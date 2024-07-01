House of the Dragon season 2 episode 4: Release date & time, countdown, preview, where to watch, and more

House of the Dragon season 2 episode 4 will be released on July 7, 2024, at 9:00 pm ET on HBO, and an R-rated version on the same day and channel at 10:03 pm ET. Given how the latest episode ended and the preview of what comes next, episode 4 of season 2 will be one of the most enthralling installments of the series.

House of the Dragon season 2 episode 4 is titled “Dance of the Dragons,” which will undoubtedly begin the war between the Greens and the Blacks that forever changed the history of the Targaryens. Much to the fans' surprise, who were unaware of this news, the title of the fourth episode was leaked while the sequel was still under production.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for House of the Dragon season 2. Reader’s discretion is advised.

When will House of the Dragon season 2 episode 4 will be released

Daemon Targaryen, as seen in House of the Dragon season 2 episode 3 (Image vial MAX)

As stated above, House of the Dragon season 2 episode 4 will be released on Sunday, July 7, 2024. Below are the complete release dates and times for the next episode for all selective regions with the corresponding timezones:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Sunday, July 7, 2024 6 pm Central Time Sunday, July 7, 2024 8 pm Eastern Time Sunday, July 7, 2024 9 pm British Summer Time Monday, July 8, 2024 2 am Indian Standard Time Monday, July 8, 2024 6:30 am Central European Summer Time Monday, July 8, 2024 3 am Australian Central Time Monday, July 8, 2024 10:30 am

House of the Dragon season 2 episode 4 preview and what to expect

House of the Dragon season 2 episode 4 has dropped a preview teaser that highlights the Battle at Rook’s Rest, one of the major events during the Dance of the Dragons. Criston Cole is seen beheading someone who is expected to be Lord of the House Staunton.

House of the Dragon season 2 episode 4 preview also sees dragons including Meleys and Vhagar joining the battlefield, which means Rhaenys and Aemond will also be participating. As per the original source material, Aegon will also arrive at the Rook’s Rest, riding on Sunfyre.

House of the Dragon season 2 episode 4 will see the death of a major character, which will shake the foundations of both factions of the Targaryens.

Where to watch House of the Dragon season 2 episode 4

For fans in the U.S. House of the Dragon season 2 episode 4 will be aired on the HBO channel and can be streamed on Max. Unfortunately, for fans in the U.K., neither the broadcasting channel nor the streaming platform is available. However, they can still watch the series on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV.

The series is also made available on HBO GO for a handful of regions in Southeast Asia. In Australia, the audience can watch it on BINGE. Fans in India can watch House of the Dragon season 2 episode 4 on JioCinema.

A brief recap of House of the Dragon season 2 episode 3

Ser Criston Cole, as seen in House of the Dragon season 2 episode 3 (Image vial MAX)

House of the Dragon season 2 episode 3 kicked off with a battle between House Blackwood (Ally to the Blacks) and House Bracken (Ally to the Greens), which ended up being a loss for both sides. At the Red Keep, the Small Council learned about the news about the two houses.

Ser Criston, who had been recently appointed as the Hand, proposed to take Riverlands in the Crown’s grasp by claiming Harrenhall. Before Criston could leave for Harrenhall, Alicent told him that her brother Ser Gwayne Hightower would accompany him. During the journey, the latter defied the former’s orders, which got them completely exposed.

Baela, who was scouting the area, saw the troops and decided to pursue them, but luckily Criston, Gwayne, and other men managed to escape by riding to the dense forest nearby. Elsewhere, Rhaenyra thanked Mysaria for saving her life, and in return, as the latter requested, she was granted a position in the Black’s court as the mistress of whisperers.

Later, Rhaenyra told Rhaena to accompany Prince Joffrey to the Vale of Arryn, escorting her other children, Aegon and Viserys II. Rhaena was also given the responsibility of Tyrax, Stormcloud, and four dragon eggs.

After Daemon arrived at Harrenhall, he proclaimed to claim it, and Simon Strong, the castellan, showed no objection. Despite that he welcomed Daemon, the latter was rather suspicious. Daemon also saw a vision of young Rhaenyra sewing the severed head to Jacaerys' body. A strange woman at the Harrenhall told Daemon that he would die there.

Alicent and Rhaenyra, as seen in House of the Dragon season 2 episode 3 (Image vial MAX)

At the Red Keep, Aegon was convinced by Larys to avoid accompanying Criston on his quest to Harrenhall to preserve his legacy. While Larys was leaving, Aegon decided to give him a position in the Council as the master of whisperers. Aegon dropped the idea of going to Harrenhall and decided to relax with his men.

After arriving at a brothel, he found his brother Aemon and embarrassed him in front of everyone. At the Dragonstone, Baela informed Rhaenyra and the Council that she spotted Criston and several other Golden Cloaks.

Upon hearing this, the other lords suggested to attack with the dragons soon and get the upper hand. Rhaenyra had no choice but to accept their suggestions. Rhaenyra met Mysaria in person and asked her to somehow arrange a secret impromptu meeting with Alicent.

Although it was difficult, Mysaria managed to escort Rhaenyra to the Red Keep, disguised as a nun. Alicent was shocked to see Rhaenyra and was asked to keep her voice down. Rhaenyra confronted Alicent for backstabbing, to which she responded by saying Viserys changed his mind on his deathbed.

However, after hearing what exactly he said before he passed away, Rhaenyra was startled, as her father simply mumbled Aegon the Conqueror’s story, from the Song of Ice & Fire. Rhaenyra wanted Alicent to prevent the war, but the latter made it clear that it was too late.

