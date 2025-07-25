And Just Like That… season 3 episode 9 ending explained: Did Carrie and Aidan break up?

And Just Like That… season 3 episode 9, titled Present Tense, explores significant emotional developments between characters. The episode marks the long-anticipated and seemingly final breakup of Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Aidan Shaw (John Corbett), a long-running on-and-off relationship that has been a recurring focus for the show's fanbase.

The closing scene, soundtracked by Taylor Swift’s How Did It End? from The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology, underscores the episode’s themes of heartbreak and personal clarity.

Throughout And Just Like That… season 3, Carrie and Aidan have tried to rebuild what they once had. But emotional baggage, unspoken resentments, and misaligned expectations have haunted every step. Present Tense escalates all those unresolved tensions to an extreme, and there's no going back this time.

What happened to Carrie and Aidan's relationship in And Just Like That… season 3 episode 9?

And Just Like That… season 3 (Image via HBO Max)

Yes—after weeks of tension, Carrie and Aidan officially call it quits in And Just Like That… season 3 episode 9. Their final confrontation isn't explosive in a typical dramatic sense but instead is portrayed with emotional nuance and minimal dramatics. It is filled with subtle digs, lingering pain, and a sense of exasperation from both sides.

The episode opens with Aidan inserting himself into Carrie’s creative world, particularly by trying to bond with her downstairs neighbor and writing collaborator, Duncan (Jonathan Cake). Carrie had asked Aidan not to interact with Duncan, recognizing her need for professional boundaries. But Aidan barrels through them, setting the stage for what becomes a downward spiral in their relationship.

Carrie finds herself navigating Aidan’s increasing jealousy. While she maintains a platonic and creative bond with Duncan, Aidan's behavior suggests ongoing trust issues between the couple.

Aidan's frustration and suspicion culminate when he disrupts a writing session. The intrusion is not just inconvenient, which she interprets as a sign of his ongoing mistrust. It shows Aidan doesn’t trust her, no matter how much she has sacrificed for the relationship.

Their eventual argument is one of the most honest exchanges the couple has ever had. Carrie points out that she "was" fully committed. But the very use of “was” signals a shift. Aidan seizes on the past tense, pushing Carrie to admit the truth: she has nothing more to give. Despite her efforts, she will never be able to make him feel secure.

Their breakup is emotionally charged and framed as a likely outcome of their recent struggles. Both Carrie and Aidan realize that love is not enough—not when trust is broken and expectations are mismatched. The finality of it is underscored by Carrie discarding the postcards from Virginia and heading out with her friends, wearing a statement dress and reclaiming her independence.

Why Carrie’s trust issues with Aidan finally took center stage

Aidan in And Just Like That… season 3 (Image via X/@AndJustLikeThat)

One of the central themes of And Just Like That… season 3 is trust—or the lack of it. The ghosts of Carrie and Aidan's past have haunted their reunion from the very beginning. The most significant of these issues is Carrie's affair with Big during their initial relationship, a wound that Aidan never fully healed from.

Throughout the season, Carrie goes to great lengths to prove her devotion. She moves into a new apartment, compromises her lifestyle, and agrees to a five-year plan where Aidan will stay in Virginia for his children. But while she bends to accommodate his needs, Aidan remains guarded. He cannot shake the fear that history may repeat itself.

That fear manifests in his distrust of Duncan, whom he perceives as a threat despite Carrie’s reassurances. Carrie is acutely aware that Aidan’s reaction isn’t just about her writing partner—it’s about old wounds that never fully closed. She admits to Seema that Aidan’s jealousy isn’t new, and it always traces back to Big.

The real heartbreak lies in the fact that both Carrie and Aidan are aware of these issues. They’re not oblivious or naïve—they’re just emotionally exhausted. Carrie's realization that no matter how much she gives, it's never enough serves as the pivotal moment. Aidan, needing her to be “100 percent in,” fails to understand that love doesn’t thrive under constant pressure to prove itself.

In their final argument, Carrie asserts:

“I can’t give you any more than I have, and it wasn’t enough.”

It’s a line that perfectly encapsulates the emotional imbalance between them. While Aidan is still looking for guarantees, Carrie is done trying to measure up.

Why Carrie’s breakup was her breakthrough in And Just Like That… season 3

Sarah Jessica Park stars as Carrie Bradshaw (Image via Instagram/justlikethatmax)

The final minutes of And Just Like That… season 3 episode 9 are surprisingly hopeful. Yes, the breakup is emotional. But it’s not portrayed as a tragedy—it’s a release. Carrie returns home, discards the relics of her failed relationship, and steps back into her classic role: single, self-assured, and surrounded by friends.

Taylor Swift’s How Did It End? plays as Carrie dresses up for dinner with Miranda, Charlotte, and Seema. The lyrics—about a relationship post-mortem—mirror the situation perfectly. It’s not just about mourning what is lost; it’s about making peace with the end.

Unlike previous breakups, Carrie doesn’t spiral. There are no sobbing phone calls or desperate attempts to reconcile. Instead, there is quiet acceptance. She acknowledges what didn’t work, and more importantly, she recognizes her worth. This version of Carrie Bradshaw doesn’t chase closure—she creates it herself.

And Just Like That… season 3 has emphasized growth. Carrie has grown. Aidan, despite his emotional honesty, remains stuck in a loop. Their story was romantic, nostalgic, and even sweet at times. But it wasn’t sustainable. The finale demonstrates that certain love stories should remain in the past.

Episode 10 of And Just Like That… season 3 will be released on HBO Max on Thursday, July 31, 2025.

