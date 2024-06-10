Interview with the Vampire star Luke Brandon Field says he couldn't have asked for better scene partners (Exclusive)

English actor Luke Brandon Field plays a younger version of Daniel Molloy in Interview with the Vampire, the interviewer who takes on the bold (some may say foolhardy) task of interviewing the vampire Louis de Pointe Du Lac (Jacob Anderson).

In episode 5 of season 2 of Interview with the Vampire, the older Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian) revisits the original interview with Louis. It is indeed a harrowing and emotional experience as Molloy remembers how he got out alive. Field attributes the success of the episode to the trust that he placed in his scene partners.

Even though Jacob Anderson (Louis de Pointe du Lac) and Assad Zaman (the Vampire Armand) are all English, Luke Brandon Field spoke in an American accent and they did not know his nationality until much later.

Find out how their mutual trust led to their emotional roller-coaster of an episode in Interview with the Vampire season 2 episode 5.

Interview with the Vampire star Luke Brandon Field was certainly familiar with the IP!

Vampires have been a part of mainstream media for a very long time. Luke Brandon Field was only a teenager when he first watched the movie which left a lasting impression on the young man:

"At school, we studied the Gothic in English literature. So, it was actually a text which was really cool. Alongside like Bram Stoker’s Dracula and the Fall of the House of Usher by Poe. So, that was the first time when we watched the movie at school. I must have been about 16 or 17 and it always stuck in my mind."

And then, when Twilight dominated the airwaves, the world became obsessed with vampires. Luke Brandon Field is delighted at how things came full circle in his case:

"And obviously, there was vampire mania a couple of years later with Twilight. So, it kind of went from there effectively, and of course, you know, ten years later to get the audition and the call-up to do the show…this is fantastic. I’m very well aware of the IP."

Luke Brandon Field mentioned how the role was a dream come true for him:

"Obviously, the movie encompasses a very specific part of the book and you know, the show allows a lot more dimension and depth. And also, you know, we do different things from the book as well. But, it’s amazing to tell this story. It’s amazing to be part of it. So many fans who grew up with the book, who grew up with the movie, and we can really go into detail and depth in the way Anne Rice wants it."

Field got so much into character, trying to imitate the voice and mannerisms of Eric Bogosian, that his identity was a secret to his English castmates. He expounds:

"It was a real pleasure. I mean what certainly helps is the fact that we’re all from the same country. But the funny thing is that when I first got to set for Scene 1, I had just found out that Eric was playing older Daniel and I was just trying to figure out the voice. Not try and imitate Eric but try to work out what a young Eric sounded like."

The Interview with the Vampire actor continued:

"So, when I first met Jacob and Assad together, I was an American voice. I had my Daniel voice. So, they had no idea. One of the producers came up to us and said you guys are from the same place. And I was like yeah I’m from London."

A mutual trust was built from this point on between Interview with the Vampire stars Assad Zaman, Jacob Anderson, and Luke Brandon Field:

"So, from that moment we had that rapport and it was really just great chemistry. And what’s it like working with the two of them? I couldn’t ask for better scene partners. Season 2, we really go through a lot as you obviously know."

And it was this trust that allowed Luke Brandon Field to be as vulnerable as he was in Interview with the Vampire season 2 episode 5:

"Because we had that moment in Season 1 we knew each other. And you could feel that trust between us as we go to a lot of places in this episode. So yeah, I couldn’t have asked for better to be honest."

Where will Interview with the Vampire take us in season 2? Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates and news on the AMC drama.