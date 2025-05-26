Dark soundtrack explored: Complete guide to all the songs featured in the show

Dark is a German sci-fi thriller series developed by Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese. The show aired for three seasons between 2017 and 2020. It explores the philosophical effects of time on the actions and lives of human beings.

The show premiered on December 1, 2017, when Netflix launched it as its first German original series. Season 2 was launched on June 21, 2019, and the third and last season on June 27, 2020.

Dark complemented its original score with striking music. Each episode opened with Goodbye by Apparat and Soap&Skin. Roomful of Teeth featured heavily, especially in season 1 with Caroline Shaw’s Partita for 8 Voices, and in season 2 with Alev Lenz’s May the Angels.

The finale ended with Soap&Skin’s What a Wonderful World cover and Nena’s Irgendwie, irgendwo, irgendwann, closing the series on a haunting musical note.

The complete Dark soundtrack explored

The complete soundtrack featured in seasons 1 to 3 of Dark is listed below:

Season 1

Goodbye (with Soap & Skin) – Apparat

You Spin Me Round (Like a Record) – Dead or Alive

Irgendwie, irgendwo, irgendwann – Nena

Industry – Mire Kay

Anthracite Fields: IV. Flowers – Choir of Trinity Wall Street

Partita for 8 Singers: No. 3. Courante – Roomful of Teeth

Shout – Tears for Fears

Pleasure to Kill – Kreator

The Look of Love, Pt. 1 – ABC

Familiar – Agnes Obel

Keep the Streets Empty For Me – Fever Ray

Me and the Devil – Soap&Skin

Enter One – Sol Seppy

I Ran (So Far Away) – A Flock of Seagulls

Gisela – Detlev Lais

Cow Song – Meredith Monk & Collin Walcott

Es wird ja alles wieder gut – Detlev Lais

Partita: III. Courante – Roomful of Teeth

Fridolin (Ich hab' nichts anzuzieh'n) – Nana Gualdi

Wishing Well – Stomper feat. Lucy Tops

When I Was Done Dying – Dan Deacon

Partita: III. Courante – Roomful of Teeth

A Quiet Life – Teho Teardo & Blixa Bargeld

Snow – Ben Frost & Daniel Bjarnason

Jeanny – Falco

It's Happening Again – Agnes Obel

Never Gonna Give You Up – Rick Astley

Being Boiled (Fast Version) – The Human League

Suspicious Minds – Elvis Presley

Thunder – RY X

Pleasure to Kill – Kreator

Melody X – Bonaparte

The World Retreats – David O'Dowda

May the Angels (from "Dark") – Alev Lenz

Heaven Is a Place on Earth – Belinda Carlisle

Never Gonna Give You Up – Rick Astley

I Pretend – Kim Carnes

Twisted Olive Branch – Asaf Avidan

God's Whisper – Raury

Anthracite Fields: IV. Flowers – Choir of Trinity Wall Street

My Body Is a Cage – Peter Gabriel

Season 3

If I Could Turn Back Time – Cher

Bad Kingdom – May and Robot Koch

You Spin Me 'Round – Dead or Alive

Is This Love – Survivor

Broken Sleep – Agnes Obel

Inside – Unknown

Partita III. Courante – Roomful of Teeth

Wenn ich dich seh – Detlev Lais

The Labyrinth Song – Asaf Avidan

In the Woods Somewhere – Hozier

Cow Song – Meredith Monk

The Pioneers (M83 Remix) – Bloc Party

Down On The Street – The Stooges

Pneumothorax – Blueneck

Partita III. Courante – Roomful of Teeth

IV. Flowers – Choir of Trinity Wall Street

Down On The Street – The Stooges

What a Wonderful World – Soap&Skin

You Spin Me 'Round – Dead or Alive

Where to listen Dark soundtrack

Spotify : Offers official soundtracks and curated playlists.

: Offers official soundtracks and curated playlists. Apple Music : Features the original scores, including Dark: Cycle 1, and other music from the series.

: Features the original scores, including Dark: Cycle 1, and other music from the series. YouTube: Includes full soundtracks, select tracks, and key scenes featuring the show's music.

About Dark

The series is about the fictional German town of Winden and explores a group of dysfunctional people following the vanishing of a child. They are guided into a complicated conspiracy of time travel between four dysfunctional families through generations.

Located in the small German town of Winden, the show starts with kids going missing from town, and this later opens up century-old secrets and tense relationships between four intertwined families.

Once time travel is revealed, the narrative expands over different generations, decades, and even parallel universes, creating a thick and charged story about fate, identity, and the infinite loops of time.

Dark earned widespread acclaim for its performances, direction, themes, and complex narrative, with critics and viewers praising its intricate plot and interwoven timelines. Its deliberate pace of consideration, otherworldly cinematography, and difficult probing of philosophy set it apart from the typical science fiction fare.

The series has been complimented on its epic storytelling and shortlisted and won several awards. The BBC ranked Dark as the 58th greatest TV show of the 21st century in 2021.

All three seasons of Dark can be streamed on Netflix.

