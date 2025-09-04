Every Cast Member Leaving SNL This Year Explored

SNL is America's longest-running sketch comedy show. Saturday Night Live has entertained viewers for five decades with live performances and comic commentary on trending issues every Saturday night.

Every week brings new laughs through celebrity hosts and musical guests. The cast members form the emotional core of this recognized television show. They bring characters to life with their comedic timing and specific talents.

These artists work tirelessly to create memorable sketches that become cultural touchstones. The show's success depends mainly on the chemistry between the cast members.

Their collaborative efforts result in comedic milestones that resonate with millions of audiences. However, the cast rotations and changes are a natural process of SNL's evolution, bringing nostalgia and excitement as beloved performers move on to new opportunities.

All cast members are exiting SNL this year.

1) Devon Walker's three-year journey

A still from the show (Image via youtube/@ Saturday Night Live)

Devon Walker started his SNL journey in 2022 as a featured player during season 48. His reported promotion to player status happened during season 50. Walker created many memorable characters during his three-season run.

His character embodiment included notable performances like Draymond Green on Weekend Update segments. The comedian also appeared in popular sketches such as Pop the Balloon.

Devon Walker announced his exit through Instagram on August 25, 2025. His post featured pictures from Studio 8H along with an emotional caption. The performer shared mixed feelings about his SNL journey. He described his relationship with the series as sometimes joyous and occasionally challenging.

The comedian additionally clarified that he chose to leave rather than being dismissed. Walker wrote on Instagram stories that the decision was his personal choice. He expressed a desire to pursue different creative opportunities outside the show.

His plans include travelling to Japan and potentially acting in dramatic roles. Walker mentioned wanting to work in prestige television production with seasoned actors like Julianne Moore.

2) Michael Longfellow's unexpected exit

A still from the show (Image via youtube/@SaturdayNightlive)

Michael Longfellow also started his SNL journey in 2022 as a featured player. Like Walker, he received promotion to repertory status for the 50th season. Longfellow earned recognition for his Weekend Update appearances and immaculate comedic timing.

A lot of viewers believed he might eventually replace the on-going anchors, Michael Che and Colin Jost. His exit announcement came on August 28, 2025, through his social media account. Longfellow's Instagram post reportedly suggested disappointment over leaving the show.

The performer wrote that he would not come back for the next season. His message indicated that the decision was not exactly his choice.

Michael Longfellow expressed excitement about forthcoming opportunities despite his sadness about leaving SNL. The comedian has appeared in movie productions along with fellow cast members.

His former work included Good Burger 2 with Kenan Thompson. The performer's multidimensional skills can serve him well in various entertainment media. His post-show career may emphasize expanding his film and television work.

3) Heidi Gardner's shocking departure

A still from the show (Image via youtube/@ Saturday Night Live)

Heidi Gardner's departure represents the most surprising exit from SNL. She joined the cast and show around 2017 and became an integral performer over eight seasons. Gardner started as a feature player before earning repertory status around season 45. Her time on the show made her exit especially shocking to viewers.

Gardner created several beloved characters throughout her tenure on the show. Her Weekend Update personas became memorable and recurring highlights. The artist brought life to characters like Bailey Gismert, a teenage film critic. She also portrayed Angel, who was described as 'every boxer's girlfriend from every movie about boxing ever'.

Her range extended across several comedic styles and sketch formats. The actress participated in some of SNL's most memorable current sketches. Her role in the legendary 'Beavis and Butt-Head' in season 49 became iconic.

The sketch gained social media attention and displayed Gardner's commitment to physical humor. Her ability to adapt and keep a character consistent despite challenging circumstances impressed both fellow cast members and audiences.

Gardner has reportedly not publicly commented on her reasons for leaving SNL. Her silence contrasts with more detailed explanations from other cast members. The veteran artist's eight-year run places her among the show's long-lasting cast. Her exit marks the end of an era for several devoted fans who grew fond of her characters.

4) Emil Wakim's brief but historic stay

A still from the show (Image via youtube/@SaturdayNightLive)

Emil Wakim experienced the shortest time among the departing cast members. He joined SNL for the 50th season in 2024 as a featured performer. His time on the series lasted only for one season before his departure was announced. Emil Wakim made history as the first Lebanese-American cast member in the show's history.

The comedian's most memorable appearance came during a Weekend Update segment about American patriotism. However, Wakim got limited screen time, which prevented him from developing several recurring characters on SNL. His brief work reflects the competitive nature of getting regular airtime. New cast members often struggle to set themselves apart from long-lasting veteran performers.

Emil Wakim announced his exit on Instagram on August 27, 2025. His message reportedly indicated he was asked to leave rather than choosing to leave the show. The performer expressed disappointment but kept optimism about upcoming opportunities.

Wakim has developed a successful stand-up career despite his limited time on SNL. He has opened for established comedians, including Hasan Minhaj and Nikki Glaser. The artist also appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon before joining the SNL cast. His comedy background suggests he will continue participating in several other projects.

The sxit of Walker, Gardner, Wakim, and Longfellow marks a significant change for SNL. These transformations reflect the show's ongoing evolution and commitment to new perspectives. The 51st season will test the show's potential to maintain its excellence while launching new talents.

