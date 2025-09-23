MTV's Catfish: The TV Show: All Seasons Ranked

MTV's Catfish has turned into a cultural phenomenon since its debut. The reality show explores online relationships and deception following that online. Individuals connect through dating apps and social media. They build emotional bonds with others they have not met in person. The series helps participants find the truth about their online connections.

MTV's Catfish follows an ordinary format. Hopeful individuals connect with the hosts for support. They wish to meet someone they have been talking to online. The hosts investigate the situation. They utilize several methods to unfold the truth. Sometimes the person is real. Other times, someone has been lying about their identity.

The series has aired for several seasons over the years. Every season brings new revelations and stories. Some seasons stand out more than others. This ranking examines all seasons based on their memorable episodes and overall quality.

All seasons of MTV's Catfish ranked from the weakest to the strongest

1) Season 8 (2020-2021)

A still from the show (Image via youtube/@MTV Catfish)

MTV's Catfish faced unknown challenges during its eight seasons. The COVID-19 pandemic transformed how episodes were filmed. Several meetings happened over video calls instead of in person. This format felt unique from former seasons. The virtual meetings lacked the emotional impact of face-to-face encounters.

Kamie Crawford joined as the new co-host alongside Nev Schulman. She brought new energy to the show. However, long-time audiences missed the former dynamic. The pandemic restrictions limited investigation methods and travel.

Episodes felt more restricted than in the former seasons. The reveals in Season 8 were less shocking than before. Audiences had seen similar situations several times. The element of surprise was harder to achieve. MTV's Catfish struggled to keep its former excitement level.

2) Season 7 (2018-2019)

A still from the show (Image via youtube/@MTV Catfish)

Season 7 marked a crucial transition for MTV's Catfish. Max Joseph departed as co-host after six popular seasons. His absence did not go unnoticed. The series experimented with separate guest co-hosts throughout the season.

Several celebrities filled the co-host role temporarily. Each brought their separate perspective to the investigations. However, none quite matched the chemistry Max had with Nev. The series felt like it was searching for its new identity.

One episode particularly disappointed audiences. A participant named Taylor made up her entire story. She presented as catfished to show up on television. Such deception undermined the series's genuine purpose. MTV's Catfish relies on real stories to maintain credibility.

3) Season 4 (2014-2015)

A still from the show (Image via youtube/@ MTV Catfish)

In the fourth season, MTV's Catfish faced another staged situation. Whitney contacted the series, claiming she needed help finding her online love. The investigation revealed that Bre and Whitney had planned everything. They wanted to meet each other and thought the series would accommodate their meeting.

Fake stories waste everyone's effort and time. They also take opportunities away from people with actual problems. The fourth season had other legitimate cases that were more engaging. However, the Whitney incident overshadowed most of the season. After the initial episode, MTV's Catfish started implementing stricter screening processes.

4) Season 3 (2013-2014)

A still from the show (Image via youtube/@ MTV Catfish)

The third season of MTV's Catfish featured one of its most spectacular episodes. Carman asked the hosts to help her cousin Antwane find his online girlfriend. The investigation took an unexpected turn when Carmen was exposed as the catfish herself.

This family betrayal stunned audiences and participants alike. Carmen had been pretending to be someone called Toby. She manipulated her own cousin's emotions for months. The episode displayed how castfishing can happen in families.

The third season marked a shift in the show's tone. Cases became more emotionally challenging and complex. MTV's Catfish began exploring deeper psychological motivations behind catfishing behavior.

5) Season 6 (2017-2018)

A still from the show (Image via youtube/@ MTV Catfish)

MTV's 'Catfish: The TV Show' reached new heights in the sixth season with its special investigation episode. The hosts tackled a high-profile case involving model Paris Dunn and NBA player Chris Andersen.

A ctafish named Shelly Chartier had manipulated both celebrities. The episode departed from the usual format. Instead of helping simple people, the hosts investigated the case, which made national news. They traveled to Canada to interview Shelly after her release from prison. The episode felt more like investigative journalism than a typical reality show.

The unique investigation demonstrated MTV's Catfish could handle complicated, real-world cases. It displayed the show's evolution beyond ordinary online dating deceptions.

6) Season 5 (2015-2016)

A still from the show (Image via youtube/@ MTV Catfish)

The fifth season delivered memorable episodes that kept audiences engaged. One participant believed he was communicating with celebrity Katy Perry.

Despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary, he maintained his belief throughout the episode. This case highlights how intensely some people invest in online fantasies.

Another standout episode involved supernatural claims. A catfish convinced someone she could communicate with deceased relatives.

MTV's Catfish demonstrated how catfishing is growing beyond romantic cheating. The hosts tackled these sensitive situations with professionalism and care. The fifth season demonstrated the show's maturity in dealing with complicated emotional issues.

7) Season 1 (2012-2013)

A still from the show (Image via youtube/@MTV Catfish)

The inaugural season of MTV's Catfish established the format that would define the franchise. The first episode introduced audiences to the concept of online deception investigation. It set clear expectations for what the show would deliver.

The starting episodes focused on explaining catfishing motivations. The hosts took time to educate both viewers and participants. They discussed the psychological reasons behind creating false online personas. MTV's Catfish served an awareness purpose alongside entertainment.

The first season featured raw reactions from participants confronting catfishing for the first time. The concept was refreshing to mainstream audiences.

8) Season 2 (2013)

A still from the show (Image via youtube/@ MTV Catfish)

MTV's Catfish found its perfect rhythm in the second season. The show balanced education, emotional drama, and investigation effectively. One episode featured Derek and Lauren, whose connection turned out to be authentic.

This success story gave audiences hope for positive outcomes. It displayed that online connections could lead to real love. The episode balanced the show's typical cautionary tale with optimism.

The second season also featured dramatic confrontations that became the highlights of the series. Participants' emotional reactions felt compelling and authentic. The show achieved this season's ideal blend of entertainment and reality. The second season represents the series at its peak. It had found his voice while maintaining unpredictability and freshness.

MTV's Catfish has evolved significantly throughout its run. The second season stands as the show's best effort, blending compelling real-life stories with successful outcomes and genuine emotion.

