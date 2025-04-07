John Amos tribute in Suits LA episode 7 explained

Suits LA episode 7, aired on April 6, 2025, brought emotional depth and personal reflection to the storyline. The episode, titled Good Times, was a heartfelt tribute to the late John Amos, a television legend. Known for his iconic role in Good Times, Amos appeared at the series' premiere, making him a high-profile client of Ted Black’s law firm.

The latest episode was a tribute nearly a year after Amos's passing in August 2024, following his significant contributions to television history. The storyline tied Amos’s death with a fitting tribute, highlighting his impact on Hollywood and the industry.

The Suits LA episode 7 focused on Ted Black and Rick Dodsen, two former colleagues who reunite to honor their late client, John Amos. In this episode, Amos gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Ted is especially enthusiastic about this issue since Amos was one of his first clients. The episode depicts Ted's emotional connection with Amos, whom he considered a father figure, and their will to have his legacy acknowledged after his death.

Suits LA episode 7 continues the storylines from earlier episodes, with Ted and Rick coming to terms with their past issues as they work together. Reflecting on their own lives, professions, and the knowledge Amos had given to them, they negotiate the Hollywood Walk of Fame bureaucracy.

Suits LA episode 7 concludes with the characters honoring Amos's enduring legacy by viewing an old episode of Good Times. This moment of tribute ties the personal and professional struggles of the characters together.

The tribute to John Amos in Suits LA episode 7

In Suits LA episode 7, the tribute to John Amos is the emotional backbone of the episode. The plot starts with Ted and Rick finding out about Amos's death, which prompts them to reflect deeply on their shared past with him.

Though they disagreed, the two ex-colleagues connected over their respect for Amos. The two share drinks in his memory, inspiring the concept of obtaining a star for Amos on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Ted's frustration with the Hollywood Walk of Fame board member, who does not know Amos's groundbreaking work on Good Times and Roots, highlights the disrespect Amos faced throughout his career.

Ted defends Amos, calling him “the Sidney Poitier of television,” underscoring the importance of recognizing his legacy. While the board member eventually agrees to grant a star, Ted’s anger at the delay reflects his desire to honor Amos’s memory without letting time dull his achievements.

The episode ends with Ted, Rick, and their coworkers watching Good Times, a fitting tribute to the actor's impact on American television. John Amos was more than a client to Ted; he was a mentor and father figure. His loss prompts Ted to reconcile with his father, mirroring Amos's lessons.

More about Suits LA

Suits LA is a legal drama television series that serves as the second spin-off from the popular show Suits. It was created by Aaron Korsh and premiered on NBC on February 23, 2025. Set in Los Angeles, the show centers on Ted Black, a former prosecutor who starts his practice in defense law.

Ted struggles with personal and professional conflicts as he negotiates the complexity of defending strong and influential customers. The show explores the legal world as well as the dynamics of Ted's relationships with his coworkers.

The ensemble cast includes Stephen Amell as Ted Black, Bryan Greenberg as Rick Dodsen, and Lex Scott Davis as Erica Rollins.

The end of Suits LA episode 7

The ending of Suits LA episode 7 brings both closure and reflection. Ted and Rick contemplate their pasts and relationships while trying to get Amos the star. Ted's anger at the slow process stems from his fear of forgetting his mentor's legacy, while Rick's pragmatism calms him. A quiet but touching moment concludes the episode as the characters remember Amos's television contributions.

The final scenes, where Ted and Rick watch Good Times, mark a turning point for both characters.

Ted and Rick’s reconciliation

As part of the tribute to John Amos, Suits LA episode 7 also explores the relationship between Ted and Rick. Their partnership, which has been under pressure over time, is tested as they cooperate to guarantee the star.

Ted's annoyance with Rick's more patient attitude results in a fight, but as the show goes on, they start to grasp one another more. Their tribute to Amos forces them to confront their unfinished business; in the end, they experience closure and harmony.

Stay tuned for more updates on Suits LA as the year progresses.

