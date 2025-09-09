Gen V season 2 release date, cast details, where to watch, episode count, and other latest updates so far

Directed by Michele Fazekas and created by Eric Kripke, Gen V season 2 is an eight-episode superhero drama. It is set to explore the increasingly dangerous world of young supes at Godolkin University in the aftermath of Homelander's rise to power. The series first premiered on September 29, 2023, and put the students of God U at the forefront, with season 2 set to be released on September 17, 2025.

The second seaosn will premiere with the first three episodes, followed by weekly releases. It will showcase the resistance forming against Vought's control and explore how Homelander's takeover has affected the world. Thus, as a result, Marie Moreau and company return to a different God U, where a new dean has begun training Supes to be soldiers.

Fazekas serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, and Evan Goldberg. The returning cast includes Jaz Sinclair as Moreau, Lizze Broadway as Emma Meyer, Maddie Phillips as Cate Dunlap, and Asa Germann as Sam Riordan.

When and where will the Gen V season 2 release?

A still from the trailer (Image via YouTube/Prime Video)

Gen V season 2 will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on September 17, 2025, and the first three episodes will be released simultaneously. The remaining episodes will follow a weekly release schedule every Wednesday until the season finale on October 22, 2025.

The complete release schedule for Gen V season 2 is as follows:

Episode 1: New Year, New U (September 17, 2025)

Episode 2: Justice Never Forgets (September 17, 2025)

Episode 3: H is for Human (September 17, 2025)

Episode 4: Bags (September 24, 2025)

Episode 5: The Kids Are Not All Right (October 1, 2025)

Episode 6: Cooking Lessons (October 8, 2025)

Episode 7: Hell Week (October 15, 2025)

Episode 8 (Finale): Trojan (October 22, 2025)

A paid Amazon Prime Video subscription is required to watch the show. Amazon offers several subscription options for viewers: a full Amazon Prime membership (which includes Prime Video along with other benefits) for $14.99/month or $139/year, or standalone Prime Video options with ads for $8.99/month or without ads for slightly more.

All cast members in Gen V season 2

Gen V season 2 consists of an ensemble cast, led by returning stars from season 1, alongside several new additions and special crossover appearances from The Boys. Beyond the lead actors, the series also features a catalog of performers in various roles. Here is the complete cast of Gen V season 2:

Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau

Lizze Broadway as Emma Meyer

Maddie Phillips as Cate Dunlap

London Thor and Derek Luh as Jordan Li

Asa Germann as Sam Riordan

Hamish Linklater as Dean Cipher

Sean Patrick Thomas as Polarity

Valorie Curry as Misty Tucker Gray / Firecracker

Erin Moriarty as Annie January / Starlight

Ethan Slater as Thomas Godolkin

Chace Crawford as Kevin Moskowitz / The Deep

Susan Heyward as Jessica "Sage" Bradley / Sister Sage

Giancarlo Esposito as Stan Edgar

What to expect from Gen V season 2?

Gen V season 2 will likely continue the superhero drama in the aftermath of Homelander's rise to power in The Boys season 4 finale. An eight-episode season, it’ll portray the transformation of Godolkin University and the national landscape under Homelander's authoritarian rule.

The second season will pick up after the Woods facility massacre and force Marie Moreau to navigate a transformed Godolkin University landscape. Thus, a likely major storyline could be a fraught dynamic between Marie and the new Dean Cipher, played by Hamish Linklater.

He’s training Supes to become soldiers, as shown in the trailer, and the campus has begun to look more like a prison and less like a college. So much so that it has barricades encircling it, while loyalties have been divided after Jordan and Emma have joined Cate and Sam as "Guardians of Godolkin."

Beyond these power dynamics, season 2 will feature crossover appearances from The Boys characters. That includes Starlight (Erin Moriarty), The Deep (Chace Crawford), and Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell) alongside other non-powered individuals over the course of the season.

Gen V season 2 premieres exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on September 17, 2025.

