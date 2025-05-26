Dark soundtrack explored: Complete guide to all the songs featured in the show

Dark is a German sci-fi thriller series developed by Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese. The show aired for three seasons between 2017 and 2020. It explores the philosophical effects of time on the actions and lives of human beings.
The show premiered on December 1, 2017, when Netflix launched it as its first German original series. Season 2 was launched on June 21, 2019, and the third and last season on June 27, 2020.
Dark complemented its original score with striking music. Each episode opened with Goodbye by Apparat and Soap&Skin. Roomful of Teeth featured heavily, especially in season 1 with Caroline Shaw’s Partita for 8 Voices, and in season 2 with Alev Lenz’s May the Angels.
The finale ended with Soap&Skin’s What a Wonderful World cover and Nena’s Irgendwie, irgendwo, irgendwann, closing the series on a haunting musical note.
The complete Dark soundtrack explored
The complete soundtrack featured in seasons 1 to 3 of Dark is listed below:
Season 1
- Goodbye (with Soap & Skin) – Apparat
- You Spin Me Round (Like a Record) – Dead or Alive
- Irgendwie, irgendwo, irgendwann – Nena
- Industry – Mire Kay
- Anthracite Fields: IV. Flowers – Choir of Trinity Wall Street
- Partita for 8 Singers: No. 3. Courante – Roomful of Teeth
- Shout – Tears for Fears
- Pleasure to Kill – Kreator
- The Look of Love, Pt. 1 – ABC
- Familiar – Agnes Obel
- Keep the Streets Empty For Me – Fever Ray
- Me and the Devil – Soap&Skin
- Enter One – Sol Seppy
- I Ran (So Far Away) – A Flock of Seagulls
- Gisela – Detlev Lais
- Cow Song – Meredith Monk & Collin Walcott
- Es wird ja alles wieder gut – Detlev Lais
- Partita: III. Courante – Roomful of Teeth
- Fridolin (Ich hab' nichts anzuzieh'n) – Nana Gualdi
- Wishing Well – Stomper feat. Lucy Tops
- When I Was Done Dying – Dan Deacon
- Partita: III. Courante – Roomful of Teeth
- A Quiet Life – Teho Teardo & Blixa Bargeld
- Snow – Ben Frost & Daniel Bjarnason
Season 2
- Jeanny – Falco
- It's Happening Again – Agnes Obel
- Never Gonna Give You Up – Rick Astley
- Being Boiled (Fast Version) – The Human League
- Suspicious Minds – Elvis Presley
- Thunder – RY X
- Pleasure to Kill – Kreator
- Melody X – Bonaparte
- The World Retreats – David O'Dowda
- May the Angels (from "Dark") – Alev Lenz
- Heaven Is a Place on Earth – Belinda Carlisle
- Never Gonna Give You Up – Rick Astley
- I Pretend – Kim Carnes
- Twisted Olive Branch – Asaf Avidan
- God's Whisper – Raury
- Anthracite Fields: IV. Flowers – Choir of Trinity Wall Street
- My Body Is a Cage – Peter Gabriel
Season 3
- If I Could Turn Back Time – Cher
- Bad Kingdom – May and Robot Koch
- You Spin Me 'Round – Dead or Alive
- Is This Love – Survivor
- Broken Sleep – Agnes Obel
- Inside – Unknown
- Partita III. Courante – Roomful of Teeth
- Wenn ich dich seh – Detlev Lais
- The Labyrinth Song – Asaf Avidan
- In the Woods Somewhere – Hozier
- Cow Song – Meredith Monk
- The Pioneers (M83 Remix) – Bloc Party
- Down On The Street – The Stooges
- Pneumothorax – Blueneck
- Partita III. Courante – Roomful of Teeth
- IV. Flowers – Choir of Trinity Wall Street
- Down On The Street – The Stooges
- What a Wonderful World – Soap&Skin
- You Spin Me 'Round – Dead or Alive
Where to listen Dark soundtrack
- Spotify: Offers official soundtracks and curated playlists.
- Apple Music: Features the original scores, including Dark: Cycle 1, and other music from the series.
- YouTube: Includes full soundtracks, select tracks, and key scenes featuring the show's music.
About Dark
The series is about the fictional German town of Winden and explores a group of dysfunctional people following the vanishing of a child. They are guided into a complicated conspiracy of time travel between four dysfunctional families through generations.
Located in the small German town of Winden, the show starts with kids going missing from town, and this later opens up century-old secrets and tense relationships between four intertwined families.
Once time travel is revealed, the narrative expands over different generations, decades, and even parallel universes, creating a thick and charged story about fate, identity, and the infinite loops of time.
Dark earned widespread acclaim for its performances, direction, themes, and complex narrative, with critics and viewers praising its intricate plot and interwoven timelines. Its deliberate pace of consideration, otherworldly cinematography, and difficult probing of philosophy set it apart from the typical science fiction fare.
The series has been complimented on its epic storytelling and shortlisted and won several awards. The BBC ranked Dark as the 58th greatest TV show of the 21st century in 2021.
All three seasons of Dark can be streamed on Netflix.