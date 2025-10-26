Mayor of Kingstown season 4 episode 2 release date and time, what's next, and everything you need to know

Mike McLusky has returned to action with the release of Mayor of Kingstown season 4. The first episode of the fourth season came out on October 26, 2025.

Ad

In the first episode, the McLusky family was seen going through a tough time as Kyle was being sent to Anchor Bay for shooting Robert Sawyer, as shown in season 3. Mike tried all he could to ensure his brother's safety in prison. From new character entries to continued issues, the first episode set the tone for what is coming ahead in the series.

After the twisting developments explored at the start of the show, viewers must be eager to know when they can watch the next episode. Mayor of Kingstown season 4 episode 2 will release on November 2, 2025, at 3 am ET on Paramount+.

Ad

Trending

When does Mayor of Kingstown season 4 episode 2 come out? Release timings for all regions

A still from the series (Image via YouTube/@paramountplus)

Mike's fight this season is more personal, as the first episode explored Kyle's imprisonment over the incident with Robert. The ending saw the protagonist's fears come true, raising anticipation for Mike's next course of action in the series. The second episode of season 4 will be released on November 2, 2025.

Ad

Check the release timings for different regions below:

Regions Release Date Release Time United States (Pacific Time) November 2, 2025 12 am PT United States (Eastern Time) November 2, 2025 3 am ET United Kingdom (BST) November 2, 2025 8 am BST Australia (AEST) November 2, 2025 5 pm AEST India (IST) November 2, 2025 12:30 pm IST Japan (JST) November 2, 2025 4 pm JST Central Europe (CEST) November 2, 2025 9 am CEST South Africa (SAST) November 2, 2025 9 am SAST

Ad

Paramount+ is the official streaming platform of the series. To subscribe to the platform, interested viewers can choose either the ad-inclusive essential plan ($7.99/month or $59.99/year) or the ad-free premium plan ($12.99/month or $119.99/year).

Also read: Mayor of Kingstown season 4: Everything to know about the previous seasons

How many episodes are left in Mayor of Kingstown season 4?

A still from the series (Image via YouTube/@paramountplus)

Mayor of Kingstown season 4 has a total of ten episodes and follows the weekly release schedule. With a new episode dropping every Sunday, viewers will have the chance to return to Paramount+ every week and follow new developments in Mike's story this season.

Ad

Here's the complete list of episodes from season 4:

Episode Number Release Date 2 November 2, 2025 3 November 9, 2025 4 November 16, 2025 5 November 23, 2025 6 November 30, 2025 7 December 7, 2025 8 December 14, 2025 9 December 21, 2025 10 December 28, 2025

Ad

Also read: Mayor of Kingstown season 4 premiere ending explained: Who is Kyle's neighbor in prison?

A brief recap of Mayor of Kingstown season 4 episode 1

A still from the series (Image via YouTube/@paramountplus)

The first episode began with showcasing a gruesome deed of a new character in Kingstown, Frank Moses. While his presence in the episode was brief, it hints that he will be tough to handle ahead in season 4. The episode then progresses to focus on Kyle's imprisonment and Mike's efforts to keep his brother out of danger.

Ad

Nina Hobbs is introduced as the new prison warden at Anchor Bay. Her plans for the infamous prison are different from her predecessors, as seen in her conversation with Mike. The viewers are also shown more tension rising inside the prison. Raphael Johsnon informs Bunny about the threat that another gang leader, Roberto Cruz, was posing. Bunny is also attacked by the opposing gang, but he manages to come out of the situation safely.

Ad

Towards the end of the episode, Kyle arrived at Anchor Bay, beginning his time at the dangerous prison. While the inmates give him an unpleasant welcome, he is soon brutally attacked by an inmate. The episode ends with shocking twists that raise questions about the fates of Kyle, Mike, and other characters ahead.

Major events to expect from Mayor of Kingstown season 4 episode 2

Mayor of Kingstown season 4 jumped into tense moments from the first episode itself, promising that the situation ahead will be more challenging than ever. Mike's fears turned true by the end of episode 1, pushing him to take big steps in the episode to come.

Ad

Here are some developments to expect in episode 2:

The attack on Kyle left him heavily injured at the end of episode 1. Kyle faced the dangers of Anchor Bay on his first visit, and this incident may lead to more twists in the next episode.

It is revealed that Merle Callahan is in the cell beside Kyle's at the end of episode 1. Mike had specifically asked Hobbs to keep his brother away from Callahan. This development may bring more challenges for the McLusky brothers in episode 2.

More twisted actions by Frank Moses and his gang may also be shown in the upcoming episode.

The mysterious attack on Bunny holds many secrets, which episode 2 may shed light on in detail.

Ad

Viewers can expect more shocking and unexpected twists and turns to come ahead in episode 2.

Watch Mayor of Kingstown season 4 on Paramount+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Eeshna Dashottar Journalism graduate passionate about entertainment and Hollywood world Know More