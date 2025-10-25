Fire Country season 4 episode 2 ending explained: What did the city council do about Three Rock?

Fire Country season 4 episode 2, titled Not a Stray, premiered on October 24, 2025, on CBS, and it picked up where the previous episode left off. Vince Leone passed away after the Buena Vista care home roof collapsed, with a former nemesis, Brett Richards, taking over as the battalion chief for Station 42.Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers from Fire Country season 4 episode 2. Reader's discretion is advised.After being forced to abandon Three Rock Camp during the Zebel Ridge fire, the fate of the inmate firefighters was up in the air, with episode 1 focusing on the aftermath of the fire. However, episode 2 began with Eve and Manny attempting to convince a city council member to redevelop the land and reopen the camp, while also making a few changes.However, her response was to take photos and hinted at other possible ideas for the land, with the city not entirely keen on spending money. That closed the chapter on Three Rock Camp for the episode until the very end, when Eve, the former camp director, received an email in Fire Country season 4 episode 2.She showed it to Manny, who confirmed the news for the viewers that the Three Rock Camp land had been put up for sale for $1.2 million.Three Rock Camp is over, with the City Council opting to sell it for cash in Fire Country season 4 episode 2 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFew things have been as integral to the show as Three Rock Camp, but Fire Country season 4 episode 2 confirms the end of the inmate firefighting camp’s existence. It’s where Bode Leone got the chance to restart his life. Episode 2 kicks off with Manny and Eve fighting to keep it alive. The two take a city council member to show her the land and create a potential plan for its redevelopment. Eve even shows the member a few parts that aren't affected by the fire and can be used to kick off the rebuild. However, instead, Priya, the city council member, opts to flirt with Manny and hints that the city might consider selling the land to a corporation to generate some revenue. The news stuns both Manny and Eve, although they believe they have convinced her to fight for the land by the end of their meeting.Their hopes, however, prove to be dashed by the end of Fire Country season 4 episode 2, as it seems that the fate of Three Rock Camp is decided. At the start of the day, Eve says that she has hope, but that is taken away by an email she receives from the former director of Three Rock Camp.She shows it to Manny, who confirms the news that the city has put the Three Rock Camp up for sale for $1.2 million. It leaves the fate of the camp uncertain at the end of Fire Country season 4 episode 2, unless someone miraculously brings in the money and reopens the camp.Also read: The Last Frontier season 1 episode 5 release date &amp; timeStation 42 makes a few bad calls, but Bode Leone makes a spectacularly bad oneA still from Fire Country 4 (Image via Instagram/@firecountrycbs)After Brett Richards takes over as battalion chief, Fire Country season 4 episode 2 focuses on how he views Station 42. Many of the crew are unhappy that Richards has taken over Vince Leone’s post. However, as the episode progresses, Richards begins testing the crew and pushes them to adhere to the basics of firefighting rules, which puts the station on edge.The situation is tested when they respond to what should have been a routine wildfire call, but instead, the situation takes on a life of its own. After Bode and Audrey find a camp of residents living in the forest, they convince Jake to let the people pack up their belongings instead of evacuating them, as seen in Fire Country season 4 episode 2.That proves to be a bad decision. It sets the episode in motion, leading to Bode leaping into a fire to save a dog, which stuns his mother, Sharon, and Richards. While he manages to save the dog, he only barely escapes the fire with the car exploding seconds later.It leads to a confrontation between Richards and Station 42’s crew in Fire Country season 4 episode 2. He rebukes them for their decisions, prompting Bode to stand up to Richards. Having had enough, he goes to his mother to ask her to get rid of Richards. However, she refuses, explaining that the new battalion chief is right, as he’s just trying to keep the crew alive.The conversation doesn’t go down well with Bode, who rushes to his locker, opens the zip-lock baggie, and pops one of the pills in there. He immediately realises his mistake and vomits the pill out while staring at himself in the mirror. He is stunned by his act and the fact that he nearly relapsed in Fire Country season 4 episode 2.Also read: How many episodes will there be in IT: Welcome to Derry season 1?Interested viewers can watch Fire Country season 4 episode 2 on CBS.