Crushology 101 episodes 9 & 10 recap: Trouble in Bunny and Jae-yeol's paradise; will they reconcile?

Episodes 9 and 10 of Crushology 101 aired on May 9 and 10, respectively. Episode 9 begins with Bunny and Jae-yeol finally starting their relationship. However, things do not go as smoothly as expected. The couple celebrates their 100-day anniversary, but trouble arises when Jae-yeol begins to feel insecure about Bunny and Ji-won's relationship.

Ad

The mystery man, who made a brief, blink-and-you-miss cameo in earlier episodes, was once again missing in this week's episodes. By the end of episode 10, it is unclear if Bunny and Jae-yeol eventually reconcile.

What happens in Crushology 101 episode 9?

Ad

Trending

Episode 9 of Crushology 101 begins with Bunny and Jae-yeol walking hand-in-hand, marking the start of their dating journey. The couple enjoys all the sweet and cute moments that come with dating and even celebrates their 100th day anniversary together.

However, things take a tense turn when Bong-soo, Bunny's ex-boyfriend, makes a brief return. He spots Ji-won and Bunny at the studio and assumes that she is dating him. He attacks Bunny, but thankfully, she is saved in time. The next day, this confrontation goes viral on the university's social media.

Ad

Jae-yeol notices it as well, and his feathers are ruffled. Ji-won continues to show affection towards Bunny by taking care of her and providing support whenever he is nearby. Jae-yeol grows jealous and insecure, taking out his frustration on Bunny.

Later in the episode, Bunny's father is scammed by a company and is taken to the police station for investigation. Bunny's father takes a gig as a delivery person but keeps it a secret from Bunny.

Ad

Meanwhile, Bunny is feeling low as her academic performance is affected. Jae-yeol asks her to meet him for dinner, but she refuses. However, shortly after Kkot-nim, Bo-bae and Ji-won take Bunny out for dinner and drinks. Jae-yeol's friends spot Bunny and inform Jae-yeol, who sees the situation negatively. The episode ends with a drunken Bunny being escorted home by Jae-yeol.

What happens in Crushology 101 episode 10?

Ad

Episode 10 of Crushology 101 picks up where episode 9 left off. Bunny wakes up the next day with blurry memories of meeting Jae-yeol. At the university, he is cold towards Bunny. Jae-yeol coincidentally finds out about this, and Bunny's father asks him to keep it a secret.

Things materialize well for Bo-bae and Dong-ho, who finally find out that they have been fighting each other online. Jae-yeol realizes his folly and goes to Bunny to reconcile. He meets her family, and they watch the first snow as well. The next day, Ji-won tells Hye-won that he will move to the US with her to help her settle in New York.

Ad

Bunny comes across a chance to go on a fully funded art scholarship and study in the US. She will be attending a course in New York, the same city that Ji-won will be in. This creates another bout of jealousy and insecurity in Jae-yeol. Ji-won bids Bunny goodbye before leaving for the US.

Bunny tells Jae-yeol that she will go to the US, and he asks her not to go to the US, as he does not want the long distance to affect their relationship. Bunny asks him to understand her as well. The two end on a bitter note as Jae-yeol refuses to talk to Bunny after that.

Ad

Bunny's parents and friends see her off at the airport. She continues to inform Jae-yeol of her departure, but he refuses to see her. When he finally gathered the courage to see her, she had already left. The episode ends with a tearful Jae-yeol lamenting his loss.

Crushology 101 episodes 9 & 10 review

Ad

One can say that the story in Crushology 101 moved barely an inch forward. While episode 9 gave us the flutter of Bunny and Jae-yeol's saccharine-filled dating era, it also delivered frustrating blows with Jae-yeol's insecurity at its peak.

While one can understand the strain of a long distance in a relationship, urging your partner to forego their dreams just because you are not comfortable dealing with the distance is a juvenile move. Jae-yeol was just beginning to win some points for his maturity, but he lost them just as fast with his insecurity towards Bunny and Ji-won's friendship. He neither gave Bunny a chance to explain nor did he speak up where it really hurt him.

Ad

Such boneheaded behavior might have worked out a decade ago, but nowadays the audience is just too mature and forward-thinking to allow such juvenile insecurities to ruin any relationship, let alone a romantic one.

What to expect in the finale week of Crushology 101?

In the teaser for Crushology 101 episode 11, Bunny comes back from the US. Things are still tense between Jae-yeol and Bunny. Ji-won also makes a comeback, and he butts heads with Jae-yeol again. The mysterious guy, who appeared briefly in earlier episodes, finally makes a long-duration appearance. He is affectionate towards Bunny, much to Jae-yeol's chagrin.

Ad

It is still unclear if Jae-yeol and Bunny will reconcile, as the two barely exchange any conversation in the teaser. As next week is the finale week for Crushology 101, viewers can finally see a conclusion to Bunny's journey in finding a decent man.

Episode 11 of Crushology 101 will air on May 16, whereas episode 12 will air on May 17.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandini S I Nandini S I specializes in K-pop and K-drama at Sportskeeda, bringing an extensive experience in entertainment reporting where she honed her ability to discern news from the noise. Nandini believes that her keen observations and ability to tune out chatter to find valuable insight bring out the best in each piece she creates. Outside of her professional pursuits, Nandini enjoys reading and trying her hand at crocheting. Know More