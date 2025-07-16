What happened in the Jodi Huisentruit case? Details explored as Her Last Broadcast: The Abduction of Jodi Huisentruit releases on Hulu

Jodi Huisentruit was a TV news anchor in Mason City, Iowa, whose sudden disappearance in June 1995 shocked the community and became a chilling unsolved case.

Over 30 years later, the mystery of what happened to her still looms, and the case is still a topic of public interest. A new Hulu docuseries titled Her Last Broadcast: The Abduction of Jodi Huisentruit, released on July 15, 2025, revisits the case.

The three-part documentary looks into the mystery of Jodi Huisentruit's life and the events that led to her disappearance. It has interviews with family, friends, coworkers, and Iowa police officers who talk about the case.

The ABC News Studios and Committee Films docuseries also includes new information that came from an earlier tip. Its goal is to give a complete picture of the case while also honoring Jodi's life.

What happened to Jodi Huisentruit?

The story of Jodi Huisentruit’s disappearance began early in the morning on June 27, 1995. News anchor Jodi, who was 27 years old and worked at KIMT in Mason City, Iowa, did not show up for her morning shift as planned.

When Jodi's producer called at 4 a.m., she said she had overslept but was on her way to work. However, by 6:00 a.m., she still hadn't shown up. So her coworkers asked that her apartment be checked on to make sure she was okay.

When the police went to her apartment complex, they found evidence that made them feel suspicious. That same day, Jodi Huisentruit parked her red Mazda Miata nearby.

In the parking lot, personal items such as high heels, a hair dryer, and hairspray were spread out all over. There were signs of a fight, like a bent car key and a palm print that couldn't be identified on the car. These hints suggested that Jodi Huisentruit might have been taken away.

It was thought that Jodi was snatched outside her apartment building while she was trying to get into her car. At first, there were no signs of foul play, but when these things were found, the case quickly became one of possible kidnapping. But there wasn't enough evidence to point to any clear leads.

The investigation and key suspects

As the search for Jodi Huisentruit's body continued, several people of interest were closely watched. John Vansice, a friend of Jodi's who had seen her the night before she disappeared, was one of the most important.

Vansice said that Jodi came to his house to watch a video of a birthday party he had planned for her. Vansice was the main focus of the investigation, and his cars were even searched. But there was no solid proof that he had anything to do with the disappearance.

Even with these clues, the investigation did not lead to any solid suspects. Authorities received many tips and conducted hundreds of interviews, but no one was ever charged.

Jodi Huisentruit was legally declared dead in 2001, but her case was still open because there wasn't enough solid evidence to support it. Police and private investigators in the area have continued to look for answers.

The public’s efforts to keep the case alive

Over the years, many TV shows and podcasts have covered the case. In 2024, a private investigator even offered a $100,000 reward for information to help find Jodi's body.

The FindJodi.com project—run by reporters and former police officers—continues to ask the public for tips.

Jodi’s mother, Jane Huisentruit, has always hoped for answers. In 2005, she said she believed Jodi’s body might be in a nearby lake. Despite ongoing searches, the family still doesn’t know who took Jodi.

The Hulu docuseries Her Last Broadcast highlights the emotional toll the case has taken on her friends and family, as well as her determination to find justice for her.

Though many years have passed, the mystery surrounding Jodi Huisentruit’s fate remains unsolved.

The release of this docuseries offers a renewed chance for new information to surface. As Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley stated in a 2025 interview,

“I think that the case is absolutely solvable.”

Her Last Broadcast: The Abduction of Jodi Huisentruit is now available to stream on Hulu.

