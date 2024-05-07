Evil season 3 ending explained: Are Leland and Kristen having a baby?

After the explosive finale of Evil season 3, the supernatural drama series from Paramount+ is gearing up to release its fourth season on May 23, 2024. Fans eagerly anticipate the new installment because season 3 ended with a shocking revelation.

"A skeptical clinical psychologist joins a priest-in-training and a blue collar contractor as they investigate supposed abnormal events, including, demonic possession, and other extraordinary occurrences to see if there's a scientific explanation or if something truly supernatural's at work."

Kristen Bouchard is a forensic psychologist who starts working with David Acosta, a Catholic seminarian, and Ben Shakir, a technical expert, to investigate paranormal mysteries. During their work, they are challenged by a rival forensic psychologist named Leland Townsend, who is secretly involved with demonic forces.

In Evil season 3, viewers find out that Kristen had her eggs frozen in the RSM Fertility clinic, a place that meddled with babies for nefarious purposes. While she gets a court order to transfer all her eggs to another clinic, one egg cell seems missing. The final episode reveals that Leland bought the egg and is using it to conceive a baby.

Evil season 3 ending: Will Leland and Kristen's baby be a demon?

In the previous seasons of Evil, Kristen's mother, Sheryl, gradually became victim to Leland's tactics and transitioned over to the dark side. Together, they tried to influence Kristen's daughter, Lexis, and try to turn her evil as well. However, Kristen discovered the ploy and managed to protect her daughter from their demonic clutches.

Now, it seems Leland has another opportunity to groom one of Kristen's offspring - a child he has fathered himself. Due to his ties with demonic forces, it is possible that the child may be at least part demon whom Leland will use to continue his evil intentions and make a successor of demonic houses. The title card of the final episode of Evil season 3 reading "The Demon of End," perhaps foreshadows the role the child will play in the upcoming season.

However, at the end of the final episode of Evil season 3, the title turns into "The Angel of Beginning," which might suggest that fate may not exactly be set in stone. Despite one of its parent being an antagonist, there might be a chance for the child to be raised in a good environment and turn the tide against the evil forces.

Evil season 3 ending: Meaning behind the angel's message to David, theory explored

The finale of Evil Season 3 also depicts David receiving a message from the saint who often frequents his visions. This time, the message is:

"38 days, woe to Babylon."

In the Bible, Babylon was an advanced civilization whose people engaged in sinful ways. It is notorious for being the place where the Tower of Babel was built in an attempt to reach the Heavens. God punished the arrogance of the people by limiting their communication, ensuring they could not understand each other's languages. Consequently, work on the Tower was abandoned.

In the New Testament, Babylon is used as a symbol of man's sinfulness and God's judgment. Although the Empire was eventually destroyed, the Book of Revelation prophesizes the fall of Babylon once more in the final days before the return of Jesus Christ. Theologists theorize that a new city/empire akin to Babylon will arise and act as a center of evil and sin. Like ancient Babylon, this new Babylon will also be a godless, cruel, and totalitarian society fated to fall before the coming of Christ.

The angel's message to David in the finale of Evil season 3 could indicate that the birth of Leland's child was only a few days away and would usher in a new era of terror and destruction. However, with Kristen and David's efforts, the child could also instead be the harbinger of something good and positive.

The fate of Leland and Kristen's mysterious baby in season 4 is yet to be revealed.

Evil season 3 ending: What happened to Andy?

Kristen's husband, Andy Bouchard, was held hostage for most of Evil season 3 by Leland and Sheryl. In an effort to prevent his influence on his family, he is kidnapped and kept in a vegetative state in Leland's apartment. The evil psychologist concocts a plan to stage Andy's death in an avalanche.

However, Leland's plans are foiled after prophetess Grace Ling claims that Andy will return home to his daughters soon. The Bouchard girls also suspect that not everything is as it may seem to be. Therefore, he releases Andy, who returns home to his family. However, it is soon revealed that he has no knowledge of his captivity, and his memory of the past few weeks has been wiped out.

Andy starts behaving strangely while at home with his wife and daughters. Not only does he appear to be sleepwalking, communicating vague phrases relating to being trapped and staring at a foreign language written on the walls, but he also begins to see demons in the house. He can also see the demon baby that Kristen previously dreamt about.

It remains to be seen what role Andy will play in season 4. With the man now able to see paranormal entities, it is possible he will play a bigger role in the story going forward.

All three seasons of Evil are currently available to stream on Paramount+. Meanwhile, Evil season 4 is set to premiere on May 23, 2024.

