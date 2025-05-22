Is Adria Arjona’s Bix returning for Andor season 2? Explained

Andor season 2 is on the horizon, and one of the biggest questions among viewers is whether Adria Arjona’s character, Bix Caleen, will return to the storyline. First introduced in the early episodes of the series, Bix played a crucial role in Cassian Andor’s journey and the events that unfolded on Ferrix.

Ad

Her character was last seen in the season 1 finale, where she was rescued by Andor after being tortured by the Empire. With production updates and recent interviews surfacing, audiences are eager to know what Bix's role will be in the upcoming installment.

While official plot details for Andor season 2 remained limited, multiple credible sources have confirmed Adria Arjona’s continued involvement with the series. In an May 14, 2025 interview with Elle, Arjona spoke about filming intense scenes for the upcoming season and teased her character’s emotional arc.

Ad

Trending

This points to her confirmed return. However, Lucasfilm has not revealed how large her role will be or how she fits into the broader narrative. Here is everything we know about Bix’s return and the direction of her character in Andor season 2.

Andor season 2 confirms Bix's return with on-set details

Bix carefully studies the device handed to her, a moment that reflects her cautious trust and growing involvement in the rebellion. (Image via Disney+)

In the May 14, 2025 interview with Elle, Adria Arjona confirmed her return to the Star Wars universe by discussing her experience on the set of Andor season 2. She revealed that returning to Bix required emotional preparation, noting,

Ad

"The emotional weight of playing her again caught me off guard."

While she didn’t elaborate on specific plot points, the interview confirms that Arjona was actively filming for the new season. Reports from Forbes, published on April 22, 2025, further validate this, noting that Arjona was seen on set during filming in London. Her presence was part of a larger shoot that also included other key characters from season 1.

Ad

Andor season 2 will explore Bix’s post-torture arc

Bix prepares to confront the visitor at her doorstep, her expression betraying uncertainty about the path ahead. (Image via Disney+)

Arjona revealed that she was informed of Bix’s full arc as early as season 1, which allowed her to fully engage with the emotional layers of the character’s journey. Filming her departure from Cassian in episode 9 was especially difficult, as she found herself unable to stop crying during the initial takes. This moment, where Bix chooses to leave Cassian so he can continue his role in the Rebellion, was pivotal to her character’s development.

Ad

The emotional complexity of that decision was heightened by Bix’s pregnancy, a detail Arjona implied was part of the character's awareness, though not confirmed in the script. The final scene, showing Bix holding a child on Mina-Rau, ties directly into that narrative. Arjona has not yet watched the finale, but emphasized its hopeful tone, saying,

“She’s where she wants to be, and she’s hoping that Cassian is good and well, and that one day they’ll be reunited.”

Ad

This closing scene was one of the last she filmed and the only one directed by showrunner Tony Gilroy, giving it a sense of closure. According to Arjona, the sequence represented a full-circle moment and underscored Bix’s continued significance in carrying Cassian’s legacy forward.

Bix’s trauma from season 1 remains an important part of her arc. Arjona reflected on the impact of Bix’s final decision, saying,

“I could not stop crying. I could not believe that Bix was doing that; I got my own emotions involved in the process. I was really mad at myself because I couldn’t control my emotions.”

Ad

This moment underscores how Bix’s choices and emotional journey shape her evolving role in the rebellion. This trauma will influence her interactions and decisions, and adds complexity to her ongoing involvement with the Rebellion.

Andor season 2 could be a stepping stone for Bix's future in Star Wars

Bix sits in quiet anticipation as an unexpected figure approaches, signaling a shift in the safety she’s come to know. (Image via Disney+)

Lucasfilm reportedly has plans to extend Bix’s presence in the Star Wars universe beyond Andor season 2. While no standalone project has been officially announced, these sources suggest that Arjona’s character could appear in future shows or films. Both platforms cited insider claims pointing to the studio's interest in exploring more stories around characters introduced in Andor.

Ad

While the reports are based on internal discussions, they show a clear trend: Lucasfilm is paying attention to characters that resonate with the audience. Bix’s expanded role in Andor season 2 may act as a narrative bridge to future appearances. For now, her confirmed return to the series is the only solid development, but further announcements may follow once the season airs.

Adria Arjona’s Bix Caleen is officially returning for Andor season 2. Her character arc will address the aftermath of her capture by the Empire, focusing on emotional recovery and reintegration into the resistance narrative.

While Lucasfilm has not specified the size of her role, her return points to continued relevance in the evolving Star Wars storyline. Additional reports also indicate the possibility of Bix appearing in future projects, but no official confirmation has been made beyond Andor season 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Urvashi Vijay More Urvashi Vijay More is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda, with a strong foundation in digital journalism. After earning her Bachelor’s in Mass Communication from the University of Mumbai, she further enhanced her expertise with a Master’s from the University of Strathclyde. Urvashi’s education equipped her with exceptional skills in digital storytelling, SEO, and content optimization.



With over 2 years of experience, Urvashi has held various positions, including as an SEO Journalist and Sub-editor at Breakthrough Press in Glasgow, a Social Media Intern at Enzoleague. Urvashi has also contributed to Marathi short films while working at Meghnirmayee Creations. Her fascination with entertainment especially beats like K-culture, reality TV, and celebrity trends fuels her writing, allowing her to connect with the readers through in-depth and engaging content.



She is particularly inspired by artists such as BTS, The Weeknd, and appreciates the thought-provoking themes found in Studio Ghibli films. In addition to her writing, Urvashi enjoys exploring a wide range of films or scrolling through fan theories. Know More