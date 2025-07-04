7 Walking Dead characters who must return in Dead City season 3

The Walking Dead's spin-off, Dead City season 2, ended with heartbreaking revelations. Maggie (Lauren Cohan) spares Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) after being dead set on murdering him and putting an end to their years of shared traumatic history. But with Ginny dying despite Negan trying to save her, things change for the duo, and they unite to fight the warring Breugel and the Burazis.

Ad

Negan and Maggie's story is set to continue in Dead City season 3, and fans are excited to see which familiar faces could make a comeback. While their quest might take them to new and unexplored areas, their past might catch up with them and prompt them to confront their relationships, both good and bad.

Here are 7 characters who must return to Dead City season 3.

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong solely to the writer.

Ad

Trending

Characters from The Walking Dead franchise who must return in Dead City season 3

1) Lydia (Cassady McClincy)

Lydia and Negan's reunion might be interesting in Dead City (Image via YouTube/The Walking Dead)

Even with Ginny and Negan's complicated history (Negan killed Ginny's father), the duo's relationship echoed that of a father and daughter. So her death puts Negan in an extremely vulnerable position in Dead City season 3. That would make Lydia a valuable addition to the storyline.

Ad

Lydia is the daughter of the Whisperer leader, Alpha, and a defector of the Kingdom who joins the survivors. She doesn't have a father figure, and Negan becomes one to her, their relationship mirroring the one he shares with Ginny. The last time fans saw her, she had survived the Whisperer War and made a home for herself within the Commonwealth. It would be easy for her to cross paths with Negan and Maggie.

Ad

2) Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln)

Grimes survives The Ones Who Live (Image via YouTube/The Walking Dead)

One of the most anticipated faces in Dead City season 3 would be Rick's. His storyline was resurrected in The Ones Who Live with him as a CRM soldier trying to change things from within. But he and his wife, Michonne, ultimately defeat the CRM and return home to Alexandria for the anticipated reunions. But there's so much more to his story.

Ad

Rick's reunion with Maggie and Negan would make for an intriguing premise in season 3, especially because of their shared history. Rick and Negan's enmity goes way back, and their complicated relationship will crescendo once Rick realizes the redemption arc Negan has been on. How they grapple with a potential new relationship could be interesting. Rick would also feel inspired seeing how Maggie has grown and evolved into a leader over the years.

Ad

3) Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus)

Dixon has his own spinoff in the franchise (Image via YouTube/The Walking Dead)

While Daryl has his own The Walking Dead spin-off that sent him traveling far away from Maggie and Negan's Manhattan dystopia, crossing paths with him in Dead City season 3 would make for great television. For starters, Daryl's relationship with Negan is rocky, with the latter imprisoning and torturing him. But Daryl defeated Negan and became the leader of the Saviors for a while.

Ad

Moreover, Daryl and Maggie also have a long history, filled with mutual respect and a struggle with grief over Glenn's loss. That would make their reunion meaningful. Who knows, Daryl could even get involved in Maggie and Negan's quests. Both Rick and Daryl coming back in Dead City season 3 would create a moment like never before in the franchise.

4) Michonne (Danai Gurira)

Michonne would be an interesting addition to Dead City (Image via YouTube/The Walking Dead)

The formidable walking assassin and Rick's wife would make a great addition to Dead City season 3. Her struggle in The Ones Who Live to bring back Rick and defeat the CRM took her away from Alexandria and their children for several years, so it is highly unlikely that she would go looking for a new adventure.

Ad

However, her screen presence and immense skill are too good to stay dormant for so long in The Walking Dead franchise. A comeback would mean more adventures. With Rick being one of the many characters fans want to return, it would be fascinating to see the couple's storylines extend further.

5) Aaron (Ross Marquand)

Marquand in a behind-the-scenes of the show (Image via YouTube/The Walking Dead)

One of the best parts about The Walking Dead franchise is the shared history between several characters throughout the show's years-long run. One of those characters who did not have a main role but remained stable and loyal to Rick in the original show is Aaron, one of the last surviving original residents of Alexandria.

Ad

Not only is Aaron close to Maggie, but he hates Negan with every fiber of his being. This would make for an interesting trio dynamic in Dead City season 3 and give Aaron's character development a chance. He is already skilled, so it wouldn't be hard to introduce him into Maggie and Negan's storyline.

6) Princess (Paola Lázaro)

Juanita is nicknamed Princess (Image via YouTube/The Walking Dead)

Juanita "Princess" Sanchez was one of the quirkiest characters in The Walking Dead franchise. She is all colors and guns ablaze, even in her minimal screen space, which would make her a great addition to Dead City season 3. She was a lone wolf before Eugene, Ezekiel, and Yumiko found her and became her allies, fighting the Commonwealth.

Ad

Not only is she an extremely skilled fighter, but she also adds a lot of mirth and levity to the franchise, which would make her cameo great in the show. Her dynamics with Negan and Maggie could be explored, too. After featuring only in the last two seasons of the AMC hit horror thriller, there is a lot of space for her character development here.

7) Dwight and Sherry (Austin Amelio and Christine Evangelista)

Ad

Dwight and Sherry have a long history with Negan (Image via YouTube/The Walking Dead)

The on-again-off-again couple managed to walk off into the sunset in The Walking Dead even while struggling with the trauma Negan put them through. This means their storyline could have gone anywhere from there, after they rebuilt their sanctuary for all the kids they saved in Fear the Walking Dead, making them a plausible addition to Dead City season 3.

Ad

It would be interesting to see Sherry deal with Negan after years, given his character arc and her trauma around being forced into a relationship with him to be a part of the Survivors. The couple might end up challenging Negan's authority, which would be an interesting power dynamic.

Watch all seasons of Dead City on AMC+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pooja Kumar Pooja Kumar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a bachelor's degree in Electronic Media, which deepened her understanding of the entertainment industry.



With over six years of experience, Pooja has worked as a copywriter at Social Panga and as a part-time editor and social media manager at Revolutionaries. She has won five awards for best digital marketing campaigns during her tenure at Social Panga.



Pooja is passionate about crafting engaging and relatable content. She believes in thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring accuracy by cross-referencing multiple reputable sources. She also avoids reliance on AI-generated material, preferring an authentic and personal writing style.



A devoted fan of the K-pop group Seventeen, Pooja admires their amazing performances, kindness, and humor. One of her most cherished memories is traveling to Bangkok in December 2023 to experience their live concert with thousands of fans, a moment she would relive if given the chance to travel back in time. Beyond writing, Pooja enjoys weightlifting, boxing, yoga, and reading. She also finds joy in watching K-dramas, listening to music, and the occasional nap. Know More