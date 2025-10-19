House of David season 2 episode 4 ending explained: What decision does Mychal make about her relationship with David?

House of David season 2 episode 4 aired on October 19. 2025. It picks up from where episode 3 left off, as King Saul receives information from Adriel. He tells him about the identity of the anointed king chosen by Samuel. Meanwhile, Jonathan approaches the healer Sara with the intention of starting a relationship, and Mychal makes a big decision regarding her relationship with David.Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for House of David season 2 episode 4. Readers' discretion is advised.King Saul picks Mirab as David’s wife. However, she watches her sister, Mychal, and her fiancé continue to fall in love since they met. The two sisters are aware of their competition and are thus not on speaking terms. Mirab attempts to win over her future husband by giving Jesse 100 sheep and promising to restore his family, but David refuses to be bought.Mirab then asks if she can earn it, but he reluctantly admits that someone else already has (Mychal). She then asks him not to embarrass her in front of the nation. After David’s unsuccessful attempt to lead his men, Mirab consoles him. A jealous Mychal watches this and, realizing that the two are growing closer, makes a decision about their relationship.Mychal tells David that, despite her genuine feelings for him, she must set him free to fulfill his duties and marry Mirab, as they must consider more than just their own happiness. Mychal then tells her sister of her decision and agrees to stop fighting, allowing her to have David.Mychal steps aside and lets Mirab have David in House of David season 2 episode 4A still from House of David season 2 (Image via Instagram/@watchwonderproject)House of David season 2 episode 4 opens with David and Mychal talking while Mirab watches on, jealous of the fact that her fiancé prefers her sister over her. Later, when the entourage makes camp, she speaks with David and tells him that she convinced Saul to give Jesse 100 sheep and have his family restored as a wedding present.David thanks her for the gift, but lets her know that his love cannot be bought, to which Mirab asks if it can be earned. While he agrees, he also admits that Mychal has already done it. That doesn’t deter Mirab, and she argues her case to David. She reveals that the two have a lot more in common as the overlooked ones who are trying to forge their own path.She also tells him not to embarrass her, because her father won’t change his mind regarding their marriage, and this is what the kingdom needs. Later, after David’s failed attempt to lead men into battle, Mirab finds him desolate and consoles him while he breaks down into tears in House of David season 2 episode 4.In a scene flipped from the start of the episode, Mychal watches jealously while the moment unfolds in front of her. Her jealousy continues into the next day when Mirab and David hold hands, something he does at Mirab's request to avoid embarrassing her in public. This leads Mychal to make a decision.She meets David that night and tells him that she’s decided to step aside and let him marry Mirab. She reveals that while she is genuinely in love with him, she needs to do what’s best for the kingdom, and that they need to consider more than just their happiness in House of David season 2 episode 4.Mychal also tells her sister the same and agrees to stop fighting with her, but also lets her know that she’ll never forgive her for what she did.Also read: What is Wonder Project on Prime Video?Adriel hides who Samuel picked as the anointed king and instead leads Saul astray View this post on Instagram Instagram PostA major plot point in House of David season 2 episode 4 involves Adriel's deception regarding Samuel's choice for the anointed king. Adriel, the elder of the Tribe of Judah, visited King Saul at the end of the previous episode, and the opening minutes of episode 4 show the final moments of their meeting.He has apparently revealed the identity of the young man anointed by Prophet Samuel as the true King of Israel to King Saul. As a result, Saul sends Joab and Eliab to his new rival’s house to eliminate him and his family, something that doesn’t go down well with Eliab.He is forced to kill the man’s family, including a crying baby, which he eventually does with some reluctance in House of David season 2 episode 4. However, as the episode rolls on, Adriel finds David and tells him that he lied to Saul about who Samuel actually chose as his anointed king.That happens to be David, but instead, Adriel points Saul towards one of his own enemies while concealing David’s identity. Adriel then tells him that he needs to remember who protected him in his time of need.Interested viewers can watch House of David season 2 episode 4 on Amazon Prime.