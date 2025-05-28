IN Photos: 5 best looks of Hilary Duff

Hilary Duff has seamlessly moved from teen pop sensation to all-out style icon, and she is known for being able to effortlessly combine high fashion with girl-next-door, down-to-earth appeal. Whether she is swaddled on the red carpet or snapped running errands around town, her style radiates a stylish yet approachable beauty.

Hilary Duff's notable work as as a teenager began when she played the lead in Lizzie McGuire (2001-2004) and its spin-off in the 2003 theatrical movie. She continued to play starring roles in box office hits like Cadet Kelly, Agent Cody Banks, A Cinderella Story, and Cheaper by the Dozen.

As her on-camera performing career developed, she also emerged as a contemporary fashion icon, known for blending classic pieces with modern trends.

Here is a look at some of her most stylish fashion moments that showcase her evolving signature style.

A silver sequin gown, and other best looks of Hilary Duff

1) Casual chic in earth tones

Hilary Duff (Image via Getty)

Hilary Duff easily looks both relaxed and put-together in a chic, effortless ensemble at the How I Met Your Father: Fan Experience event, in light-washed Re/Done high-rise cropped jeans and camel-colored Christopher Esber button-down shirt.

She completes the look with show-stopping Jimmy Choo x Mugler mesh-paneled sock boots, textured Misho hoops, and a streamlined Stand Studio faux leather trench coat thrown over her shoulders. Accessories such as a Rodo Venere clutch and gold jewelry add to her slicked-back hair.

2) Hilary Duff in a belted black gown and fur coat

Duff - InStyle And Warner Bros. Golden Globes After Party 2019 (Image via Getty)

Hilary Duff was oozing old school Hollywood glamor with a fashion spin at the 2019 InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes After Party. She dazzled in a classic black belted dress that clung to the waist, complemented by a rich black fur cloak draped over her shoulder.

Her polished, center-parted light-blonde hair framed her face well, and retro statement earrings and rings provided a touch of uplift to the look. With bigger brows, and winged lashes, her makeup was the perfect combination of classic and cutting-edge style.

3) Bold gown and icy blue hair

Duff at the premiere of TV Land's "Younger" (Image via Getty)

At the Younger premiere, Hilary Duff took a fashion risk that blended glamour and a very contemporary twist. She wore a orange plunge dress, further enhanced by a bright red lip shade that added extra visual to the look.

Adding a bold touch, Duff showed up with icy blue hair that stood out against her sleek black coat. The shade gave off a moody, gothic vibe, mixing classic glamor with edgy style.

4) Cozy-chic in a cream coat and sage green set

Duff - Celebrity sightings in New York City (Image via Getty)

In this hip street-chic moment of fashion that is all the rage, Hilary Duff's autumn style is espoused in an outfit that perfectly balances comfort and sophistication. She is spotted outdoors posing in a textured cream coat over a soft sage green top and coordinating bottom.

Soft colors and smooth fabrics give the outfit a cozy, stylish vibe that feels effortlessly winter-ready. Her loose, slightly messy waves add a relaxed, inviting touch that highlights the look’s simple charm.

A beige handbag adds a classy touch without overwhelming the look, finishing it with subtle flair. Duff's entire look is a lesson in ease urban chic—chic, cozy, and perfect for a cold autumn day.

5) Silver sequin gown

Duff at Entertainment Weekly Pre-Emmy Party - Red Carpet (Image via Getty)

The belle of the ball at Entertainment Weekly's Pre-Emmy Party was Hilary Duff in her stunning silver sequin dress that was sheer elegance. The streamlined, form-fitting gown featured a nipped-in waistline and sleek silhouette that blended classic Hollywood glamor.

To finish off the look, Duff had her hair styled into loose, flowing waves that encircled her face, which was in contrast to the loudness of the dress. A dramatic lip shade created impeccable contrast to metallic tones, with urbane jewelry securing the look in place.

Overall, it was a chic, classic outfit—evidence that Duff has perfected red carpet cleaning with finesse.

Viewers are welcome to explore the list and discover Duff's diverse style moments.

