Crushology 101 episodes 7 & 8 recap: Misunderstanding continues between Bunny and Jae-yeol; mysterious man nowhere to be found

Episodes 7 and 8 of Crushology 101 premiered on May 2 and 3, respectively. The episodes continued to develop Bunny and Jae-yeol's story, while also highlighting Ji-won's pining for Bunny's affection. Although the mysterious man from the previous week's episode did not return, his absence has certainly been felt.

Jae-yeol's and Yeo-reum's complicated past resurfaces as Yeo-reum attempts to mend fences with him. Jae-yeol goes back to his pining self as misunderstandings between him and Bunny continue to grow. Meanwhile, Ji-won tries to make space for himself in Bunny's life amid the issue between Bunny and Jae-yeol.

What happened in Crushology 101 episode 7?

Episode 7 of Crushology 101 picks up right where episode 6 left off, with Jae-yeol kissing Bunny, much to her and the audience's surprise. The episode opens with Jae-yeol and Bunny kissing as Yeo-reum watches. Bunny is shocked and leaves.

The next day, tensions remain unresolved between Jae-yeol and Bunny, as misunderstandings continue. Jae-yeol continues to try to speak with his eyes, and Bunny does the same. Neither of them attempts to sit down and talk things through.

Tension escalates as Bunny repeatedly finds Jae-yeol with Yeo-reum, fueling her mistrust of Jae-yeol's confession. She avoids Jae-yeol as much as possible, but the awkward interactions don't stop. Meanwhile, Dong-ha faces heartbreak at Bo-Bae's play when he finds that she has a boyfriend.

Bunny's friends spend a night away camping, and they discuss their dating life. On the other hand, Jae-yeol gets drunk and talks to Dong-ha about his confusing situation with Bunny.

Bunny, Jae-yeol and Ji-won in Crushology 101 (Image via Instagram/@mbcdrama_now)

Elsewhere, Jae-yeol's mother ends up in a scuffle with another lady who accuses her of dating her (the lady's) husband. Jae-yeol is humiliated and scolds his mother. His mother says that she was unaware whether the man was married and that she should be allowed to date whoever she likes.

Later, Jae-yeol rushes to Bunny to reassure her that nothing is going on between him and Yeo-reum. The next day, Jae-yeol misses university as he is sick. Bunny visits his house, only to find Yeo-reum there. Yeo-reum does not reveal the visitor's name to Jae-yeol, and once again, strained glances and confusion enter the mix of Bunny and Jae-yeol's relationship.

At The Artists' Night, several confessions are read out by the anchor and Jae-yeol's ex, Han Yeo-reum. One confession is presented to Bunny, and she hopes that it is from Jae-yeol. However, it is revealed that it was Ji-won who wrote the confession. The episode concludes with Bunny's admirer's identity remaining a secret.

What happened in Crushology 101 episode 8?

Episode 8 of Crushology 101 picks up with a confession for Bunny. At The Artists' Night, several confessions are read out by the anchor and Jae-yeol's ex, Han Yeo-reum. One confession is presented to Bunny, and she hopes that it is from Jae-yeol, but it is revealed that Ji-won is the one who wrote it.

Shortly after, it is revealed that Yeo-reum's mother was caught in a fraud scam. Her world comes crumbling down as the news spreads. Jae-yeol comes to her rescue, and she feels that the two will rekindle their romance. However, this episode gives us a respite from the niggling push and pull between Yeo-reum and Jae-yeol.

In the present, she comes clean with Jae-yeol about why she broke up with him. Her mother was insisting on her getting money from Jae-yeol, but she refused. As a result, she broke up with Jae-yeol without telling him the real reason.

Jae-yeol continues to help Yeo-reum, and Bunny continues to get hurt by his behavior. Ji-won tries to be 'the better man' by trying to show Bunny that he is better than Jae-yeol. He saves her from a tower of boxes falling on her and asks her to treat him to a meal if she wants to show her gratitude.

Bunny, Ji-won, Jae-yeol, and Yeo-reum in Crushology 101 (Image via Instagram/@mbcdrama_now)

Bunny comes home with a sullen look. She breaks down in her mother's arms and cries that she does not know what is happening. To this, I want to say, I feel you, Bunny. Because I, as an audience, also don't know what is happening either.

Later, Bunny, Ji-won, Jae-yeol, and Yeo-reum end up sharing a table at a restaurant. They have a very awkward conversation and eventually leave. As episode 8 of Crushology 101 concludes, Jae-yeol comes to his senses and finally cuts things off with Yeo-reum. He puts his foot down and refuses to be a nice guy to Yeo-reum to no longer hurt Bunny. He runs towards Bunny and Ji-won and confesses to Bunny once again.

Crushology 101 episodes 8 & 9 review

This week's episodes of Crushology 101 continued the streak of confusion and frustration, both for the characters and the audience. In a time when couples and individuals decidedly have a mature approach to solving matters, it comes across as disappointing to see a childish approach being taken in dramas.

Ji-won's attempt to dissuade Bunny from seeking Jae-yeol, despite knowing that she might have feelings for him, feels like a weak and selfish move. Granted, Ji-won has Bunny's best interests at heart. Some might argue that if he truly wanted to see Bunny happy, he would go and approach Jae-yeol about his relationship with Yeo-reum and then try to help Bunny in a true K-drama second-lead fashion.

What to expect from episode 9 of Crushology 101?

At the end of episode 8, a short teaser for the upcoming episode reveals that Jae-yeol and Bunny officially begin dating. From clicking cute pictures to visiting fairs and photobooths, the couple's dating era finally kicks off. However, things are not so smooth, as a certain problem arises once again.

Another thing to note is the mysterious third man from last week's episode, who makes a blink-and-you-miss appearance in episode 7. With only four episodes left and Bunny's love life seemingly coming together, it remains a mystery as to how the story will unfold next.

Episodes 9 and 10 of Crushology 101 will premiere on May 9 and 10, respectively.

