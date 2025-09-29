7 Thrilling Shows to Watch If You Loved Netflix's 'House Of Guinness'

House of Guinness has taken Netflix by storm with its thrilling tale of family, power, and betrayal. The premise of the show follows the Guinness family after the demise of patriarch Sir Benjamin Guinness. His four kids continue to battle for control of the successful brewery empire in 19th-century Dublin.

Steven Knight, the mind and creator behind House of Gucci and Peaky Blinders, blends ruthless family dynamics with period drama. Every sibling harbors intense secrets. Their choices will determine the destiny of the entire Guinness legacy.

The show captures the tension between ambition and tradition. Morality and money clash at every turn. For viewers who finished House of Guinness and crave more shows with the same intensity, this list delivers precisely what they need. From modern family struggles to historical crime dramas, these seven shows match the intrigue that made House of Guinness so gripping.

Peaky Blinders, Ripper Street, Downton Abbey, and four other thrilling shows to watch if you liked House of Guinness

1) Succession

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The premise of the story follows the Roy family as they run a successful media empire worth billions of dollars. Logan Roy controls everything with an iron fist while his four kids fight for his acceptance. Everyone wishes to inherit the throne.

Betrayals unfold in boardrooms and alliances shift during family dinners. Every episode delivers witty dialogues and shocking twists that keep the audience hooked. The series examines how wealth can erode trust and corrupt relationships.

The characters lie in the grey area of morality. None is entirely evil or good. Like House of Guinness, this series examines what families will sacrifice for status and power. The stakes feel global and personal at the same time. Every season raises the stakes higher than before. The finale leaves the audience stunned and satisfied with how everything concludes.

Succession is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

2) Peaky Blinders

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The premise of the story follows the Shelby crime family in post-World War I Birmingham. Tommy Shelby leads his gang with ruthless determination and calculated precision. They run illegal betting operations and engage in violent conflicts with rival gangs over land.

The family expands their empire through strategic planning and violence. Period details bring 1920s England to life with perfection. Their signature weapon consists of razor blades sewn into caps. This show and House of Guinness share the same creator, Steven Knight.

His storytelling approach connects these two series deeply through themes of loyalty. Family bonds are tested often through six gripping seasons. Every decision carries life-or-death consequences for the Shelbys. The cinematography is gritty and stunning in every frame.

Peaky Blinders is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

3) Boardwalk Empire

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The premise of the story follows Enoch 'Nucky' Thompson during Prohibition in Atlantic City. He controls the illegal alcohol trade with criminal networks and political connections.

Gangsters, politicians, and federal agents all wish a piece of his operation. The series portrays real historical figures, such as Lucky Luciano and Al Capone.

Corruption permeates every level of society, from police to mayors. Family ties also add complexity to business decisions, often in tragic ways. Like House of Guinness, this drama displays how empires are built on compromise.

Lavish sets recreate the 1920s in spectacular detail with authentic costumes. Violence breaks out all of a sudden when deals fall apart. Five seasons chronicle the rise and all of the men who thought they were invincible.

Boardwalk Empire is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

4)The Gilded Age

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The narrative's premise follows New York City in the 1880s as it undergoes rapid change. Old money families clash with new elite industrialists trying to break in. The Russell family fights to enter big society despite extreme resistance. Traditional families like the Van Rhijins resist this ongoing wealth with every means at their disposal.

Social rules are as strict as any law in this era. One wrong move can irreparably damage a reputation. The series explores class warfare through elaborate sets and stunning costumes.

House of Guinness shares this exploration of status battle and social climbing. Both series reveal how fortunes shape entire cities and their fate. The drama feels intimate despite its enormous scope and grand scale.

The Gilded Age is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

5) Ripper Street

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The premise of this narrative follows Detective Edmund Ried in Victorian London after the Jack the Ripper murders. He investigates crime in Whitechapel as the city around him transforms.

The Industrial Revolution brings poverty and progress to the same streets. Every case exposes the darkness behind London's rapid expansion and growth. Ried's team includes an American surgeon and a former soldier working together.

They employ early forensic techniques to solve murders that baffle others. The series strikes a balance between deep character drama and crime procedural elements throughout. Like House of Guinness, it captures a specific historical moment of transformation.

Ripper Street is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

6) Downton Abbey

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The story's premise follows the Crawley family on their vast Yorkshire estate. Upstairs aristocrats depend completely on downstairs servants for their lifestyle. The First World War threatens their entire way of life and traditions.

Inheritance laws create unprecedented problems when the Titanic sinks with heirs abroad. The family must lose or adapt everything they have built.

This series examines the tension between tradition and modernity with meticulous attention to detail. Class divisions are explored with depth and nuance across all levels. House of Guinness similarly depicts families navigating times of significant change.

Both series feature spectacular production design that transports audiences to another era. Characters struggle between desires and duty in every big decision.

The show is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

7) Gangs of London

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The premise of the story follows the Wallace family as they control organised crime in urban London. When their leader dies unexpectedly, chaos erupts across the entire town.

Several gangs compete to cover the power vacuum he left behind. International crime syndicates smell weakness and move in fast. Betrayals come from unexpected places, including trusted supporters and family members. This show delivers brutal violence and action sequences in every episode. Like House of Guinness, family loyalty becomes a double-edged sword that cuts both ways.

Children inherit empires; they might not be ready to lead accurately. Alliances form and break within single episodes at a rapid pace. The multicultural cast authentically and accurately reflects contemporary London. Two seasons prove that crime family dramas work well in any era.

House of Guinness stands out for its engaging blend of family drama and historical detail. These seven series offer similar thrills through different styles and settings. Each one explores legacy, power, and the cost of ambition, making them perfect for anyone craving more after finishing House of Guinness.

