7 Things You Probably Didn't Notice in Wednesday Season 2

Wednesday Addams returns to Nevermore Academy in the second season with more supernatural revelations and dark mysteries. The Netflix show follows the iconic teenage daughter of the Addams family as she fights evil at her school for outcasts. Wednesday tackles with family secrets, dangerous enemies, and psychic visions while trying to solve murders and otherworldly mysteries.

Ad

The second season of Wednesday brings new locations, characters, and a storyline that expand the series's universe. Many audiences focus on the central plot developments and miss minor, significant details that creators carefully planted throughout the episodes.

These hidden details include character connections, visual clues, and references that add depth to the narrative. The production team filled the second season of Wednesday with subtle nods to the original Addams family classic literature and legacy.

Ad

Trending

The observant and sharp-eyed fan can spot these details that elevate the viewing experience and deliver more profound meaning to the sequences.

7 things that probably went unnoticed in Wednesday Season 2

1) Christopher Lloyd's return as Professor Orloff

A still from the movie (Image via youtube/@Paramount Movies)

The second season of Wednesday features Christopher Lloyd in an exciting new role as Professor Orloff. The veteran actor, who teaches biology at Nevermore Academy, appears as a disembodied head preserved in a jar.

Ad

Lloyd previously played Uncle Fester in the 1990s Addams Family films. His portrayal as Professor Orloff creates a memorable connection between the earlier Addams family adaptations and the Netflix series.

The character of Professor Orloff represents the longest-serving educator at the Academy. Despite his unusual physical restrictions, he maintains authority in the classroom and confidently interacts with students. Lloyd's performance brings wisdom and humor to the role while displaying his range as an actor.

Ad

2) Edgar Allan Poe influences throughout the academy

A still from the show (Image via Netflix)

Principal Barry Dort is inspired by Edgar Allan Poe's style and appearance. The new principal models his mustache and hair after the popular poet who attended Nevermore Academy. Dort signals at Poe's portrait in his workplace and openly admires the literary figure.

Ad

The Nevermore Academy honors Peo through several references in the plot and locations. A new food establishment called the Tell-Tale Cafe also shows up in the camp, referencing Poe's popular short story. These references display how Wednesday creators weave classic literature into the school's ambiance in the most subtle manner.

3) Shakespeare references in house names

A still from the show (Image via Netflix)

The second season of Wednesday reveals the names of all four student houses at Nevermore Academy. Every house takes its name from Shakespeare characters, displaying the school's commitment to literary education.

Ad

Ophella Hall houses Wednesday and other kids, named after Hamlet's tragic love interest. The other dwellings include Thisbie Hall, Puck Hall, and Caliban Hall. Caliban is derived from The Tempest, while Thisbe appears in A Midsummer Night's Dream. Puck also originates from the same Shakespeare comedy. The students wear their house sigils on uniforms and clothing throughout the season.

A new location called Iago Tower references Shakespeare's villain from Othello. These literary connections and references display how Wednesday honors age-old authors while building its own history and mythology.

Ad

4) The Addams family credo makes its debut

A still from the show (Image via Netflix)

The show Wednesday recites her family's credo during a ceremonial speech at Nevermore Academy. The speech takes place during the Founder's Pyre Ceremony when Principal Dort asks her to address the students' bodies. Wednesday delivers the family motto with her characteristic, iconic dark tone and earnest and sincere delivery.

Ad

The credo also appeared in the 1991 Addams Family film, but it first appeared on the Netflix show. The speech reflects the typical Addams family values and tonality, embracing the morbid and gothic elements while encouraging individual resilience and strength.

5) Morticia's secret writing career

A still from the show (Image via Netflix)

The second season reveals that Morticia Addams writes romance novels under a pen name. She publishes her books under the pen name Barbara Jean Day, keeping her literary aspiration and career separate from her family identity.

Ad

Wednesday discovers her mother's books while looking through their temporary residence. The Pseudonym Barbara Jean Day unpredictably connects to the Addams family history. Charles Addams, who created the former comic strip, married a woman named Barbara Jean Day. This detail represents a nuanced reference that most audiences would miss without knowledge of the creator's life.

6) Rotwood Cottage's hidden details

A still from the show (Image via Netflix)

The cottage where Morticia and Gomez stay during their Nevermore visit contains several Addams family artifacts. The residence previously belonged to Marilyn Thornhill, who decorated it with floral and pink design patterns.

Ad

Morticia brings a lot of gothic changes to the space with eerie furniture and family heirlooms. Several classic Addams family pieces appear throughout the cottage, including the iconic fanback chair and stuffed bear. Additionally, shrunk heads and an iron maiden add to the macabre ambiance. Moreover, rose designs throughout the cottage reference Morticia's habit of cutting flower stems, removing the blooms she considers too vibrant.

7) Wednesday's attic bedroom resembles the one in the comic

Ad

A still from the show (Image via Netflix)

The personal attic bedroom of Wednesday at the family mansion draws accurately from Charles Addams' original comic strips published in magazines. The production designer Mark Scruton carefully studied and took notes from the source material to recreate specific visual details from the New Yorker cartoons. The bedroom additionally features detailed dinosaur murals covering the walls and painted octopus decoration on the bed frame.

Ad

These unhinged and unmodified touches connect the Netflix series directly to its comic strip origins and the creator's vision. The design preferences perfectly reflect the character's preference for minimal spaces over bright, heavily decorated rooms.

The attic location adds to the gothic ambiance while providing privacy for her supernatural activities. These raw visual details display the production team's commitment to honouring the former material while creating a believable character environment.

The second season of Wednesday reawakens observant viewers with several hidden details and literary references throughout every episode. The series skillfully blends family history and spectacular callbacks, significantly elevating the viewing experience. These subtle elements display the creator's attention to detail.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mannjari Gupta Mannjari Gupta is a Listicle writer in the entertainment division at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings four years of experience in digital media, having worked with platforms like Pocket FM, Pepper Content, FilmyFiles, and BookGeeks.



Mannjari's passion for her field is driven by her belief that different genres fuel her imagination, enhancing her writing skills. She prioritizes thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring that her articles reflect factual information rather than personal opinions.



Fascinated by powerful female-led empires, she admires figures like the Kardashians and Martha Stewart for their ability to redefine influence and build lasting legacies. If given a time machine, she'd delve into the Kardashian universe, not for the drama but to witness their ability to transform criticism into entrepreneurial success.



Outside of writing, Mannjari is a trained classical dancer specializing in Kathak. She also enjoys reading and relaxing during her leisure time. Know More