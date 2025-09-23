Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 5 ending explained: What is the mystery behind Tommy the Tongue?

Only Murders in the Building season 5 continues to take viewers on an intriguing and thrilling ride as Mabel, Oliver, and Charles dive deeper into the mysteries of their building, the Arconia. In the fifth episode of the season, titled Tongue Tied, the trio uncovers shocking details and faces unexpected twists that put them closer to the answers they’ve been searching for.

Ad

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers from Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 5. Reader’s discretion is required.

The episode, while still leaving some questions unanswered, presents significant developments, particularly around the mystery of Tommy the Tongue. In the end, the trio finds out that Tommy the Tongue is not a person but a company. Their research takes them to a key address that might hold the answers they've been looking for. They find out something shocking about Sofia and Lester's wife.

Ad

Trending

What is the real story behind Tommy the Tongue in Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 5?

A still from Only Murders in the Building season 5 (Image via Hulu)

The central mystery in Only Murders in the Building season 5 revolves around Tommy the Tongue, a name that is repeatedly brought up throughout the episode. The trio of Mabel, Oliver, and Charles becomes increasingly frustrated with their lack of progress in the case.

Ad

The police have looked all over the Arconia for hints, talked to staff, and even met with a detective, but they still don't seem to be any closer to solving the case. In the shocking ending, it turns out that Tommy the Tongue is not a person, but a business that has something to do with the building's money and shady deals.

The company's bank accounts were emptied early that morning, and their search takes them to a certain spot on Empire Boulevard.

Ad

The chaos at the building meeting

A still from Only Murders in the Building season 5 (Image via Hulu)

The building meeting is one of the most eventful parts of Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 5. After learning that many of the workers in the building are worried about the rise of robot Lester, who has taken over several jobs, Oliver sets up a meeting between the staff and the residents of the Arconia.

Ad

There is nothing good about the meeting because Howard, the building's management, and the residents don't care about the staff's complaints. Due to this, the staff is getting angrier that robots are taking over their jobs.

Oliver tries to keep things calm during the meeting, but things quickly get out of hand. Howard, the building manager, doesn't care about what the staff is worried about. He says that if robots like Lester can do the work better, then the staff doesn't belong in the building anymore.

Ad

This statement alienates the staff even further. Just as the meeting reaches a boiling point, a shocking event occurs: Lester, the robot, goes missing. It’s later revealed that the robot was thrown from the building by a staff member in frustration.

Also read: 7 murder mystery shows to watch if you loved ‘Only Murders in the Building’

The discovery of the carved desk

A still from Only Murders in the Building season 5 (Image via Hulu)

Mabel and Oliver look through the Arconia staff's room and find something disturbing in a different important scene of the show. They find a desk made of wood that has the words "Die Lester Die" carved into it.

Ad

This coded message seems to show how angry the people who work in the building are at the robot, which has taken over many of their jobs. Randall, a worker, says he carved the message, but he makes it clear that it was meant for the robot Lester, not the real Lester.

This discovery deepens the mystery surrounding the relationship between the staff and the robots. It becomes clear that there’s tension between the staff and the building’s management, and some individuals might be harboring grudges against the robots.

Ad

This moment provides further context to the mystery of Lester’s death and suggests that the conflict between the humans and machines in the Arconia could be more significant than initially thought.

Read more: Only Murders in the Building season 5 cast and characters: Meet the stars behind the series and the roles they play

Charles and his relationship with Sofia

A still from Only Murders in the Building season 5 (Image via Hulu)

There is an interesting turn in Charles' story in this episode, as his relationship with Sofia becomes a focus. Charles goes on a date with Nicky's wife, Sofia, who is a key suspect in the case.

Ad

They are having a bad time because Sofia's grown children are also there eating at the same place. Charles and Sofia have a flirty hibachi session, which makes it clear that their relationship is getting stronger.

However, things take a darker turn when Charles discovers that his phone has gone missing. His phone contains crucial information, including pictures of Sofia’s late husband, which could have ties to the investigation. Charles, Mabel, and Oliver soon realize that Sofia might be hiding something more sinister, and this leads them to a new lead in their investigation.

Ad

Also read: What role does Dianne Wiest play in Only Murders in the Building season 5? Character explored

The final clue and the trip to Empire Boulevard

A still from Only Murders in the Building season 5 (Image via Hulu)

The most critical development in the episode happens when the trio receives a portrait crafted from the trash left behind by Lester. This strange gift comes from Miller, the new garbage collector, who hands it to them after the chaotic meeting.

Ad

The portrait contains vital evidence, including receipts and other clues that point to 4712 Empire Boulevard. This location becomes the focal point of their investigation, and the trio rushes to find out what lies there.

As they drive to Empire Boulevard, the trio gets a call from Detective Donna Williams, who confirms that Tommy the Tongue is indeed a company, not a person. This leads them to a tense moment when they arrive at the address and spot Sofia knocking on a door.

Ad

When the door opens, they are shocked to see Lester’s wife, Lorraine, standing there. This raises more questions than answers, and the trio is left wondering whether these two women were involved in their husbands' deaths.

Also read: How many episodes will there be in Only Murders in the Building season 5? Episode count, release schedule, and more

You can catch Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 5 on Hulu, where all the released episodes are streaming.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajan Bhattacharya Rajan is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda with previous experience of 6 years in writing about the genre. While he has a Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, it was his passion for the domain that led him to pursue a career in the field. He firmly believes that research is key when reporting on any topic, and glances through a wide array of articles to produce informative and accurate content.



Rajan admires Robert Downey Jr., Bob Dylan, and John Mayer since he feels they are the best at their trade. He is passionate about music and has had the opportunity to interact with popular Bollywood music directors A. R. Rahman, Pritam and Vishal-Sekhar.



If he could go back in time, he would jump at the opportunity to be part of Coldplay's hit track, 'A Sky Full of Stars.' Know More