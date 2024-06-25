Gangs of Galicia: Full list of cast in the crime drama

Netflix's new crime thriller Gangs of Galicia brings the picturesque Galicia region of Spain and the crime and conspiracy on screen as a lawyer gets herself embroiled in the dangers of criminal gangs and a drug empire.

Claiming to dramatize real-life events, the seven-part series stars Clara Lago as Madrid attorney Ana Gonzales Soriano, who relocated to Galicia and infiltrated the local drug cartel in hopes of uncovering the double life her father lived.

The show's official synopsis reads:

"When her father's murder reveals a hidden double life, a lawyer seeks revenge by infiltrating a Galician drug cartel and becoming close to its leader."

The new Spanish series, directed by Elite director Roget Gual and written by Outlaws' Jorge Guerricaevhevarria, also has an impressive cast. The Ministry of Time star Tamar Novas joins the cast, along with Miguel de Lira, Xose A. Touriñan, Melania Cruz, Francesc Garrido, Nuno Gallego, and more.

Gangs of Galicia main cast and characters

1) Clara Lago as Ana Gonzales Soriano

Clara Lago (Image via David Benito/Getty Images)

Clara Lago has appeared in many Spanish films and TV shows, including The Hidden Face, Limbo, and The Neighbor. Her most notable works is the hit Spanish family comedy film Spanish Affair, and she also made an appearance in Liam Neeson's 2018 movie The Commuter.

In Gangs of Galicia, she's Ana Gonzales Soriano, a lawyer by profession based in Madrid who had a close relationship with her parents. But when her father died out of the blue, Ana discovered the other part of his life, which she tried to uncover, leading her into the life of the Galician drug cartel.

2) Tamar Novas as Daniel Padin

Tamar Novas (Image via Aldara Zarraoa/Getty Images)

Tamar Novas starred in the 2023 Netflix survival thriller Nowhere, but he's been in nearly 50 different projects, including High Seas TV series and films like 1000 Miles from Christmas and The Key Game.

Daniel is another central character in Gangs of Galicia. Daniel is the son groomed to take over managing the mafia in the event of his father's arrest or death. While he was born in a world of crime, it wasn't the life he envisions for himself in the future, and so he has plans to get out of his father's shady business. Daniel also plays Ana's love interest in the series.

3) Melania Cruz as Laura

A Spanish actress who had made a name for herself in film, TV, and theater, Melania Cruz won Best Actress in Mestre Mateo Awards in 2018 for her portrayal of Alex in Dhogs, as well as the Best Actress at the 2016 Maria Cesares Awards for her performance as Lucia in Xardin Suspenso.

Keen to bring down the Padin mafia family after they got her father arrested, Cruz's Laura in the series became good friends with Ana. But while she works with the police for an undercover sting, her young daughter, Marta, finds trouble colluding with her boyfriend, who is part of Daniel's crew.

4) Xose A. Touriñan as Nilo

Spanish actor and director Xose A. Touriñan has directing credits in TV shows and films like Nena and Na Gloria. As an actor, he appeared in over 30 shows and films, including Melancolia, The Mess You Leave Behind, and Pequeñas coincidencias.

In Gangs of Galicia, Touriñan plays Daniel's best friend and right-hand man, Nilo. He works as a mechanic and is plotting a big shipment of narcotics with Daniel.

5) Miguel de Lira as Jose Padin

Miguel de Lira (Image via Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

Miguel de Lira has written and starred in the Spanish comedy films Crebinsky and Cunados. He also appeared alongside Melania Cruz in Dhogs.

He is Daniel's father in Gangs of Galicia, as well as the crime boss who is managing the cocaine distribution operation. Padin is the epitome of power in his town's mafia circuit.

6) Francesc Garrido as Naranjo

A film and TV veteran, Francesc Garrido has nearly 100 acting credits, including the 2018 Netflix film The Titan. He was also in They Will All Die in Space, The Uncovering, The Sea Inside, and Barcelona 1714.

Garrido's character, Naranjo, is a detective who takes shortcuts during investigations but is obsessed with getting Daniel arrested after Padin's arrest. However, his obsession with Daniel, who has been on the run since his father's arrest, negatively affects his marriage, especially his sick wife.

7) Diego Anido as Samuel

Diego Anido (Image via Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Diego Anido has appeared in several projects on film and television, but his most recent works are the 2023 TV series Silent Cargo and the 2024 film Tratamos demasiado bien a las mujeres, which won the Best First Film at the 2024 ASECAN Award and was nominated for Best Spanish Film during the Malaga Spanish Film Festival.

His minor role as the criminal named Samuel in Gangs of Galicia became a huge catalyst for how the rest of the series played out. He was part of Daniel's crew before becoming an informant who reports the syndicate's whereabouts to Naranjo.

Additional cast members of Gangs of Galicia

Fans can also expect these Gangs of Galicia supporting cast members to bring their acting prowess to the new crime drama series on Netflix.

Chechu Salgado as Toño

Tomas del Estal as Nazario

Nuno Gallego as Marco

Maria Pujalte as Berta

Xerardo Salgado as Moncho

Monti Castiñeiras as Silva

Julius Cotter as Sandro

Paloma Otero as Paola

Manuel Chacon as Fifo

Ricardo Leguizamo as Macario

Gabriel Napoleone as Andrea

Anton Coucheiro as Roberto

Antonio Del Olmo as Ferran

Anton Ja as Fiscal

Silvia Larrosa as Felisa

Monica Camaño as Aurora

All seven episodes of Gangs of Galicia are currently available for streaming on Netflix.