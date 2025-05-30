Chilling Adventures of Sabrina soundtrack: Complete guide to all the songs featured in the show

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is a supernatural horror series that reimagines the classic Archie Comics character, Sabrina Spellman. The show premiered on Netflix on October 26, 2018, and ended with its fourth part on December 31, 2020. Set in the fictional town of Greendale, the show centers on half-witch, half-mortal young Sabrina.

Kiernan Shipka leads the show as Sabrina Spellman. Ross Lynch plays Harvey Kinkle; Lucy Davis plays Hilda Spellman; Miranda Otto plays Zelda Spellman. Chance Perdomo portrays Ambrose Spellman, while Michelle Gomez makes an appearance as Mary Wardwell, also referred to as Madam Satan.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina boasts intriguing and evocative music. The soundtrack accentuates the show's themes of magic, terror, and youthful rebellion as well as its sinister tone. Here is the list of all the songs featured in the series.

Exploring all the songs in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 1 part 1

Sabrina Spellman (Image via Netflix)

Bad Moon Rising – Creedence Clearwater Revival

I Put a Spell on You – Sylvia Black

Terrible Thing – AG

Sixteen Candles – Stray Cats

New Kind of Kick – The Cramps

Always Is Always Forever – Cast of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Black Magic Woman – VCTRYS

Dream a Little Dream – Pink Martini & The von Trapps

Queen Freya Hymnal – Cast

Blest Be the Tie That Binds – Cast

Do-Re-Mi – Cast

A Little Wicked – Valerie Broussard

Girl U Want – Devo

Gently Break It – Beck Pete

Under the Stars – Aquamarine

Divine Love to Kill Fascism – Peter Matthew Bauer

Lavender Blue (Dilly Dilly) – Cast

Masquerade – Cast

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 1 part 2

Girl U Want – Devo

Different Angles – Starcrawler

Heaven – Charly Bliss

Chains of Love – Erasure

Hungry Like the Wolf – Duran Duran

Lavender Blue – Traditional (performed by Constance Blackwood)

Ring a Ring o' Roses – Traditional (performed by the Weird Sisters)

Masquerade – from Phantom of the Opera (performed by Sabrina)

The Mephisto Waltz – Franz Liszt (used during Sabrina's coronation dance)

The End – The Doors (played during Nick's descent into Hell)

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 2 part 1

Straight to Hell – Sabrina Spellman and Lovecraft

My Sharona – The Knack (performed by The Fright Club)

It's Tricky – Run-DMC (cheerleading routine by the Ravenettes)

Teenage Dirtbag – Wheatus (performed by The Fright Club)

The Song of Purple Summer – from Spring Awakening (performed by the Church of Night)

By the Sea – from Sweeney Todd (performed by Dr. Cee and Hilda)

Hey Mickey – Toni Basil (cheerleading routine)

Tender Shepherd – from Peter Pan (performed by the Spellman family)

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 2 part 2

Radio Ga Ga – Queen (covered by the cast)

Sixteen Going on Seventeen – from The Sound of Music (performed by Sabrina and Nick)

Tomorrow Belongs to Me – from Cabaret (performed by Madam Spellman's choir)

Total Eclipse of the Heart – Bonnie Tyler (covered by The Fright Club and Sabrina Morningstar)

Partytime – 45 Grave (covered by Satanic Panic at The Battle of the Bands)

Sweet Child O' Mine – Guns N' Roses (covered by the Dark Mothers at The Battle of the Bands)

Time Warp – from The Rocky Horror Picture Show (covered by The Fright Club at The Battle of the Bands)

Climb a Rainbow – The Kodebeats (played at Dr. Cee's)

Black Magic – Brad Gordon ft. Broken Anchor (played during Sabrina's hallway scene)

What is Chilling Adventures of Sabrina all about?

Sabrina Spellman (Image via Netflix)

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina follows Sabrina Spellman, a teenage girl living in the eerie town of Greendale. Born half-witch and half-mortal, on her sixteenth birthday she must decide between her mortal existence and her magical lineage. Sabrina welcomes her might, faces evil, and questions the laws of both worlds as dark powers grow.

Created for Netflix by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina draws on the Archie Comics series of the same name. It shares a continuity with Riverdale and presents a darker, more occult spin on the adored figure.

Originally set for The CW, the show transferred to Netflix in 2017 under a straight-to-series schedule. It debuted in October 2018 and spanned two seasons split into four halves, ending in December 2020. Despite the cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the show garnered attention. The series lives on through Riverdale crossovers and a comic continuation titled The Occult World of Sabrina.

Who are the cast members of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina?

The cast members of Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Image via Getty)

At the heart of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is Sabrina Spellman, played by Kiernan Shipka — a half-witch, half-mortal teen torn between her human life at Baxter High and her dark magical heritage.

Raised by her aunts after being orphaned, Sabrina defies the Church of Night's inflexible customs as she negotiates both personal and otherworldly challenges. Shipka also plays Sabrina Morningstar, her counterpart in another timeline.

Her aunts, Hilda (Lucy Davis), a kind, potion-brewing carer, and Zelda (Miranda Otto), a stern, tradition-bound witch, impact her home life. Along with Sabrina's attractive cousin under magical house imprisonment, Ambrose (Chance Perdomo) acts as her criminal accomplice in their household.

Among Sabrina's mortal group are her brave best friend Roz Walker (Jaz Sinclair), daughter of Greendale's minister, and Harvey Kinkle (Ross Lynch), her loving lover and descendant of witch hunters. Transgender adolescent Theo Putnam (Lachlan Watson) finishes off her devoted friend group.

Michelle Gomez plays both Mary Wardwell and Lilith/Madam Satan, a deceptive demon with her own evil plan. Sabrina runs afoul of Prudence Night (Tati Gabrielle), the ferocious head of the Weird Sisters, who subsequently becomes an ally in the Academy of the Unseen Arts. Nicholas Scratch (Gavin Leatherwood), a warlock with a mysterious past, becomes Sabrina’s romantic interest, while Father Blackwood (Richard Coyle) serves as a formidable antagonist.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is available for online streaming on Netflix.

About the author Bea Melisse Ibañez With over five years of work experience, Bea Melisse Ibañez is a seasoned writer covering K-pop, K-dramas, and the latest trends in the entertainment industry at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism, Bea combines her academic background with her fascination for Hallyu culture, creating insightful and accurate content.



In her career, Bea has had the opportunity to interview prominent figures in the K-pop industry, including groups like TWICE and artists such as GOT7's BamBam, Lee Seung-gi, and Hwang Min-hyun.



As a pop-culture enthusiast, her love for Korean dramas and music began in high school, where she discovered 2nd and 3rd-generation K-pop groups. She also admires actors like Eddie Redmayne, Lee Joon-gi, and Park Eun-bin, and her favorite celebrity is Miley Cyrus.



In her free time, Bea likes to rewatch her favorite shows. If given a chance, she would like to be a part of the dazzling world of Hazbin Hotel. Know More