7 unanswered questions after Your Friends & Neighbors season 1

Andrew Cooper (Jon Hamm) in Your Friends & Neighbors has hit rock bottom: Fired from his hedge fund job, in the middle of a messy divorce, and responsible for a mentally ill sister amidst his messy life. With nothing left to lose, Coop starts stealing from his wealthy neighbors, small things like cash at first, before spiralling out of control and ending up with a dead body in his hands.

Created by Jonathan Tropper, this dark comedy crime drama subverts genre, weaving in and out between light-hearted humor, cold-blooded murder, and a main character teetering on a tightrope between a do-gooder and downright evil. The show also stars Olivia Munn, Amanda Peet, and an ensemble cast.

The finale of Your Friends & Neighbors season 1 pushed Coop further over the edge, seeing him embrace his thieving and scheming side. Here are a few unanswered questions on the audience's mind as we wait for season 2.

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong solely to the writer.

Where is season 2 of Your Friends & Neighbors headed? Exploring unanswered questions after the season finale

1) Will Coop ever return to a normal life?

Coop's boss gives him his job back in the season finale (Image via YouTube/Apple TV)

After Coop is exonerated in Paul Levitt's murder trial, his former boss, Jack Bailey, offers him his job back, with a pay rise. Things seemed to be getting back to normal after a turbulent few weeks for Coop, but in a twist of events, he steals a painting from Jack's house instead.

This had fans questioning if his life would ever return to the way it once was. If this is the path he has chosen, what does his future look like in Your Friends & Neighbors?

2) How will Coop get away with more crimes after police now have their sights on him?

Coop's actions might soon see the light of day (Image via YouTube/Apple TV)

After Paul's murder (or rather, staged suicide), law enforcement placed Coop square in the middle of his neighbors' business. He was caught on the nanny camera in Sam's house, and his dumpster produced further proof that he wasn't as innocent as he'd presented himself to be.

Knowing Coop went back to his thieving ways in the finale of Your Friends & Neighbors season 1, how long does he have before Detective Lin closes in on him again? If he gets arrested, what would his future be like?

3) Will Mel and Coop's marriage survive another chance?

Amanda Peet plays Coop's ex-wife (Image via YouTube/Apple TV)

In the finale of Your Friends & Neighbors season 1, Mel and Nick get back together, but ultimately, things don't work out when Mel and Coop realize their mutual feelings. This suggests a will-they-won't-they future is on the cards for the divorced couple.

But given the turbulent past, lack of trust, and infidelity, fans wait to see how their situation unfolds. We have to see how things fit into the grand scheme of Coop's master plan, which is to steal from the rich and give to the poor, Robin Hood-style, which in his case, is himself.

4) Is there a possibility of a partnership or something more between Coop and Elena?

Elena holds Coop at gunpoint (Image via YouTube/Apple TV)

During one of his heists, where he tries to steal Nick's NBA championship ring, Coop gets caught by the house help, Elena (at gunpoint, no less). In a playful turn of events, Elena becomes his accomplice instead of turning him in, using her cousin Hector's help to plan more loots. They share a suggestive moment on the dance floor before being interrupted by Christian.

Elena ultimately turns on Cooper in the end, stealing from his stash to pay back Hector's drug dealer. But the duo come back together to investigate Paul's death and clear Coop's name. Season 2 of Your Friends & Neighbors has set the stage to explore Elena and Coop's relationship, as thieving partners or something more.

5) Will Coop bring more friends and family into his schemes?

Coop's family (Image via YouTube/Apple TV)

Coop's attempt to keep his new life from falling apart might require him to let more people in on his scheming. For instance, Mel and the kids are back in his orbit, he confessed to his business manager Barney Choi (who passed out and didn't catch a word he said), and cements his future with the painting he stole from Jack.

It looks like it's only a matter of time before more people discover his vigilante life in Your Friends & Neighbors. Will they enable his schemes? Fans wait eagerly for season 2 to find out.

6) What will Ali's trajectory be in the next season?

Lena Hall at Apple TV+'s "Your Friends & Neighbors" New York Premiere (Image via Getty)

Coop's relationship with his sister Ali (Lena Hall) is an important subplot in Your Friends & Neighbors season 1. Her bipolar diagnosis causes erratic actions and decisions, but Coop's support helps her deal with it better. In the season finale, she goes off her medication and vandalizes Bruce's house.

With things heating up for a surprising season 2, what will Ali's storyline look like? Her mental health did not get proper closure, suggesting there's more in store for her character.

7) Why did Coop choose this life?

Hamm's character goes back to stealing (Image via YouTube/Apple TV)

Finally, the ultimate question after Your Friends & Neighbors season 1: Why does Coop choose this life? Why does he continue to choose it, even after being allowed to go down a different path?

A big unanswered question after the season finale revolves around his psyche, inner conflict, and motives behind his actions. Yes, he cites desperation as one of his motives, but with that out of the picture, what else does he want this for? With another season, fans hope to see more of what makes Coop, Coop.

Stream all episodes on Apple TV.

