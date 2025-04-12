Camilo Salazar's murder: A complete timeline of events 

In June 2011, Camilo Salazar, a Miami businessman and father of two, vanished shortly after dropping off his infant daughter at his wife’s office. His Chevrolet TrailBlazer was later found with the windows down and keys left inside.

The next day, authorities found Camilo Salazar’s body near the Florida Everglades with signs of burning and severe injuries. As per a Miami Herald report dated November 6, 2019, the autopsy confirmed signs of torture, blunt force trauma, and a fatal throat injury.

Authorities soon uncovered that Camilo Salazar had allegedly been in a secret relationship with Jenny Marin, the wife of supermarket mogul Manuel Marin. Investigators believe Manuel Marin allegedly orchestrated a murder-for-hire plot involving three associates, former MMA fighters Alexis Vila Perdomo, Ariel Gandulla, and Roberto Isaac.

According to a Court TV report dated May 22, 2023, Marin fled to Spain post-murder and was extradited in 2018. The case, now profiled in the Dateline episode The End of the Affair, spans over a decade of investigation, trials, and convictions.

A detailed timeline of Camilo Salazar’s murder reveals how the case unfolded over more than a decade

Camilo Salazar’s murder in June 2011 launched a years-long investigation that ultimately exposed a conspiracy involving jealousy, violence, and an orchestrated killing. Salazar, a 43-year-old father and Miami businessman, disappeared after dropping off his newborn daughter at his wife’s office around 10:10 a.m. on June 1, 2011.

He never returned, and his Chevrolet TrailBlazer was later found in the same parking lot, windows down, keys inside. The following day, his body was discovered in a remote area near the Florida Everglades.

The kidnapping and discovery of Camilo Salazar

According to a local10.com report dated May 22, 2023, Salazar was abducted by three men, Roberto Isaac, Alexis Vila Perdomo, and Ariel Gandulla, who had been enlisted by Manuel Marin, the co-founder of Presidente Supermarkets. Salazar had been having an affair with Marin’s wife, Jenny, which prosecutors later identified as the motive behind the killing.

The medical examiner testified that Salazar endured brutal injuries: his skull and jaw were fractured, his throat was slit, and parts of his body including his genitals were burned.

The investigation quickly connected the dots. As per the Court TV report dated May 22, 2023, phone records placed Marin in close communication with the co-conspirators on the day of the murder.

Evidence also showed that Marin fled the country soon after, only returning when his son, Yaddiel Marin, was charged with aiding and abetting his escape, prompting him to surrender at the Spanish embassy on August 24, 2018.

Arrests, plea deals, and witness testimony

Each suspect faced separate legal consequences. Former MMA fighter Ariel Gandulla took a plea deal and was sentenced to 36 months for kidnapping, while Alexis Vila Perdomo received 15 years for conspiracy to kidnap and murder.

During the 2023 trial, multiple key witnesses testified as Roberto Isaac was handed a life sentence following his conviction for kidnapping and second-degree murder. Jenny Marin, the accused’s wife, testified about her relationship with Salazar and Marin’s behavior upon discovering the affair. She recalled one confrontation:

“He had a crazed look. He was kind of smiling and kind of serious. He was walking very rigid,” she testified, as reported by local10.com on October 30, 2019.

Meanwhile, Gandulla recounted that the plan had initially been presented to him as a scare tactic. The Miami Herald report dated November 6, 2019, described how forensic analysis tied the group together.

Reportedly, the fingerprint on the passenger seat of Salazar’s car matched Gandulla. Metadata from cell phones further established a web of communication between Marin, Isaac, and Vila on the day of the crime.

Verdict, sentencing, and aftermath

Manuel Marin originally faced a second-degree murder charge but was ultimately convicted on counts of manslaughter, kidnapping, and conspiracy. At his May 22, 2023, sentencing, Judge Miguel de la O addressed the court, stating:

"Although you are not convicted of murdering Camilo Salazar you are convicted of setting in motion the events which resulted in his death and of killing him and that too is part of your character," as per NBC Miami.

Manuel Marin was handed a life term for kidnapping, in addition to 30 years for manslaughter and 15 years for conspiracy. At sentencing, Camilo Salazar's partner, Daisy Holcombe, spoke before the court. She stated:

"We didn’t get a chance to say goodbye, we didn't get a minute, we didn't a hug, we didn’t get to tell him he was loved and that he would be missed,”

Today, Marin is serving his sentence at the Dade Correctional Institution in Homestead, Florida. The case continues to attract public attention, especially after being profiled in Dateline's episode The End of the Affair, which detailed Camilo Salazar’s disappearance and the legal process that followed.

