

1) Rurouni Kenshin Film Series

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The Rurouni Kenshin movies brought the beloved manga to life with spectacular action sequences. Tao joined the series in the forthcoming installments. She portrays the role of Makimachi Misao, a young ninja with exceptional combat skills. The character is loyal and energetic in her pursuit of the mission. These movies follow a former assassin trying to atone for his violent past.

He protects the innocent during Japan's Meiji era. The sword-fighting choreography is spectacular, and the historical setting is intensely detailed. Tao Tsuchiya holds her own among veteran action stars.

Her commitment and physicality to the stunts are evident throughout. The movie delivers a lot of entertainment for action enthusiasts. The audience sees a different side of Tao Tsuchiya as she embraces the martial arts genre.

2) Mare

A still from the movie (Image via Binged)

This drama features Tao as the lead character in this heartwarming series. The premise of the story follows a young woman from a small coastal town who dreams of becoming a pastry chef.

She moves to Yokohama to pursue her dreams. The drama explores themes of ambition, family, and finding your place in the world. Tao carries the entire show with authenticity and warmth. Her character encounters numerous challenges but maintains her optimism.

The series depicts her development from childhood to adulthood across other time periods. Morning dramas are a staple of Japanese television. They offer wholesome storytelling that resonates with viewers. This role established Tao Tsuchiya as the main lead in Japanese drama.

The show is available on Plex for viewers to watch.

3)The 8-Year Engagement

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The movie is a romantic drama based on a true story. Tao portrays a young woman who falls into a coma after suffering a brain injury. Her fiancé waits devotedly for her to wake up. The movie chronicles his dedication over eight years of uncertainty. It examines the power of commitment and love in the face of tragedy.

Tao Tsuchiya delivers an emotionally charged performance, despite the limited dialogue, in a specific sequence. She conveys emotion through subtle body language and subtle expressions. The movie asks complicated questions about perseverance and hope. It displays the impact of her condition on relationships and family.

The narrative alternates between present struggles and past memories. Tao brings depth to a character dealing with immense challenges. The film offers an emotional journey that stays with the audience long after the credits roll.

The 8-Year Engagement is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

4) Kakegurui

A still from the show (Image via Netflix)

This is a live-action adaptation of the popular manga series. Tao was initially considered for roles in this gambling-themed drama.

The series takes place at an academy where students resolve conflicts through intense games of competition. Social hierarchy is mainly dependent on the gambling prowess.

While Tao Tsuchiya has explored several dramatic projects, she continues to select roles that bring out the best in her. The world of Kakegurui exemplifies the type of in-depth, stylised storytelling characteristic of Japanese adaptations. It features dramatic tension and psychological battles throughout. The show became renowned for its unique premise and eccentric visual style. Tao's fans appreciate her ability to choose projects with distinctive storylines.

The show is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

5) Marmalade Boy

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This movie brings a classic shoujo manga to the screen. Tao stars in this romantic comedy about complex family dynamics. The plot starts when two sets of parents decide to swap partners. Their teenage kids must suddenly live together as step-siblings. The situation becomes even more complicated when romantic feelings develop.

Tao navigates the humorous and awkward situations with charm. The movie captures the spirit of the original manga while updating it for a modern urban audience. It deals with teenage emotions and unconventional relationships.

The lighthearted tone and bright cinematography create an enjoyable viewing experience. Tao Tsuchiya showcases her comedic timing alongside her dramatic abilities. The movie offers a fun escape into the world of shoujo romance. Her chemistry with the cast makes the distinctive premise work well.

Marmalade Boy is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

6) Library Wars

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The movie presents a dystopian future where the media is heavily censored. Tao Tsuchiya features in this action filled adaptation of a popular novel series. The story imagines a Japan where libraries become the last bastion of freedom.

They form armed forces to protect books from government authorities. The main lead joins the Library Defence Force to safeguard literature. The movie blends action scenes with themes about freedom of expression and censorship.

Tao Tsuchiya contributes to an ensemble cast in this thought-provoking story. The movie raises questions about individual rights and governmental control. It features intense combat scenes blended with subtle character moments.

The eccentric concepts set it apart from the typical action movies. Tao Tsuchiya displays versatility by participating in this speculative fiction project. The film appeals to those interested in both social commentary and action.

Library Wars is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

7) Switched

A still from the show (Image via Netflix)

This movie explores body-swapping with an intense twist. Tao Tsuchiya portrays a high school student who mysteriously switches bodies with a classmate.

The seemingly fun premise rapidly turns sinister as mysteries emerge. One girl is popular while the other encounters isolation and bullying. Residing with each other's bodies reveals tough truths about their lives.

The movie examines social pressure, identity, and bullying. Tao Tsuchiya portrays the psychological complication of inhabiting another person's existence. She adapts her speech and mannerisms to reflect the body swap.

The film does not shy away from showing the rough realities of teenage social dynamics. It builds suspense while addressing sincere themes. Tao Tsuchoua proves her range by taking on this complex dual performance. The movie keeps viewers engaged with its emotional depth and mystery.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

Tao Tsuchiya has built a diverse career spanning multiple genres and formats. Her acting demonstrates range and commitment that few actors achieve. These seven selections offer excellent starting points for exploring her range beyond Alice in Borderland.

