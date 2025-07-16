Did they ever find Jodi Huisentruit? 30 years later, a witness account reignites the mystery

Jodi Huisentruit was a popular news anchor who captivated viewers in Mason City, Iowa, as the host of KIMT's morning newscast.

Ad

On June 27, 1995, Jodi vanished while on her way to work, sparking an investigation that has lasted nearly three decades. The case is one of the most disturbing and puzzling missing person investigations shown on American TV.

A recent Hulu documentary, Her Last Broadcast: The Abduction of Jodi Huisentruit, delves deep into this unsolved case. The series, which premiered on July 15, 2025, includes previously unseen material and provides fresh perspectives from witnesses and investigators.

Ad

Trending

So, did they ever find Jodi Huisentruit? Despite the efforts of law enforcement and the media, Jodi Huisentruit has not been found. Her body remains missing, and the person responsible for her disappearance remains unidentified. The investigation continues to this day, with a recent witness account bringing new hope to the case.

In an interview with NewsNation in June 2025, Jeff Brinkley, the police chief of Mason City, said,

“I think that the case is absolutely solvable.”

Ad

The disappearance of Jodi Huisentruit

Ad

Jodi Huisentruit disappeared on June 27, 1995, while heading to work at KIMT in Mason City, Iowa. She was last seen leaving her apartment in the early hours of the morning.

According to reports, Jodi had overslept and was late for work, which was unusual for her as she was reputed to be very punctual. Around 4 am, her producer, Amy Kuns, called to check on her. Jodi explained that she had overslept and would be on her way shortly. However, she never made it to work.

Ad

Upon investigation, authorities discovered signs of a struggle near her apartment. Her car keys were bent and discarded on the ground, and personal items, such as her earrings, high heels, and a blow dryer, were scattered around the parking lot.

As per People magazine, it was speculated that someone may have caused her harm because a partial palm print was found on her car. This evidence led police to conclude that Jodi might have been abducted. Even with these hints, no more solid evidence came to light, and her disappearance remained a mystery.

Ad

In a trailer for the docuseries Her Last Broadcast: The Abduction of Jodi Huisentruit, a Mason City Police Department officer said,

“Things went from we’re just looking for somebody missing to we’re looking for somebody that was abducted."

New developments and witness account

Expand Tweet

Ad

Thirty years after Jodi Huisentruit's disappearance, a new witness account has surfaced, reigniting interest in the case. The tip, received after a 2022 20/20 episode on Jodi's case, led to a renewed investigation, as per The Independent.

The witness, who had kept information about the case hidden for more than two decades, reached out to the Mason City Police Department. As a result of the new information, police searched a house in Winsted, Minnesota, a small town about three hours' drive from Mason City.

Ad

Unfortunately, the search yielded no human remains; only animal bones were found. However, the renewed attention and the witness's statement brought a glimmer of hope to Jodi's family and supporters.

As retired journalist Caroline Lowe, part of the FindJodi team, told The Independent,

“We look at what we can do as journalists, because we know what gets covered, and we’re diggers – we want to find out what happened to her. It’s also in us to do what we can to keep her visible. She’s one of us. She’s part of our extended family. We owe it to her to help bring her home.”

Ad

The investigation continues, with police and investigators following every lead, no matter how small.

Read More: What's coming to Hulu this July 2025? It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17, Washington Black, and more

The impact of the case and the search for justice

Expand Tweet

Ad

The mystery of Jodi Huisentruit has remained a significant case in American media for nearly three decades. Despite numerous efforts from investigators and journalists, Jodi's case remains unsolved.

When FindJodi.com was created in 2003, it kept the case in the public eye, which led to more tips and helped the police with their work. This website has become an important platform for those who want to help solve one of the most mysterious cases of missing persons in U.S. history, allowing them to share information.

Ad

As per People magazine, over the years, several persons of interest have been investigated, including John Vansice, a close friend of Jodi's who was with her the night before her disappearance. Though no charges were ever filed against Vansice, his involvement has sparked significant speculation.

Other leads have included the possibility of Jodi being stalked, as she had reported a suspicious individual following her in the months leading up to her disappearance. These details have added layers of complexity to the case, but no definitive conclusions have been reached.

Ad

Her Last Broadcast: The Abduction of Jodi Huisentruit is currently available to stream on Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajan Bhattacharya Rajan is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda with previous experience of 6 years in writing about the genre. While he has a Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, it was his passion for the domain that led him to pursue a career in the field. He firmly believes that research is key when reporting on any topic, and glances through a wide array of articles to produce informative and accurate content.



Rajan admires Robert Downey Jr., Bob Dylan, and John Mayer since he feels they are the best at their trade. He is passionate about music and has had the opportunity to interact with popular Bollywood music directors A. R. Rahman, Pritam and Vishal-Sekhar.



If he could go back in time, he would jump at the opportunity to be part of Coldplay's hit track, 'A Sky Full of Stars.' Know More