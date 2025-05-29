Dexter soundtrack: Complete guide to all songs featured in the show

Dexter (2006–2013) is a TV show about a man who works as a forensic expert during the day and secretly kills criminals at night. Set in Miami, it follows his double life as he targets people who escaped justice, while also dealing with his troubled past and complex morals.
As a crime drama, the show needed a deep yet catchy soundtrack, and music composer Daniel Licht delivered. His tunes elevated the memorable moments in the show and set the tone and pace for the storyline.
Whether it is for character introduction, important events, or music that swelled in the background of the main character's monologues, each soundtrack was carefully chosen to create a high-stakes, creepy, and almost claustrophobic environment. The composer also touched on emotional tunes, whether it's for his past traumas or his marriage to Rita.
Here's a full list of songs from the show.
Songs in seasons 1 to 8 of Dexter
Season 1 soundtrack (2006)
Daniel Licht scored the season's pivotal moments, from introducing the titular character to creating a tense and high-pressure atmosphere for murder interrogations. The music leaned heavily towards Cuban origins, with features from Benny Moré and Rubén González.
Episode 1
- Dexter Main Title — Rolfe Kent, Daniel Licht
- Tonight's the Night — Daniel Licht, Michael C. Hall, the titular character's introduction scene
- Conocí la Paz — Benny Moré
- La Engañadora — Rubén González
- El Cayuko — Mambolero All-Stars
- Mamasita (Vox) — P.Spike
- El Cañonero — Benny Moré
- The Ice Truck Killer (Season 1 Bonus Track) —Daniel Licht
Episode 2
- Sin Razón Ni Justicia — Benny Moré
- Estoy Hecho Tierra — Eliades Ochoa
- Cuatro Amigos — Edward M. Smith, Sandra L. Smith
- Mandinga — Rubén González
- El Que Siembra Su Maiz — Trio Matamoros; Dexter leaves no traces after murdering Matt Chambers
Episode 3
- Con Mi Guaguanco — Ray Armando
- Digame Nada — Edward M. Smith, Sandra L. Smith
- Epilogue V2 — Daniel Licht
- Bobine — Ska Cubano
- Rita's Keys — Daniel Licht
Episode 4
- Cumbanchero — Rubén González
- La Engañadora — Rubén González
- Hide Your Tears — Daniel Licht; plays during Dexter's end credit narration
Episode 5
- Mamboye — Kenny Quintero y Su Orquesta Brava
- Boogaloo Salvaje — Kenny Quintero y Su Orquesta Brava
- Hide Your Tears — Daniel Licht
Episode 6
- Astor's Birthday Party — Daniel Licht
Episode 7
- Perfidia — Mambo All-Stars
- Voodoo Jailtime — Daniel Licht
- Changed — Daniel Licht
- Gift Dub (Scientist Version) — Future Pigeon
- Deborah Loves Rudy/The House — Daniel Licht
Episode 8
- Make Me Lose Control — Eric Carmen
- Photo Albums —Daniel Licht; plays when the main couple's romance grows
- Blood Theme — Daniel Licht
Episode 9
- Linda Cubana —Sonora Carruseles
- Slow Ride — Foghat
- Have You Ever Seen the Rain? — Creedence Clearwater Festival revival; the titular character plays his old records
Episode 10
- Flores Para Ti (feat. Rafael Cortez) — Raw Artistic Soul, Rafael Cortez
- Urapon Breaks — Kinky
- Make Me Lose Control — Eric Carmen
- Harry's Rule — Daniel Licht
- Mother of All Cannibals — Daniel Licht
Episode 11
- Panic-Oh — Los Abandoned
- Photo Albums — Daniel Licht
- The Ice Truck Killer (Season 1 Bonus Track) —Daniel Licht
Episode 12
- Born Free — Andy Williams
- Piano Sonata No. 11 in A Major, K.331: III. Rondo "Alla turca" — Sylvia Capova
- Shipyard — Daniel Licht
- Wink — Daniel Licht
- Dexter's New Kill Room — Daniel Licht
- Pancakes — Daniel Licht
Season 2 soundtrack (2007)
The introduction of Lila ups the ante, who is in hot pursuit of his mother's killer. Daniel Licht reprises his role as composer, with other notable artists, including The Rolling Stones and Madonna, featured in the soundtrack. His nephew, Jon Licht, also composes a few intense tunes for season 2.
Episode 1
- Son de la Loma — Tito Puente and His Orchestra; plays during Dexter's bowling night
- Mary (Feat. La Veradad) — Joe Arroyo
- The Fortune (Season 2 Bonus Track) —Daniel Licht
Episode 2
- Wir wissen nicht — Binder & Krieglstein
- That's the Story — Norman Orenstein
- Babylon Insight — Dubphonic
- The Link/Sweet Dreams — Daniel Licht
- Rita's Keys — Daniel Licht
- Courting the Night — Daniel Licht
- Alone Suite — Daniel Licht
- Changed — Daniel Licht; Dexter is on the boat when his brother jumps out.
- Hide Your Tears — Daniel Licht
Episode 3
- Photo Albums — Daniel Licht
- Deborag Loves Rudy/The House — Daniel Licht
- Peaceful — Daniel Licht
- Hide Your Tears — Daniel Licht
Episode 4
- Long Way Home — Jon Licht
- The Link — Daniel Licht
- Wink — Daniel Licht
- UkeLila — Daniel Licht; plays when Dexter and Lila go out for lunch
- No Confundas — Papo Record
Episode 5
- Astor's Birthday Party — Daniel Licht
- Los Chucos Suaves — Ry Cooder
- Mother of All Cannibals — Daniel Licht
- Gimme Shelter — The Rolling Stones
Episode 6
- Amor Mas Mas Loco — Jon Licht
- Fuego Y Candela — Adalberto
- Deborah Loves Rudy/The House — Daniel Licht
- Blood Theme — Daniel Licht
- Photo Albums — Daniel Licht
- La Isla Bonita (classical cover version) — Madonna
Episode 7
- Deborah Loves Rudy/The House — Daniel Licht
- So What — Miles Davis
- Nocturne No. 2 in E flat Major, Op. 9,2 — Frederic Chopin
- Mother of All Cannibals — Daniel Licht
- Amor Mas Mas Loco — Jon Licht
- The Link/Sweet Dreams — Daniel Licht
- Chaos — Daniel Licht
Episode 8
- Blood Theme — Daniel Licht
- Bad Moon Rising — Creedence Clearwater Revival
- Polanoise in C-Sharp Minor, Op.26, No. 1 — Evgeny Kissin
- Cu-Cu-Cumbia — Bermudez Triangle, Dexter plans to catch his mother's killer
- Rita's Keys — Daniel Licht
- April Sixth — Daniel Licht
- Hide Your Tears — Daniel Licht
Episode 9
- Courting the Night — Daniel Licht
- April Sixth — Daniel Licht
- Fight or Flight (Season 1 Bonus Track) — Daniel Licht; plays during Doakes and Dexter's infamous fight by the water.
Episode 10
- You're a Wolf — Sea Wolf
- Falling Into Place — Jon Licht
Episode 11
- Blood Theme Redux — Daniel Licht; plays when Dexter realizes he is the reason for his father's suicide
- April Sixth — Daniel Licht
- Peaceful — Daniel Licht
- The Link/Sweet Dreams — Daniel Licht
- Courting the Night — Daniel Licht
Episode 12
- Perfidia — Mambo All-Stars
- Lila's Fire — Daniel Licht; Lila attempts arson
- The Change Quartet — Daniel Licht
- The Fortune — Daniel Licht
- I Can't Kill — Daniel Licht
- Courting the Night — Daniel Licht
- Escalation — Daniel Licht
- Blood Theme — Daniel Licht; end credits
Season 3 soundtrack (2008)
The deeply haunting melodies of Daniel Licht underscore most of this season's storylines, especially Dexter's entanglement with Miguel Prado.
He and Rita get married, ensuring emotional moments and a resonant soundtrack. Other artists like Black Toast and Hermanos De Alma feature.
Episode 1
- Kill Room — Jon Licht
- Conoci la Paz — Benny Moré
- Lullabies — Brandi Shearer
- Rock On (Do the Rockman) [feat. UNK] — Montana Da Mac; plays when Dexter kills Oscar Prado
- Cumbia Cubana — Bermudez Triangle with Sheila E. and Jorge Santana
- Mother of All Cannibals — Daniel Licht
- Head Start/Condolences — Daniel Licht
- Astor's Birthday Party — Daniel Licht
- Ciudad Caliente — Hermanos De Alma
Episode 2
- Open — Daniel Licht
- Head Start/Condolences — Daniel Licht
- The End — Daniel Licht
- I'm Scared/Bingo — Daniel Licht;
- Tu Mi Corazon — Enzo & su Clan
- No Me Aguanto — Mike Jimenez
- Epilogue/Bloodroom — Daniel Licht; plays when Dexter and Rita visit Miguel Prado's house
- Peaceful — Daniel Licht
- Crash and Burn — Black Toast
- Calor de Caribbean — Hermanos De Alma
- The Link/Sweet Dreams — Daniel Licht
Episode 3
- Songo de Bermudez — Bermudez Triangle
- Jester — Jon Licht
- Courting the Night — Daniel Licht
- Bam Bam — Sister Nancy
- Deborah Loves Rudy/The House — Daniel Licht
- The Wedding — Daniel Licht; plays when Dexter touches Rita's pregnant belly
Episode 4
- Open — Daniel Licht
- Courting the Night — Daniel Licht
- The Link/Sweet Dreams — Daniel Licht
- The Wedding — Daniel Licht; Dexter proposes to Rita
Episode 5
- The Link/Sweet Dreams — Daniel Licht
- April Sixth — Daniel Licht
- Changes — David Bowie
- Mother of All Cannibals — Daniel Licht
- Con Mi Guaguanco — Ray Armando
Episode 6
- Head Start/Condolences — Daniel Licht
- I Can't Kill — Daniel Licht
- Deborah Loves Rudy/The House — Daniel Licht
- Escalation — Daniel Licht
- Wink — Daniel Licht
- The End — Daniel Licht
Episode 7
- The Link/Sweet Dreams — Daniel Licht
- Escalation — Daniel Licht
- Road to Miguel's/Help Me — Daniel Licht
- I Can't Kill — Daniel Licht
- Alone Suite — Daniel Licht
- The Perfect Pie/Killing Zoe — Daniel Licht
Episode 8
- The Link/Sweet Dreams — Daniel Licht
- Que Usted Dijo — Hermanos De Alma
- Dexter's New Kill Room — Daniel Licht
- Miguel Meets His Maker — Daniel Licht
- Deborah Loves Rudy/The House — Daniel Licht
Episode 9
- April Sixth — Daniel Licht
- Cemetery — Jon Licht
- Wink — Daniel Licht
- The Link/Sweet Dreams — Daniel Licht
- Deborah Loves Rudy/The House — Daniel Licht
- Head Start/Condolences — Daniel Licht
Episode 10
- The Lost Ticker — Daniel Licht
- April Sixth — Daniel Licht
Episode 11
- Wild and Freaky — St. John
- April Sixth — Daniel Licht
- Rita's Keys — Daniel Licht; plays when Dexter stalks Miguel
- Miguel Meets His Maker — Daniel Licht
Episode 12
- Head Start/Condolences — Daniel Licht
- Grieving — Daniel Licht
- Share to Load — Jon Licht
- Blood — Daniel Licht
- The Link/Sweet Dreams — Daniel Licht
- Epilogue/Bloodroom — Daniel Licht
- I'm Scared/Bingo — Daniel Licht
- The Escape — Daniel Licht
- The Wedding — Daniel Licht; plays during Dexter and Rita's wedding
Season 4 soundtrack (2009)
Season 4 featured a creepy and memorable soundtrack by Daniel Licht, especially for the new villain, the Trinity Killer. Dexter’s marriage to Rita ends in tragedy.
Episode 1
- Tonight's The Night — Daniel Licht, Michael C. Hall
- Que Usted Dijo — Hermanos De Alma
- Tus Besos — Tech-I-LA
- Introducing Trinity — Daniel Licht
- Wink — Daniel Licht
Episode 2
- Needle In A Haystack — Daniel Licht
- You Need A Break/I Shot You — Daniel Licht
- Road to Miguel's/Help Me — Daniel Licht
Episode 3
- Boom, Boom — Anacron
- Karma Chameleon — Culture Club
- Llego La Orquestra — Spanish Harlem Orchestra
- On The Road — Martyn Laight
Episode 4
- Perfidia — Mambo All-Stars
- Changed — Daniel Licht
- Rita's Keys — Daniel Licht; Dexter's newest victim, Officer Zoey Kruger
- Wink — Daniel Licht
- Marble Machine — Wintergatan
- The Perfect Pie/Killing Zoe — Daniel Licht
- Deborah Love Rudy/The House — Daniel Licht
- I Need More Time — Daniel Licht
Episode 5
- Blood Theme — Daniel Licht
- Introducing Trinity — Daniel Licht
Episode 6
- Road to Miguel's/Help Me — Daniel Licht
- Until You — Dave Barnes; Rita finds out that Dexter still has his old apartment
- Deborah Loves Rudy/The House — Daniel Licht
- Tonight's The Night — Daniel Licht, Michael C. Hall
- Love Your Wife — Daniel Licht
- Epilogue/Bloogroom — Daniel Licht
Episode 7
- New legs — Daniel Licht, Dexter is on his boat with the kids
- Rita's Keys — Daniel Licht
- Needle In A Haystack — Daniel Licht
- The Axe/Perfect — Daniel Licht
- La Fabulosa — The Latin Brothers
- Tonight's The Night — Daniel Licht, Michael C. Hall
- Alone Suite — Daniel Licht
- Tides — Daniel Licht
Episode 8
- Road to Miguel's/Help Me — Daniel Licht
- Wink — Daniel Licht
- Hide Your Tears — Daniel Licht
- We Need A Break/I Shot You — Daniel Licht
Episode 9
- Open — Daniel Licht; Dexter is ready to celebrate Thanksgiving with some pies
- The Link/Sweet Dreams — Daniel Licht
- We Need A Break/I Shot You — Daniel Licht
- The Axe/Perfect — Daniel Licht
Episode 10
- Following Trinity — Daniel Licht; Dexter is on the hunt for the murderer
- Ice Cream/Following Scott — Daniel Licht
- Back To The House — Daniel Licht
- Venus — Frankie Avalon
- Tell Me That You Care — Jodie Victor
- Grieving — Daniel Licht
- The Link/Sweet Dreams — Daniel Licht
Episode 11
- The Hunter and the Hunted — Daniel Licht
- Dexter's New Kill Room — Daniel Licht
- We Need A Break/I Shot You — Daniel Licht
- The Wedding — Daniel Licht
- Forgetting Lundy — Daniel Licht
- Introducing Trinity — Daniel Licht
Episode 12
- Ei Canonero — Benny More
- Let Me Baby — Richard Myhill
- Venus — Frankie Avalon
- Astor's Birthday Party — Daniel Licht
- The End — Daniel Licht; Dexter finds Rita dead in their house.
Season 5 soundtrack (2010)
Daniel Licht's soundtrack takes a more somber turn as Dexter processes his wife's death and tries to raise Harrison. He continues indulging his Dark Passenger and gets intimate with Lumen, with whom he shares his kill room.
Episode 1
- Wink — Daniel Licht
- The Link/Sweet Dreams — Daniel Licht
- Escalation — Daniel Licht
- The Past — Daniel Licht
- Blood Theme 2010 — Daniel Licht
- Conoci La Paz — Benny More
- Deborah Loves Rudy/The House — Daniel Licht
- Eulogy/Have A Chance — Daniel Licht; Dexter gives a eulogy at Rita's funeral
Episode 2
- Peaceful — Daniel Licht
- Hidden — Daniel Licht; Dexter's monologue about Rita and the kids
- Escalation — Daniel Licht
- Peculiar — Daniel Licht
- The Link/Sweet Dreams — Daniel Licht
- Suavecito — Malo
- The Kids Leave — Daniel Licht
- Road to Miguel's/Help Me — Daniel Licht
Episode 3
- The Hunter and the Hunted — Daniel Licht
- April Sixth — Daniel Licht
Episode 4
- Nurse Dexter — Daniel Licht
- Loco en el Barrio — St. John
- Deborah Loves Rudy/The House — Daniel Licht
- Go Home — Daniel Licht
- San Francisco Tiene Su Propio Son — Patato
- April Sixth — Daniel Licht
- Lila's Fire — Daniel Licht
- The Pond — Daniel Licht
- La despedida — Manu Chao
Episode 5
- Red Rainbows — Daniel Licht
- Tattoo-Chasing Lance — Daniel Licht
- Head Start — Daniel Licht
Episode 6
- Wink — Daniel Licht
- We Need A Break/I Shot You — Daniel Licht
- Som de Preto — Almicka E Chocolate
- Tattoo-Chasing Lance — Daniel Licht; Dexter chases Dan Mendell
- Alone Suite — Daniel Licht
- Go Home — Daniel Licht
Episode 7
- Go Home — Daniel Licht
- The Axe/Perfect — Daniel Licht
- Fuego — Bomba Estereo
- I Wanna Wake You Up (feat. C-Funk & Juan Sativo)
Episode 8
- About Owen — Daniel Licht
- Dexter's New Kill Room — Daniel Licht
- Headstart — Daniel Licht
- Dex Takes The Stage — Daniel Licht
Episode 9
- Moritat (Mack the Knife) — Los Iracundos
- Epilogue/Bloodroom — Daniel Licht, Dexter drops Rita's kids at their grandparents' house
Episode 10
- The Past — Daniel Licht
- Headstart — Daniel Licht
- I Need More Time — Daniel Licht
Episode 11
- Dexter's New Kill Room — Daniel Licht
- Chan Chan — The Cuban All Star Band
- Liddy Dies — Daniel Licht
- April Sixth — Daniel Licht
Episode 12
- About Owen — Daniel Licht
- Dex Takes The Stage — Daniel Licht
- Tides — Daniel Licht
- Deborah Loves Rudy/The House — Daniel Licht
- Eulogy/Have A Chance — Daniel Licht; Dexter celebrates Harrison's birthday
- The Axe/Perfect — Daniel Licht
- Don't Be Sorry — Daniel Licht
Season 6 soundtrack (2011)
A new villain, AKA the Doomsday Killer, is introduced. The Trinity Killer makes a comeback. Dexter finds ways to be a good father to Harrison. Daniel Licht's haunting soundtrack underscores the show's shocking twists.
Episode 1
- April Sixth — Daniel Licht
- Red Rainbows — Daniel Licht
- Football Terms — Daniel Licht
- The Swamp/Travis Chained — Daniel Licht
- U Can't Touch This — MC Hammer
Episode 2
- Red Rainbows — Daniel Licht; Dexter tells Harrison a story
- Open — Daniel Licht
- Deborah Loves Rudy/The House — Daniel Licht
- The Link/Sweet Dreams — Daniel Licht
- Astor's Birthday Party — Daniel Licht
Episode 3
- Blood Theme 2010 — Daniel Licht
- The Link/Sweet Dreams — Daniel Licht
- Coral Island/The Whore of Babylon — Daniel Licht
- Football Terms — Daniel Licht
- Alone Suite — Daniel Licht
Episode 4
- Baptized By Sam — Daniel Licht
- The Link/Sweet Dreams — Daniel Licht
- Spill the Wine — War
- Hawt Damn — Julia Michaels
- A Swarm of Locusts — Daniel Licht
Episode 5
- Red Rainbows — Daniel Licht
- Angels and Demons — Daniel Licht; Dexter is on the Doomsday serial killer's trail
- Alone Suite — Daniel Licht
- Grieving — Daniel Licht
- Noise — Robbie Nevil
- Fuego de Cachimba — Bermudez Triangle
Episode 6
- Just Let Go — Daniel Licht
Episode 7
- Red Rainbow — Daniel Licht; the Trinity Killer makes a comeback
- Who's Gonna Guide the Night — Ceramic
- Leavin' On Your Mind — Lonny Ray
- Search and Destroy — Iggy & The Stooges
- I Bet — Emie Millar
- Conoci La Paz — Benny More
Episode 8
- Opener/Dex's Story — Daniel Licht
- Que Usted Dinjo — Hermanos De Alma
- Coral Island/The Whore of Babylon — Daniel Licht
- Cuatro Amigos — Edward M. Smith, Sanda L. Smith
- Milenio Flow — Latinos
Episode 9
- Alone Suit — Daniel Licht; Dexter finds the Doomsday Killer's latest victim on the Miami South Campus
Episode 10
- Epilogue/Bloodroom — Daniel Licht
- April Sixth — Daniel Licht
- Security Cameras — Daniel Licht
- Latinos — Milenio Flow
- Eulogy/Have A Chance — Daniel Licht
Episode 11
- April Sixth — Daniel Licht
- The Perfect Pie/Killing Zoe — Daniel Licht
- Alone Suite — Daniel Licht
- Lila's Fire — Daniel Licht
- Hide Your Tears — Daniel Licht
- Howlin' For You — The Black Keys
Episode 12
- Floating — Daniel Licht; Dexter is in the middle of the ocean
- Epilogue/Bloodroom — Daniel Licht
- Peaceful — Daniel Licht
Season 7 soundtrack (2012)
Dexter gets entangled with a widowed serial killer named Hannah in season 7 of the crime drama. The soundtrack diverges from just Daniel Licht's compositions, as the characters hang out predominantly at Fox Hole, a bar that plays vibrant dance music.
Episode 1
- La Parejita — Chi Huahua
Episode 2
- Needle In A Haystack — Daniel Licht; Dexter confronts Debra after she finds out his secret
- Alone Suite — Daniel Licht
- Football Terms — Daniel Licht
- Deborah Loves Rudy/The House — Daniel Licht
- The Last Ticket — Daniel Licht
Episode 3
- Post Office — Daniel Licht
- Dead and Gone — Carl Bensley
- Esta Noche No Pares — K'luba, Dexter and Batista at the Fox Hole
- Special/Hannah Talks — Daniel Licht
- Louis Dies — Daniel Licht
- Bam Bam — Sister Nancy
- Introducing Trinity — Daniel Licht
- This is Hell — Slipknot
Episode 4
- Argentina — Daniel Licht
- Dex Kills Spelz — Daniel Licht
- The Link/Sweet Dreams — Daniel Licht
Episode 5
- We Need A Break/I Shot You — Daniel Licht
- Peaceful — Daniel Licht
- Alone Suite — Daniel Licht; Dexter burns the wedding photo
Episode 6
- Unsafe for Kids — Daniel Licht
- About Lumen — Daniel Licht
- Draw the Circle — Fresh Body Shop
- The Link/Sweet Dreams — Daniel Licht
Episode 7
- I Enjoy Killing/The Hitman — Daniel Licht; Hannah admits to Dexter that she enjoys killing
- What Are You? Crazy — Daniel Licht
- Peculiar — Daniel Licht
- Deborah Loves Rudy/The House — Daniel Licht
Episode 8
- Special/Hannah Talks — Daniel Licht
- Para Machuchar Mey Coração — Stan Getz, Antonio Carlos Jobim, João Gilberto
- Unsafe for Kids — Daniel Licht
- I Enjoy Killing/The Hitman — Daniel Licht
- Argentina — Daniel Licht
Episode 9
- The Past — Daniel Licht
- Rita's Keys — Daniel Licht
- Kismet — Marquis of Vaudeville
- Isaac is Done — Daniel Licht; Isaac dies on Dexter's boat
Episode 10
- Pancakes/Season Seven End — Daniel Licht
- Bam Bam — Sister Nancy
- Dexter's New Kill Room — Daniel Licht
- Miguel Meets His Maker — Daniel Licht
Episode 11
- The Future — Daniel Licht
- Your Girl — Shelayne
- Shipyard — Daniel Licht
- God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen — Jack Morer & Tom Nazziola; Dexter studies Hannah and has an inner monologue
- Angels We Have Heard On High — Christmas Party Band
- No Mistakes/Dex Kisses Hannan — Daniel Licht
- Go Home — Daniel Licht
Episode 12
- Escalation — Daniel Licht
- Photo Albums — Daniel Licht
- Mambo Kid — Wayne Jones, Shai Hayo
- Pancakes/Season Seven End — Daniel Licht
- Auld Lang Syne — The Holly Jolly Players
Season 8 soundtrack (2013)
In the series finale, Dexter deals with the demons of his past when he meets psychiatrist Dr. Evelyn Vogel. His hunt for a new serial killer named The Brain Surgeon and his relationship with Debra evoke an emotional and tense soundtrack from Daniel Licht.
Episode 1
- What a Wonderful World (Louis Armstrong Cover) — Michael Marc
- I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho) — Pitbull
- Security Cameras — Daniel Licht
Episode 2
- Make Your Own Kind of Music — Cass Elliot
- Football Terms — Daniel Licht
- The Hunter and the Hunted — Daniel Licht; The hunt the for the killer is on
Episode 3
- Dex Kills Spelz — Daniel Licht
Episode 4
- Wink — Daniel Licht
- Shipyard — Daniel Licht
- I Enjoy Killing/The Hitman — Daniel Licht
Episode 5
- Make Your Own Kind of Music — Cass Elliot
- Coral Island/The Whore of Babylon — Daniel Licht
Episode 6
- Peaceful — Daniel Licht
Episode 7
- Para Machuchar Mey Coração — Stan Getz, Antonio Carlos Jobim, João Gilberto
- Blood Theme — Daniel Licht
- Deborah Loves Rudy/The House — Daniel Licht
- Hide Your Tears — Daniel Licht
- Introducing Trinity — Daniel Licht
- Alone Suite — Daniel Licht; Dexter tries to figure out if Zach is the one who killed Cassie
Episode 8
- Deborah Loves Rudy/The House — Daniel Licht
- Make Your Own Kind of Music — Cass Elliot
- Desafinado — Stan Getz, João Gilberto
- Argentina — Daniel Licht
Episode 9
- Make Your Own Kind of Music — Cass Elliot
Episode 11
- Alone Suite — Daniel Licht; The titular character bids farewell to his Miami Metro police mates
Episode 12
- I Love You Deb — Daniel Licht; He removes Debra from life support and carries her out to sea
- Ending Suite — Daniel Licht
