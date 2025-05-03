5 key details about Catina Salarno’s murder

In September 1979, 18-year-old Catina Salarno arrived at the University of the Pacific in Stockton, California, eager to begin her college journey. However, her plans took a tragic turn when her former boyfriend, Steven Burns, a familiar face from her San Francisco neighborhood, confronted her on campus.

According to a CBS News report dated May 2, 2025, Burns had asked to meet one final time. That evening, he led her to a secluded area and fatally shot her in the back of the head after she rejected his attempt to reconcile. The devastating loss marked the beginning of a decades-long pursuit of justice by Catina’s family.

Her mother, Harriet Salarno, later founded Crime Victims United of California to advocate for victims’ rights, as reported by the Associated Press on July 14, 2016. Burns, convicted of second-degree murder in 1980, has since faced numerous parole hearings. The enduring impact of the case will be revisited in 48 Hours on CBS in an episode titled The Boy Across the Street, airing May 3, 2025.

5 key insights about Catina Salarno’s murder explored

The tragic story of Catina Salarno continues to resonate decades later. As her family seeks justice and parole boards repeatedly review her killer’s case, 48 Hours on CBS revisits the events that changed everything in The Boy Across the Street. Below are five important insights that shed light on the crime, the aftermath, and the lasting impact on those left behind.

1) A high school romance turned violent

Catina Salarno and Steven Burns had known each other since high school. Burns lived across the street from her San Francisco home and soon became part of the family’s life. Per a CBS News report dated May 2, 2025, Catina Salarno began her studies at the University of the Pacific shortly after breaking up with Steven Burns.

However, Burns unexpectedly appeared on campus and convinced her to meet him. The meeting that turned deadly occurred around 8 pm, as he led Catina to a secluded spot. He pulled out a gun and shot her in the back of the head after she rejected reconciliation efforts. According to CBS News on May 2, 2025, her roommate Joanne Marks stated,

“She was not looking forward to meeting with him, but she was looking forward to it being the last time.”

2) Missed warning signs and growing aggression

In the months leading up to the murder, Burns had shown troubling behavior. According to 48 Hours on CBS, Catina’s sisters recalled that Burns had threatened to kill her. Still, the family did not believe he would follow through. Regina Salarno-Novello stated,

“We just figured he was just saying it.”

Nina Salarno later recalled this, saying,

“I think this is what’s really hard for domestic violence victims — they really don’t think the person’s gonna kill them … in a lot of the situations, they think … they know this person … And I think that’s exactly what happened with Catina.”

Nina’s statement emphasizes how common it is to overlook such threats.

3) The devastating aftermath for the Salarno family

Catina Salarno’s murder devastated her family, who quickly became advocates for victims’ rights. Harriet and Michael Salarno founded Crime Victims United of California shortly after the tragedy, as reported by Associated Press dated July 14, 2016.

The group aimed to balance what they saw as a lopsided criminal justice system. Harriet later said,

“It just was very apparent to our family that our system was so lopsided, so Crime Victims United was formed to bring balance to our system.”

4) Parole hearings and continued legal battles

Steven Burns was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to 17 years to life. Over the decades, he has faced numerous parole hearings. He was denied parole for the 13th time in January 2025, with officials citing public safety concerns. As per the San Joaquin County Office of District Attorney press release dated January 10, 2025, District Attorney Ron Freitas said,

“Our duty is not only to prosecute but to protect. Each denial of parole for Steven Burns reaffirms our dedication to ensuring that our community remains safe and that justice continues to be served for Catina Salarno.”

Burns’ failure to take full responsibility and ongoing risk were key reasons for denying release.

5) Catina’s legacy and ongoing advocacy

The impact of Catina Salarno’s death extends beyond her family. Her sister Nina became a prosecutor specializing in domestic violence and now leads Crime Victims United. Nina, who was just 13 when she became the youngest victims’ advocate in the country, continues to push for tougher laws.

Catina Salarno’s story remains a heartbreaking reminder of the dangers victims face when leaving abusive relationships. Her family’s decades-long fight for justice will be revisited in 48 Hours on CBS during The Boy Across the Street, airing Saturday, May 3, 2025, at 10 pm ET/PT on CBS.

The episode will also stream on Paramount+, offering an in-depth look at the case that continues to inspire advocacy and reform.

The episode will also stream on Paramount+, offering an in-depth look at the case that continues to inspire advocacy and reform.

