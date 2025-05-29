Dexter soundtrack: Complete guide to all songs featured in the show

Dexter (2006–2013) is a TV show about a man who works as a forensic expert during the day and secretly kills criminals at night. Set in Miami, it follows his double life as he targets people who escaped justice, while also dealing with his troubled past and complex morals.

Ad

As a crime drama, the show needed a deep yet catchy soundtrack, and music composer Daniel Licht delivered. His tunes elevated the memorable moments in the show and set the tone and pace for the storyline.

Whether it is for character introduction, important events, or music that swelled in the background of the main character's monologues, each soundtrack was carefully chosen to create a high-stakes, creepy, and almost claustrophobic environment. The composer also touched on emotional tunes, whether it's for his past traumas or his marriage to Rita.

Ad

Trending

Here's a full list of songs from the show.

Disclaimer: Some songs might not feature in this article because of the lack of official sources.

Songs in seasons 1 to 8 of Dexter

Season 1 soundtrack (2006)

Daniel Licht scored the season's pivotal moments, from introducing the titular character to creating a tense and high-pressure atmosphere for murder interrogations. The music leaned heavily towards Cuban origins, with features from Benny Moré and Rubén González.

Ad

Ad

Episode 1

Dexter Main Title — Rolfe Kent, Daniel Licht

Tonight's the Night — Daniel Licht, Michael C. Hall, the titular character's introduction scene

Conocí la Paz — Benny Moré

La Engañadora — Rubén González

El Cayuko — Mambolero All-Stars

Mamasita (Vox) — P.Spike

El Cañonero — Benny Moré

The Ice Truck Killer (Season 1 Bonus Track) —Daniel Licht

Episode 2

Sin Razón Ni Justicia — Benny Moré

Estoy Hecho Tierra — Eliades Ochoa

Cuatro Amigos — Edward M. Smith, Sandra L. Smith

Mandinga — Rubén González

El Que Siembra Su Maiz — Trio Matamoros; Dexter leaves no traces after murdering Matt Chambers

Ad

Episode 3

Con Mi Guaguanco — Ray Armando

Digame Nada — Edward M. Smith, Sandra L. Smith

Epilogue V2 — Daniel Licht

Bobine — Ska Cubano

Rita's Keys — Daniel Licht

Episode 4

Cumbanchero — Rubén González

La Engañadora — Rubén González

Hide Your Tears — Daniel Licht; plays during Dexter's end credit narration

Episode 5

Mamboye — Kenny Quintero y Su Orquesta Brava

Boogaloo Salvaje — Kenny Quintero y Su Orquesta Brava

Hide Your Tears — Daniel Licht

Episode 6

Astor's Birthday Party — Daniel Licht

Episode 7

Perfidia — Mambo All-Stars

Voodoo Jailtime — Daniel Licht

Changed — Daniel Licht

— Daniel Licht Gift Dub (Scientist Version) — Future Pigeon

Deborah Loves Rudy/The House — Daniel Licht

Ad

Episode 8

Make Me Lose Control — Eric Carmen

Photo Albums —Daniel Licht; plays when the main couple's romance grows

Blood Theme — Daniel Licht

Episode 9

Linda Cubana —Sonora Carruseles

Slow Ride — Foghat

Have You Ever Seen the Rain? — Creedence Clearwater Festival revival; the titular character plays his old records

Episode 10

Flores Para Ti (feat. Rafael Cortez) — Raw Artistic Soul, Rafael Cortez

Urapon Breaks — Kinky

Make Me Lose Control — Eric Carmen

Harry's Rule — Daniel Licht

Mother of All Cannibals — Daniel Licht

Episode 11

Ad

Panic-Oh — Los Abandoned

Photo Albums — Daniel Licht

The Ice Truck Killer (Season 1 Bonus Track) —Daniel Licht

Episode 12

Born Free — Andy Williams

Piano Sonata No. 11 in A Major, K.331: III. Rondo "Alla turca" — Sylvia Capova

Shipyard — Daniel Licht

Wink — Daniel Licht

Dexter's New Kill Room — Daniel Licht

Pancakes — Daniel Licht

Season 2 soundtrack (2007)

The introduction of Lila ups the ante, who is in hot pursuit of his mother's killer. Daniel Licht reprises his role as composer, with other notable artists, including The Rolling Stones and Madonna, featured in the soundtrack. His nephew, Jon Licht, also composes a few intense tunes for season 2.

Ad

Lila is introduced in season 2 (Image via YouTube/Dexter on Paramount+ with Showtime)

Episode 1

Ad

Son de la Loma — Tito Puente and His Orchestra; plays during Dexter's bowling night

Mary (Feat. La Veradad) — Joe Arroyo

The Fortune (Season 2 Bonus Track) —Daniel Licht

Episode 2

Wir wissen nicht — Binder & Krieglstein

That's the Story — Norman Orenstein

Babylon Insight — Dubphonic

The Link/Sweet Dreams — Daniel Licht

Rita's Keys — Daniel Licht

Courting the Night — Daniel Licht

Alone Suite — Daniel Licht

Changed — Daniel Licht; Dexter is on the boat when his brother jumps out.

Hide Your Tears — Daniel Licht

Episode 3

Photo Albums — Daniel Licht

Deborag Loves Rudy/The House — Daniel Licht

Peaceful — Daniel Licht

Hide Your Tears — Daniel Licht

Ad

Episode 4

Long Way Home — Jon Licht

The Link — Daniel Licht

Wink — Daniel Licht

UkeLila — Daniel Licht; plays when Dexter and Lila go out for lunch

No Confundas — Papo Record

Episode 5

Astor's Birthday Party — Daniel Licht

Los Chucos Suaves — Ry Cooder

Mother of All Cannibals — Daniel Licht

Gimme Shelter — The Rolling Stones

Episode 6

Amor Mas Mas Loco — Jon Licht

Fuego Y Candela — Adalberto

Deborah Loves Rudy/The House — Daniel Licht

Blood Theme — Daniel Licht

Photo Albums — Daniel Licht

La Isla Bonita (classical cover version) — Madonna

Ad

Episode 7

Deborah Loves Rudy/The House — Daniel Licht

So What — Miles Davis

Nocturne No. 2 in E flat Major, Op. 9,2 — Frederic Chopin

Mother of All Cannibals — Daniel Licht

Amor Mas Mas Loco — Jon Licht

The Link/Sweet Dreams — Daniel Licht

Chaos — Daniel Licht

Episode 8

Blood Theme — Daniel Licht

Bad Moon Rising — Creedence Clearwater Revival

Polanoise in C-Sharp Minor, Op.26, No. 1 — Evgeny Kissin

Cu-Cu-Cumbia — Bermudez Triangle, Dexter plans to catch his mother's killer

Rita's Keys — Daniel Licht

April Sixth — Daniel Licht

Hide Your Tears — Daniel Licht

Ad

Episode 9

Courting the Night — Daniel Licht

April Sixth — Daniel Licht

Fight or Flight (Season 1 Bonus Track) — Daniel Licht; plays during Doakes and Dexter's infamous fight by the water.

Episode 10

You're a Wolf — Sea Wolf

Falling Into Place — Jon Licht

Episode 11

Blood Theme Redux — Daniel Licht; plays when Dexter realizes he is the reason for his father's suicide

April Sixth — Daniel Licht

Peaceful — Daniel Licht

The Link/Sweet Dreams — Daniel Licht

Courting the Night — Daniel Licht

Episode 12

Perfidia — Mambo All-Stars

Lila's Fire — Daniel Licht; Lila attempts arson

The Change Quartet — Daniel Licht

The Fortune — Daniel Licht

I Can't Kill — Daniel Licht

Courting the Night — Daniel Licht

Escalation — Daniel Licht

Blood Theme — Daniel Licht; end credits

Ad

Season 3 soundtrack (2008)

The deeply haunting melodies of Daniel Licht underscore most of this season's storylines, especially Dexter's entanglement with Miguel Prado.

He and Rita get married, ensuring emotional moments and a resonant soundtrack. Other artists like Black Toast and Hermanos De Alma feature.

Ad

Episode 1

Kill Room — Jon Licht

Conoci la Paz — Benny Moré

Lullabies — Brandi Shearer

Rock On (Do the Rockman) [feat. UNK] — Montana Da Mac; plays when Dexter kills Oscar Prado

Cumbia Cubana — Bermudez Triangle with Sheila E. and Jorge Santana

Mother of All Cannibals — Daniel Licht

Head Start/Condolences — Daniel Licht

Astor's Birthday Party — Daniel Licht

Ciudad Caliente — Hermanos De Alma

Episode 2

Open — Daniel Licht

Head Start/Condolences — Daniel Licht

The End — Daniel Licht

I'm Scared/Bingo — Daniel Licht;

Tu Mi Corazon — Enzo & su Clan

No Me Aguanto — Mike Jimenez

Epilogue/Bloodroom — Daniel Licht; plays when Dexter and Rita visit Miguel Prado's house

Peaceful — Daniel Licht

Crash and Burn — Black Toast

Calor de Caribbean — Hermanos De Alma

The Link/Sweet Dreams — Daniel Licht

Ad

Episode 3

Songo de Bermudez — Bermudez Triangle

Jester — Jon Licht

Courting the Night — Daniel Licht

Bam Bam — Sister Nancy

Deborah Loves Rudy/The House — Daniel Licht

The Wedding — Daniel Licht; plays when Dexter touches Rita's pregnant belly

Episode 4

Open — Daniel Licht

Courting the Night — Daniel Licht

The Link/Sweet Dreams — Daniel Licht

The Wedding — Daniel Licht; Dexter proposes to Rita

Episode 5

The Link/Sweet Dreams — Daniel Licht

April Sixth — Daniel Licht

Changes — David Bowie

Mother of All Cannibals — Daniel Licht

Con Mi Guaguanco — Ray Armando

Ad

Episode 6

Head Start/Condolences — Daniel Licht

I Can't Kill — Daniel Licht

Deborah Loves Rudy/The House — Daniel Licht

Escalation — Daniel Licht

Wink — Daniel Licht

The End — Daniel Licht

Episode 7

The Link/Sweet Dreams — Daniel Licht

Escalation — Daniel Licht

Road to Miguel's/Help Me — Daniel Licht

I Can't Kill — Daniel Licht

Alone Suite — Daniel Licht

The Perfect Pie/Killing Zoe — Daniel Licht

Episode 8

The Link/Sweet Dreams — Daniel Licht

Que Usted Dijo — Hermanos De Alma

Dexter's New Kill Room — Daniel Licht

Miguel Meets His Maker — Daniel Licht

Deborah Loves Rudy/The House — Daniel Licht

Ad

Episode 9

April Sixth — Daniel Licht

Cemetery — Jon Licht

Wink — Daniel Licht

The Link/Sweet Dreams — Daniel Licht

Deborah Loves Rudy/The House — Daniel Licht

Head Start/Condolences — Daniel Licht

Episode 10

The Lost Ticker — Daniel Licht

April Sixth — Daniel Licht

Episode 11

Wild and Freaky — St. John

April Sixth — Daniel Licht

Rita's Keys — Daniel Licht; plays when Dexter stalks Miguel

Miguel Meets His Maker — Daniel Licht

Episode 12

Head Start/Condolences — Daniel Licht

Grieving — Daniel Licht

Share to Load — Jon Licht

Blood — Daniel Licht

The Link/Sweet Dreams — Daniel Licht

Epilogue/Bloodroom — Daniel Licht

I'm Scared/Bingo — Daniel Licht

The Escape — Daniel Licht

The Wedding — Daniel Licht; plays during Dexter and Rita's wedding

Ad

Season 4 soundtrack (2009)

Season 4 featured a creepy and memorable soundtrack by Daniel Licht, especially for the new villain, the Trinity Killer. Dexter’s marriage to Rita ends in tragedy.

John Lithgow plays the Trinity Killer (Image via YouTube/Dexter on Paramount+ with Showtime)

Episode 1

Ad

Tonight's The Night — Daniel Licht, Michael C. Hall

Que Usted Dijo — Hermanos De Alma

Tus Besos — Tech-I-LA

Introducing Trinity — Daniel Licht

Wink — Daniel Licht

Episode 2

Needle In A Haystack — Daniel Licht

You Need A Break/I Shot You — Daniel Licht

Road to Miguel's/Help Me — Daniel Licht

Episode 3

Boom, Boom — Anacron

Karma Chameleon — Culture Club

Llego La Orquestra — Spanish Harlem Orchestra

On The Road — Martyn Laight

Episode 4

Perfidia — Mambo All-Stars

Changed — Daniel Licht

Rita's Keys — Daniel Licht; Dexter's newest victim, Officer Zoey Kruger

Wink — Daniel Licht

Marble Machine — Wintergatan

The Perfect Pie/Killing Zoe — Daniel Licht

Deborah Love Rudy/The House — Daniel Licht

I Need More Time — Daniel Licht

Ad

Episode 5

Blood Theme — Daniel Licht

Introducing Trinity — Daniel Licht

Episode 6

Road to Miguel's/Help Me — Daniel Licht

Until You — Dave Barnes; Rita finds out that Dexter still has his old apartment

Deborah Loves Rudy/The House — Daniel Licht

Tonight's The Night — Daniel Licht, Michael C. Hall

Love Your Wife — Daniel Licht

Epilogue/Bloogroom — Daniel Licht

Episode 7

New legs — Daniel Licht, Dexter is on his boat with the kids

Rita's Keys — Daniel Licht

Needle In A Haystack — Daniel Licht

The Axe/Perfect — Daniel Licht

La Fabulosa — The Latin Brothers

Tonight's The Night — Daniel Licht, Michael C. Hall

Alone Suite — Daniel Licht

Tides — Daniel Licht

Ad

Episode 8

Road to Miguel's/Help Me — Daniel Licht

Wink — Daniel Licht

Hide Your Tears — Daniel Licht

We Need A Break/I Shot You — Daniel Licht

Episode 9

Open — Daniel Licht; Dexter is ready to celebrate Thanksgiving with some pies

The Link/Sweet Dreams — Daniel Licht

We Need A Break/I Shot You — Daniel Licht

The Axe/Perfect — Daniel Licht

Episode 10

Following Trinity — Daniel Licht; Dexter is on the hunt for the murderer

Ice Cream/Following Scott — Daniel Licht

Back To The House — Daniel Licht

Venus — Frankie Avalon

Tell Me That You Care — Jodie Victor

Grieving — Daniel Licht

The Link/Sweet Dreams — Daniel Licht

Ad

Episode 11

The Hunter and the Hunted — Daniel Licht

Dexter's New Kill Room — Daniel Licht

We Need A Break/I Shot You — Daniel Licht

The Wedding — Daniel Licht

Forgetting Lundy — Daniel Licht

Introducing Trinity — Daniel Licht

Episode 12

Ei Canonero — Benny More

Let Me Baby — Richard Myhill

Venus — Frankie Avalon

Astor's Birthday Party — Daniel Licht

The End — Daniel Licht; Dexter finds Rita dead in their house.

Season 5 soundtrack (2010)

Daniel Licht's soundtrack takes a more somber turn as Dexter processes his wife's death and tries to raise Harrison. He continues indulging his Dark Passenger and gets intimate with Lumen, with whom he shares his kill room.

Ad

Eulogy at Rita's funeral (Image via YouTube/Dexter on Paramount+ with Showtime)

Episode 1

Ad

Wink — Daniel Licht

The Link/Sweet Dreams — Daniel Licht

Escalation — Daniel Licht

The Past — Daniel Licht

Blood Theme 2010 — Daniel Licht

Conoci La Paz — Benny More

Deborah Loves Rudy/The House — Daniel Licht

Eulogy/Have A Chance — Daniel Licht; Dexter gives a eulogy at Rita's funeral

Episode 2

Peaceful — Daniel Licht

Hidden — Daniel Licht; Dexter's monologue about Rita and the kids

Escalation — Daniel Licht

Peculiar — Daniel Licht

The Link/Sweet Dreams — Daniel Licht

Suavecito — Malo

The Kids Leave — Daniel Licht

Road to Miguel's/Help Me — Daniel Licht

Ad

Episode 3

The Hunter and the Hunted — Daniel Licht

April Sixth — Daniel Licht

Episode 4

Nurse Dexter — Daniel Licht

Loco en el Barrio — St. John

Deborah Loves Rudy/The House — Daniel Licht

Go Home — Daniel Licht

San Francisco Tiene Su Propio Son — Patato

April Sixth — Daniel Licht

Lila's Fire — Daniel Licht

The Pond — Daniel Licht

La despedida — Manu Chao

Episode 5

Red Rainbows — Daniel Licht

Tattoo-Chasing Lance — Daniel Licht

Head Start — Daniel Licht

Episode 6

Wink — Daniel Licht

We Need A Break/I Shot You — Daniel Licht

Som de Preto — Almicka E Chocolate

Tattoo-Chasing Lance — Daniel Licht; Dexter chases Dan Mendell

Alone Suite — Daniel Licht

Go Home — Daniel Licht

Ad

Episode 7

Go Home — Daniel Licht

The Axe/Perfect — Daniel Licht

Fuego — Bomba Estereo

I Wanna Wake You Up (feat. C-Funk & Juan Sativo)

Episode 8

About Owen — Daniel Licht

Dexter's New Kill Room — Daniel Licht

Headstart — Daniel Licht

Dex Takes The Stage — Daniel Licht

Episode 9

Moritat (Mack the Knife) — Los Iracundos

Epilogue/Bloodroom — Daniel Licht, Dexter drops Rita's kids at their grandparents' house

Episode 10

The Past — Daniel Licht

Headstart — Daniel Licht

I Need More Time — Daniel Licht

Episode 11

Dexter's New Kill Room — Daniel Licht

Chan Chan — The Cuban All Star Band

Liddy Dies — Daniel Licht

April Sixth — Daniel Licht

Ad

Episode 12

About Owen — Daniel Licht

Dex Takes The Stage — Daniel Licht

Tides — Daniel Licht

Deborah Loves Rudy/The House — Daniel Licht

Eulogy/Have A Chance — Daniel Licht; Dexter celebrates Harrison's birthday

The Axe/Perfect — Daniel Licht

Don't Be Sorry — Daniel Licht

Season 6 soundtrack (2011)

A new villain, AKA the Doomsday Killer, is introduced. The Trinity Killer makes a comeback. Dexter finds ways to be a good father to Harrison. Daniel Licht's haunting soundtrack underscores the show's shocking twists.

Ad

The Doomsday Killer (Image via YouTube/Dexter on Paramount+ with Showtime)

Episode 1

Ad

April Sixth — Daniel Licht

Red Rainbows — Daniel Licht

Football Terms — Daniel Licht

The Swamp/Travis Chained — Daniel Licht

U Can't Touch This — MC Hammer

Episode 2

Red Rainbows — Daniel Licht; Dexter tells Harrison a story

Open — Daniel Licht

Deborah Loves Rudy/The House — Daniel Licht

The Link/Sweet Dreams — Daniel Licht

Astor's Birthday Party — Daniel Licht

Episode 3

Blood Theme 2010 — Daniel Licht

The Link/Sweet Dreams — Daniel Licht

Coral Island/The Whore of Babylon — Daniel Licht

Football Terms — Daniel Licht

Alone Suite — Daniel Licht

Episode 4

Ad

Baptized By Sam — Daniel Licht

The Link/Sweet Dreams — Daniel Licht

Spill the Wine — War

Hawt Damn — Julia Michaels

A Swarm of Locusts — Daniel Licht

Episode 5

Red Rainbows — Daniel Licht

Angels and Demons — Daniel Licht; Dexter is on the Doomsday serial killer's trail

Alone Suite — Daniel Licht

Grieving — Daniel Licht

Noise — Robbie Nevil

Fuego de Cachimba — Bermudez Triangle

Episode 6

Just Let Go — Daniel Licht

Episode 7

Red Rainbow — Daniel Licht; the Trinity Killer makes a comeback

Who's Gonna Guide the Night — Ceramic

Leavin' On Your Mind — Lonny Ray

Search and Destroy — Iggy & The Stooges

I Bet — Emie Millar

Conoci La Paz — Benny More

Ad

Episode 8

Opener/Dex's Story — Daniel Licht

Que Usted Dinjo — Hermanos De Alma

Coral Island/The Whore of Babylon — Daniel Licht

Cuatro Amigos — Edward M. Smith, Sanda L. Smith

Milenio Flow — Latinos

Episode 9

Alone Suit — Daniel Licht; Dexter finds the Doomsday Killer's latest victim on the Miami South Campus

Episode 10

Epilogue/Bloodroom — Daniel Licht

April Sixth — Daniel Licht

Security Cameras — Daniel Licht

Latinos — Milenio Flow

Eulogy/Have A Chance — Daniel Licht

Episode 11

April Sixth — Daniel Licht

The Perfect Pie/Killing Zoe — Daniel Licht

Alone Suite — Daniel Licht

Lila's Fire — Daniel Licht

Hide Your Tears — Daniel Licht

Howlin' For You — The Black Keys

Ad

Episode 12

Floating — Daniel Licht; Dexter is in the middle of the ocean

Epilogue/Bloodroom — Daniel Licht

Peaceful — Daniel Licht

Season 7 soundtrack (2012)

Dexter gets entangled with a widowed serial killer named Hannah in season 7 of the crime drama. The soundtrack diverges from just Daniel Licht's compositions, as the characters hang out predominantly at Fox Hole, a bar that plays vibrant dance music.

Ad

Episode 1

La Parejita — Chi Huahua

Episode 2

Needle In A Haystack — Daniel Licht; Dexter confronts Debra after she finds out his secret

Alone Suite — Daniel Licht

Football Terms — Daniel Licht

Deborah Loves Rudy/The House — Daniel Licht

The Last Ticket — Daniel Licht

Episode 3

Post Office — Daniel Licht

Dead and Gone — Carl Bensley

Esta Noche No Pares — K'luba, Dexter and Batista at the Fox Hole

Special/Hannah Talks — Daniel Licht

Louis Dies — Daniel Licht

Bam Bam — Sister Nancy

Introducing Trinity — Daniel Licht

This is Hell — Slipknot

Ad

Episode 4

Argentina — Daniel Licht

Dex Kills Spelz — Daniel Licht

The Link/Sweet Dreams — Daniel Licht

Episode 5

We Need A Break/I Shot You — Daniel Licht

Peaceful — Daniel Licht

Alone Suite — Daniel Licht; Dexter burns the wedding photo

Episode 6

Unsafe for Kids — Daniel Licht

About Lumen — Daniel Licht

Draw the Circle — Fresh Body Shop

The Link/Sweet Dreams — Daniel Licht

Episode 7

I Enjoy Killing/The Hitman — Daniel Licht; Hannah admits to Dexter that she enjoys killing

What Are You? Crazy — Daniel Licht

Peculiar — Daniel Licht

Deborah Loves Rudy/The House — Daniel Licht

Ad

Episode 8

Special/Hannah Talks — Daniel Licht

Para Machuchar Mey Coração — Stan Getz, Antonio Carlos Jobim, João Gilberto

Unsafe for Kids — Daniel Licht

I Enjoy Killing/The Hitman — Daniel Licht

Argentina — Daniel Licht

Episode 9

The Past — Daniel Licht

Rita's Keys — Daniel Licht

Kismet — Marquis of Vaudeville

Isaac is Done — Daniel Licht; Isaac dies on Dexter's boat

Episode 10

Pancakes/Season Seven End — Daniel Licht

Bam Bam — Sister Nancy

— Sister Nancy Dexter's New Kill Room — Daniel Licht

Miguel Meets His Maker — Daniel Licht

Episode 11

Ad

The Future — Daniel Licht

Your Girl — Shelayne

Shipyard — Daniel Licht

God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen — Jack Morer & Tom Nazziola; Dexter studies Hannah and has an inner monologue

Angels We Have Heard On High — Christmas Party Band

No Mistakes/Dex Kisses Hannan — Daniel Licht

Go Home — Daniel Licht

Episode 12

Escalation — Daniel Licht

Photo Albums — Daniel Licht

Mambo Kid — Wayne Jones, Shai Hayo

Pancakes/Season Seven End — Daniel Licht

Auld Lang Syne — The Holly Jolly Players

Season 8 soundtrack (2013)

In the series finale, Dexter deals with the demons of his past when he meets psychiatrist Dr. Evelyn Vogel. His hunt for a new serial killer named The Brain Surgeon and his relationship with Debra evoke an emotional and tense soundtrack from Daniel Licht.

Ad

Debra gets taken off life support in the season finale (Image via YouTube/Dexter on Paramount+ with Showtime)

Episode 1

Ad

What a Wonderful World (Louis Armstrong Cover) — Michael Marc

I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho) — Pitbull

Security Cameras — Daniel Licht

Episode 2

Make Your Own Kind of Music — Cass Elliot

Football Terms — Daniel Licht

The Hunter and the Hunted — Daniel Licht; The hunt the for the killer is on

Episode 3

Dex Kills Spelz — Daniel Licht

Episode 4

Wink — Daniel Licht

Shipyard — Daniel Licht

I Enjoy Killing/The Hitman — Daniel Licht

Episode 5

Make Your Own Kind of Music — Cass Elliot

Coral Island/The Whore of Babylon — Daniel Licht

Ad

Episode 6

Peaceful — Daniel Licht

Episode 7

Para Machuchar Mey Coração — Stan Getz, Antonio Carlos Jobim, João Gilberto

Blood Theme — Daniel Licht

Deborah Loves Rudy/The House — Daniel Licht

Hide Your Tears — Daniel Licht

Introducing Trinity — Daniel Licht

Alone Suite — Daniel Licht; Dexter tries to figure out if Zach is the one who killed Cassie

Episode 8

Deborah Loves Rudy/The House — Daniel Licht

Make Your Own Kind of Music — Cass Elliot

Desafinado — Stan Getz, João Gilberto

Argentina — Daniel Licht

Ad

Episode 9

Make Your Own Kind of Music — Cass Elliot

Episode 11

Alone Suite — Daniel Licht; The titular character bids farewell to his Miami Metro police mates

Episode 12

I Love You Deb — Daniel Licht; He removes Debra from life support and carries her out to sea

Ending Suite — Daniel Licht

Enjoy the soundtrack and stream all episodes on Paramount+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pooja Kumar Pooja Kumar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a bachelor's degree in Electronic Media, which deepened her understanding of the entertainment industry.



With over six years of experience, Pooja has worked as a copywriter at Social Panga and as a part-time editor and social media manager at Revolutionaries. She has won five awards for best digital marketing campaigns during her tenure at Social Panga.



Pooja is passionate about crafting engaging and relatable content. She believes in thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring accuracy by cross-referencing multiple reputable sources. She also avoids reliance on AI-generated material, preferring an authentic and personal writing style.



A devoted fan of the K-pop group Seventeen, Pooja admires their amazing performances, kindness, and humor. One of her most cherished memories is traveling to Bangkok in December 2023 to experience their live concert with thousands of fans, a moment she would relive if given the chance to travel back in time. Beyond writing, Pooja enjoys weightlifting, boxing, yoga, and reading. She also finds joy in watching K-dramas, listening to music, and the occasional nap. Know More