Is Adria Arjona’s Bix returning for Andor season 2? Explained

Andor season 2 is on the horizon, and one of the biggest questions among viewers is whether Adria Arjona’s character, Bix Caleen, will return to the storyline. First introduced in the early episodes of the series, Bix played a crucial role in Cassian Andor’s journey and the events that unfolded on Ferrix.
Her character was last seen in the season 1 finale, where she was rescued by Andor after being tortured by the Empire. With production updates and recent interviews surfacing, audiences are eager to know what Bix's role will be in the upcoming installment.
While official plot details for Andor season 2 remained limited, multiple credible sources have confirmed Adria Arjona’s continued involvement with the series. In an May 14, 2025 interview with Elle, Arjona spoke about filming intense scenes for the upcoming season and teased her character’s emotional arc.
This points to her confirmed return. However, Lucasfilm has not revealed how large her role will be or how she fits into the broader narrative. Here is everything we know about Bix’s return and the direction of her character in Andor season 2.
Andor season 2 confirms Bix's return with on-set details
In the May 14, 2025 interview with Elle, Adria Arjona confirmed her return to the Star Wars universe by discussing her experience on the set of Andor season 2. She revealed that returning to Bix required emotional preparation, noting,
"The emotional weight of playing her again caught me off guard."
While she didn’t elaborate on specific plot points, the interview confirms that Arjona was actively filming for the new season. Reports from Forbes, published on April 22, 2025, further validate this, noting that Arjona was seen on set during filming in London. Her presence was part of a larger shoot that also included other key characters from season 1.
Andor season 2 will explore Bix’s post-torture arc
Arjona revealed that she was informed of Bix’s full arc as early as season 1, which allowed her to fully engage with the emotional layers of the character’s journey. Filming her departure from Cassian in episode 9 was especially difficult, as she found herself unable to stop crying during the initial takes. This moment, where Bix chooses to leave Cassian so he can continue his role in the Rebellion, was pivotal to her character’s development.
The emotional complexity of that decision was heightened by Bix’s pregnancy, a detail Arjona implied was part of the character's awareness, though not confirmed in the script. The final scene, showing Bix holding a child on Mina-Rau, ties directly into that narrative. Arjona has not yet watched the finale, but emphasized its hopeful tone, saying,
“She’s where she wants to be, and she’s hoping that Cassian is good and well, and that one day they’ll be reunited.”
This closing scene was one of the last she filmed and the only one directed by showrunner Tony Gilroy, giving it a sense of closure. According to Arjona, the sequence represented a full-circle moment and underscored Bix’s continued significance in carrying Cassian’s legacy forward.
Bix’s trauma from season 1 remains an important part of her arc. Arjona reflected on the impact of Bix’s final decision, saying,
“I could not stop crying. I could not believe that Bix was doing that; I got my own emotions involved in the process. I was really mad at myself because I couldn’t control my emotions.”
This moment underscores how Bix’s choices and emotional journey shape her evolving role in the rebellion. This trauma will influence her interactions and decisions, and adds complexity to her ongoing involvement with the Rebellion.
Andor season 2 could be a stepping stone for Bix's future in Star Wars
Lucasfilm reportedly has plans to extend Bix’s presence in the Star Wars universe beyond Andor season 2. While no standalone project has been officially announced, these sources suggest that Arjona’s character could appear in future shows or films. Both platforms cited insider claims pointing to the studio's interest in exploring more stories around characters introduced in Andor.
While the reports are based on internal discussions, they show a clear trend: Lucasfilm is paying attention to characters that resonate with the audience. Bix’s expanded role in Andor season 2 may act as a narrative bridge to future appearances. For now, her confirmed return to the series is the only solid development, but further announcements may follow once the season airs.
Adria Arjona’s Bix Caleen is officially returning for Andor season 2. Her character arc will address the aftermath of her capture by the Empire, focusing on emotional recovery and reintegration into the resistance narrative.
While Lucasfilm has not specified the size of her role, her return points to continued relevance in the evolving Star Wars storyline. Additional reports also indicate the possibility of Bix appearing in future projects, but no official confirmation has been made beyond Andor season 2.