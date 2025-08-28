King of the Hill season 14: All episodes ranked

Suburbia is back on the map, with King of the Hill season 14. The show revolves around Hank Hill (Mike Judge), a devoted family man and propane salesman from the fictional town of Arlen, Texas. His days are filled with tuning up cars, chatting with his neighbors over a cold beer, and not missing a single football game on TV.

Hank's dealing with the same age-old parental puzzles as everyone else when it comes to Bobby (Pamela Adlon), whose hobbies and nature seem to be a world apart from his. Peggy Hill (Kathy Najimy) does her part to smooth the relationship between father and son.

The new chapter starts eight years after the Season 13 finale, with Hank and Peggy dealing with retirement. Bobby, now mature, begins to truly understand what his early adult life has in store for him. The new season marks the turn of emerging adulthood, centered around family, neighborhood, self-discovery, and their interplay.

Disclaimer: This list is a ranking based on the writer's opinion and includes major SPOILERS for the show!

Ranking all episodes of King of the Hill Season 14, from worst to best

10) Episode 1 - Return of the King

Still from King of the Hill season 14 (Image via 20th Century Fox)

The inaugural episode of King of the Hill Season 14 is titled Return of the King. This episode serves as an introduction to the fictional town of Arlen and its previously introduced characters, while also laying out the new direction the show will take. As with any recap, it reveals the characters' current standing and informs viewers of the changes that have occurred in their lives since the show last aired.

The main plot involves Hank and Peggy trying to catch up with the rest of modern America, a theme that is explored in the succeeding episodes. The themes of change, family relationships, and adaptation are introduced in the beginning and are explored further in the subsequent episodes.

9) Episode 6 - Peggy's Fadeout

Still from King of the Hill (Image via 20th Century Fox)

In Peggy's Fadeout, Hank learns that Bill (Stephen Root) maintains friendships with a group of Black barbers from his past workplace. Bill has been portraying himself as Peggy's husband to his friends, a fiction that Hank pressures him to end. Bill's feelings for Peggy have appeared throughout King of the Hill, but in this episode, the situation escalates further.

Bill's actions stem from his experience with a previous failed marriage, offering some context for his behavior. The episode also shows Peggy secretly listening to Bill's sincere speech about her, which leads to an emotional response from Peggy.

8) Episode 4 - Chore Money, Chore Problems

Still from King of the Hill (Image via 20th Century Fox)

The episode titled Chore Money, Chore Problems centers on Hank starting retirement and looking for activities to keep himself busy with. It also features Hank's conversations with Boomhauer, showcasing a shift in his daily life. The episode also features the reunion of Bobby and Connie, which marks the start of their relationship for this season.

The way they interact acts as a catalyst and builds the foundation for anything that is to come in Bobby's storyline later. The plot effectively incorporates the developments in both Hank's and Bobby's lives, as well as the rekindled relationship between Connie and Bobby.

7) Episode 5 - New Ref in Town

Still from King of the Hill (Image via 20th Century Fox)

In this episode, Bill and Dale (Toby Huss) deal with the surprising issue of Hank's new obsession with soccer. Along with other character changes, Hank, who had never liked soccer, now appreciates the sport after watching it in Saudi Arabia. The town's new soccer referee is Hank, who decides to keep this fact to himself.

Dale, having always been suspicious, assumes Hank's interest in soccer is a cover for something larger and employs a variety of spy techniques, including covert tailing and planting listening devices in Hank's residence.

The episode focuses on the odd behavior exhibited by Dale and Bill, while Hank's earlier remark about soccer provides additional humor. The narrative focuses on the changing relationships within the group and the unexpected shift in Hank's attitude.

6) Episode 8 - Kahn-scious Uncoupling

Still from King of the Hill (Image via 20th Century Fox)

In Kahn-scious Uncoupling, Kahn Souphapousinphone's absence from much of the new season finally gets some explanation. Turns out, Kahn and Minh split up quietly behind the scenes but continued to keep up appearances for everyone else in Arlen. By the time Kahn returns to the fold near the end of the season, the news alters the neighborhood's usual dynamic.

His reappearance throws a curveball into everyday routines, and there's a fresh face in the cast, with Ronnie Chieng stepping into the role. The reveal of Kahn and Minh's secret divorce adds some new wrinkles to the usual backyard chatter, changing up how the neighbors relate to one another, especially Hank.

5) Episode 7 - Any Given Hill Day

Still from King of the Hill (Image via 20th Century Fox)

Hank's family dynamic shifts as Bobby starts dating Willow Rosenberg (Alyson Hannigan), a vegan and nature enthusiast. After a one-night stand, Bobby and Willow officially become a couple. They visit a fantasy football camp for the Dallas Cowboys, intended as bonding time between Hank and Bobby. Willow joins them, surprising everyone with her skill at football.

Bobby has long felt insecure about football, having faced criticism for his lack of interest in the sport. Initially, Hank was concerned about their ability to connect over shared interests. The season explores how their relationship evolves despite their differing hobbies, highlighting their ongoing support for one another.

4) Episode 9 - No Hank Left Behind

Still from King of the Hill (Image via 20th Century Fox)

King of the Hill approaches the cultural and social changes of the past decade in the new season. Like the new episode No Hank Behind which sheds light on the modern-day challenges of masculinity, Hank faces the new generation and their lack of interest in the kind of man he has always strived to be.

The emergence of Hank's younger half-brother, Good Hank, who is the same age as Bobby, adds a novel layer of sibling rivalry. The episode provides more insight into Hank's life and resolves some issues with his father. This development adds emotional weight to the season and propels the story toward family and character development.

3) Episode 3 - Bobby Gets Grilled

Still from King of the Hill (Image via 20th Century Fox)

At Robata Chane in Dallas, Hank visits with Peggy and the Gribbles and learns that Bobby has been using traditional charcoal instead of propane for cooking. The charcoal supply is running low, so Bobby seeks out other restaurateurs for more. However, he receives a warning about cultural appropriation, as Robata Chane is a Japanese-German fusion restaurant, and Bobby does not share that heritage.

Hank's concern is less about the propane and more about Bobby asserting his independence and making his own decisions. Their relationship highlights Hank's efforts to prepare Bobby for the challenges of adult life. Despite Bobby's growing independence, he maintains a connection to his father, which is reflected in his choice of career, grilling meat.

2) Episode 10 - A Sounder Investment

Still from King of the Hill (Image via 20th Century Fox)

The King of the Hill Season 14 finale brings together several storylines from throughout the season. Bobby and Connie reconnect romantically as they reach a new understanding in their adult relationship.

Meanwhile, Hank deals with feelings of jealousy when his friends join a rapidly growing new company. The episode features a fast pace with multiple comedic moments. It concludes with a special tribute to Jonathan Joss, providing a meaningful close to the season.

1) Episode 2 - The Beer Story

Still from King of the Hill (Image via 20th Century Fox)

With retirement giving Hank more free time, he takes up beer brewing as a new hobby, while Peggy spends her time watching Spanish telenovelas. Bobby joins Hank in this interest, but the two clash over their brewing styles. Hank prefers traditional American beer flavors, while Bobby leans towards modern, experimental tastes.

This difference leads to a brewing competition between father and son. The episode highlights Bobby's competitive nature, which contrasts with his earlier behavior in previous seasons. Hank has often wanted Bobby to be more competitive, and in this episode, Bobby shows determination that affects their relationship.

All episodes of King of the Hill are streaming on Hulu.

