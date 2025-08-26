7 Underrated BoJack Horseman Characters Who Deserve More Love

BoJack Horseman is one of television's more entertaining animated series. The series follows a washed-up drama star in Hollywood. BoJack is a horse trying to revive his career while struggling with depression. The show ran for six seasons on Netflix and concluded in 2020 amidst critical acclaim.

BoJack Horseman's iconic stature isn't just due to the relatable protagonist, but also the five crucial characters in the story who add more drama and high stakes. Diane Nguyen works as his friend and ghostwriter. Mr Peanutbutter plays the optimistic golden retriever actor. Todd Chavez is Diane's roommate with wild plans, and Princess Carolyn serves as BoJack's former girlfriend and his agent.

The show additionally features many supporting characters that add more depth to the world of BoJack Horseman. Some appear for a few episodes, while other characters stick around for multiple seasons.

Many deserve additional recognition for their contributions to the overall plot. They bring different perspectives to the series, with their stories often mirroring real-world issues. Here are seven underrated characters from BoJack Horseman who need more acknowledgment from viewers.

Disclaimer: This article contains the writer's opinion.

7 BoJack Horseman characters who deserve more love

1) Maude

A still from the show

Maude shows up in the final season of BoJack Horseman. She is employed at a cinnamon bun shop and meets Todd through his asexual dating app. Echo Gillette voices this bunny character with authenticity.

Maude brings more stability to Todd's messy and chaotic life. She understands and acknowledges his asexual identity without judgment. Their relationship forms organically over time, and she shows patience with Todd's wild ideas.

Most couples in BoJack Horseman encounter several challenges. But Maude and Todd avoided any toxic pattern, as they communicate well with each other. Maude helps Todd evolve as an individual. She drives not only her own but also Todd's storyline.

2) Guy

A still from the show

Guy shows up in BoJack Horseman in the last season, and is voiced by LaKeith Stanfield. He works as a camera operator in Chicago and forms a relationship with Diane, becoming her boyfriend and later her husband.

The character adds real support to Diane. He encourages her writing career completely and helps Daine with her mental health challenges. He displays patience during challenging times, forming a caring and genuine relationship.

Guy has past traumas, including his divorce from his ex-wife years ago; he lives with his mother. This initially creates some tension with Diane, but eventually settles things down.

3) Gina Cazador

A still from the show

Gina Cazador stars along with BoJack in Philbert. Voiced by Stephanie Beatriz, Gina appears consistently throughout the fifth season. Her acting skills impress everyone on the set as Gina approaches her craft with sincerity. She avoids drama between coworkers completely and instead prefers to focus on her work.

As the story progresses, a romance develops between her and BoJack Horseman. They start dating during the filming, and their relationship appears positive at first. However, tragedy strikes when BoJack hurts Gina and chokes her during an intense episode.

This traumatic event changes her completely. Gina develops anxiety and fear later on. The storyline displays how abuse affects the victims. Many viewers overlook her importance to the show. But she adds more sincerity to and nuance to the storyline.

4) Ana Spanakopita

A still from the show

Ana Spanakopita, voiced by Angela Bassett, was hired as a high-powered publicist at BoJack Horseman. She specializes in award season campaigns and gets additional recognition after her appearance in the third season.

This character knows Hollywood better than anyone else and understands how to create buzz around clients. She drops other stars to focus on BoJack exclusively. Her methods can sometimes seem rough, but she gets the results for her clients.

Princess Carolyn often calls her food-related nicknames, but Ana tolerates these jokes gracefully. She stays focused on business matters regardless of any distractions around.

5) Woodchuck Coodchuck-Berkowitz

A still from the show

Woodchuck Codchuck-Bertowitz is a political candidate in BoJack Horseman. He runs for California governor and finally wins in the fourth season. Andre Braugher's voice adds gravitas to the character.

His campaign throws light on real policy issues. Woodchuck has years of political experience and understands public service and government well. The character approaches his responsibility with sincerity. Mr. Peanutbutter runs against Woodchuck for governor.

The golden retriever has no political experience, but its popular status helps it in its campaign. This agitates Woodchuck, but he does not back down.

6) Ralph Stilton

A still from the show

Ralph is involved romantically with Princess Carolyn during the third and fourth seasons. Raúl Esparza voices this wealthy mouse character. He works in the entertainment industry along with other characters.

Ralph and Princess Carolyn form a good relationship in the beginning. He supports her career ambitions with respect. The character displays kindness in each interaction. Ralph represents one of the healthy romantic partners in the series.

His family background creates some issues, though. Ralph's relatives have old traditions and wealth, and fail to understand Princess Carolyn's work. The breakup happens for complicated reasons as the Princess feels insecure about their differences.

7) Lenny Turteltaub

A still from the show

Lenny represents the oldest agent of Hollywood in Bojack Horseman. Voiced by J.K. Simmons, he appears across multiple seasons. Lenny accurately describes the old guard of the series business.

His age gives him more experience than all other characters in BoJack Horseman. Lenny has worked with some veteran performers and clearly remembers Hollywood's golden era. The character understands how the entertainment industry and the world have evolved, making his wisdom valuable to clients.

Lenny's dry humor consistently entertains the fans, delivering sarcasm with accuracy. The character can scan through Hollywood's fake politics. His cynicism comes from years of experience.

These seven underrated characters add more nuance to BoJack Horseman's storyline. Each character brings a unique perspective to different plots. They deserve much more recognition from the viewers. Their contributions make the series even more entertaining.

