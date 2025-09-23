The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3: All Episodes Ranked

The Summer I Turned Pretty wrapped up its engaging and intense journey with a third season that delivered hope and heartbreak. Based on Jenny Han's popular book trilogy, this beloved Prime Video series brought Belly Conklin's coming-of-age story to a fulfilling conclusion.

The third season explored family dynamics, complex relationships, and the difficult choices that define young adulthood. The season followed Belly's engagement to Jeremiah Fisher while feelings for Conard Fisher stayed unresolved.

Every episode brought new obstacles as characters navigated loss, love, and personal growth. The storytelling remained raw throughout eleven episodes that varied in emotional impact and pacing.

From wedding preparations to life-altering decisions, The Summer I Turned Pretty season three offered audiences a complete emotional experience that honored the source material while creating television magic.

Episode rankings of The Summer I Turned Pretty, weakest to strongest

11) Last Call (Episode 9)

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

This episode struggled with pacing issues after the wedding drama. Belly's time in Paris felt disoriented from everything happening back home.

The narrative dragged without much direction or purpose. Jeremiah's reaction to the unsuccessful wedding took up too much screen time. The episode failed to keep the momentum from former installments. Random mishaps in Paris did not add value to Belly's character growth.

The Summer I Turned Pretty usually balances drama well, but this episode missed the goal completely.

10) Last Supper (Episode 3)

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The engagement announcement created family chaos but moved too slowly overall. Jeremiah and Belly were prepared to share their wedding news with worried guests. Most sequences felt like filler plots before the real drama started.

The family reunion at Cousins Beach provided some emotional moments. Conard's reaction to the engagement news offered the episode a compelling scene. The restaurant confrontation felt real, but came too late to enhance the episode. The Summer I Turned Pretty needed more crucial pacing to make this installment work.

9) Last Season (Episode 1)

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The season premiere tackled the four-year time jump with mixed results. Audiences learned about relationship transformation and character growth during the gap. Jeremiah and Belly's on-and-off relationship history got explained through different flashbacks.

Taylor and Steven's complicated dynamic added some appeal to the storyline. The cheating revelation at the end provided real shock value. Conard's absence from several seasons left a prominent void. The Summer I Turned Pretty started season three adequately, but not in a grand manner.

8) Last Stand (Episode 4)

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Belly's 21st birthday turned into a family argument about wedding plans. Laurel's opposition to the marriage created major conflict between daughter and mother. The workplace storyline at Breaker Capital felt tedious and unnecessary.

Belly acted childishly when things did not go her way with the wedding. The best part came when Conard showed up at the Cousins house unexpectedly. His gesture of baking birthday muffins for Belly came off as heartwarming. The Summer I Turned Pretty displayed strength in quiet character moments like these.

7) Last Christmas (Episode 2)

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The hospital sequences dominated while Steven recovered from his serious car accident. The family gathered to support him during the fearful time. Belly struggled with whether to forgive Jeremiah for his spring break betrayal. Conard flew back from California to help Steven.

The Christmas flashback scene was beautifully written and perfectly executed. It displayed Conard and Belly reconnecting at the beat house months prior. The Summer I Turned Pretty utilized flashbacks effectively to reveal crucial relationship developments.

6) Last Year (Episode 10)

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

This episode concealed ten months of fast-paced storytelling and character development around it. Belly thrived in Paris despite a struggle in the beginning with work and school. She balanced several jobs while maintaining her academic responsibilities successfully. Jeremiah found his passion for cooking and started building a new life.

Conard wrote letters to Belly but never sent them to her. The time jumps worked well despite covering extensive ground fast. The Summer I Turned Pretty displayed how characters grew apart during their time.

5) Last Name (Episode 6)

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Wedding preparations developed further as the big day approached quickly. Belly felt overwhelmed by all the planning and family expectations. Conard convinced Laurel to attend the bridal shower for Belly's sake. The mother-daughter reconciliation proved genuine emotional relief for audiences.

Belly helped Conard treat a surfing injury he had at the beach. While covering his wound, the intimate moment felt charged with unresolved emotions and feelings. The Summer I Turned Pretty excelled at creating romantic stress through simple actions.

4) At Last (Episode 11)

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The series finale brought Conard and Belly together in romantic Paris. They spent the day exploring the city and reconnecting emotionally. Belly opened up about her fears regarding their complex relationship history.

Conard reassured her that their love was worth fighting for despite past problems. The train station chase sequence provided the romantic climax viewers wanted. Jeremiah's cooking narrative back home felt less crucial than the reunion. The Summer I Turned Pretty ended with hope for a future connection.

3) Last Hurrah (Episode 7)

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The bachelorette parties created chaos two nights before the wedding. Belly realized Conard had convinced Laurel to support the wedding. Belly realized Conard had convinced Laurel to support the marriage plans. Her feelings for Conard became difficult to ignore or suppress anymore. Conard found out that Jeremiah had cheated on Belly during spring break.

The beach confrontation between Conard and Belly was emotionally devastating. Conard confessed his love while Belly refused to stay loyal. The Summer I Turned Pretty delivered its most heartbreaking sequence in this episode.

2) Last Kiss (Episode 8)

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The wedding day came with a lot of drama and emotional intensity. Jeremiah disappeared after learning that Conard had confessed his feelings. Family members looked everywhere while guests waited patiently. Honest conversations finally took place between all the lead characters involved.

Belly admitted to Jeremiah that she still likes Conard intensely. She could not go through with the wedding while caring for someone else. The Summer I Turned Pretty tackled the wedding cancellation with realism and sensitivity.

1) Last Dance (Episode 5)

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

This Conard highlight episode stood out as the season's absolute best installment. The narrative switched to Conard's perspective for the first time. He tried avoiding Belly but ended up helping with wedding tasks. They spent the day together running around town for last-minute errands. Conard's internal monologue revealed his painful sacrifice and deep love.

Every sequence between them crackled with unspoken feelings and romantic tensions. The Summer I Turned Pretty reached its narrative peak with this spectacular episode.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season three successfully concluded Belly's journey with authentic storytelling and emotional depth. Despite varying episode quality, the season delivered satisfying romantic resolution and character growth that honored the beloved source material entirely.

