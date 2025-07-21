The Simpsons showrunner Al Jean addresses viral photos hinting show's predictions of Andy Byron-Coldplay incident

The viral kiss cam scandal from the Coldplay concert in Massachusetts has seemingly been tied to The Simpsons. During the band's Music of the Spheres world tour performance on Wednesday, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, the stadium's kiss cam caught a couple cuddling together.However, as soon as they realized that the camera was on them, they tried to hide their faces. This led to the Coldplay frontman, Chris Martin, wondering if the couple was having an affair or if they were just shy.The footage went viral and caused both major publicity and corporate backlash after the couple was identified as Andy Byron, the CEO of Astronomer, and Kristin Cabot, the HR Head of the company. They were caught on camera cuddling each other until they realized the camera was on them. The footage sparked speculation across social media platforms.The clip soon went viral, later spawning a viral conspiracy theory that The Simpsons had foreseen the event. A digitally manipulated photograph of the show started to circulate online and spread the story further.Mashable quoted Al Jean, the showrunner of The Simpsons, saying that they wrote &quot;satire, not prophecy.&quot;&quot;We write satire, not prophecy. Any similarity is pure luck,&quot; he reportedly said.The resemblance to one of the episodes of The Simpsons from 2017 was addressed by the showrunner, Al Jean. The producer noted that the scene doesn't appear in any episode of the show.Rise of The Simpsons viral myth: Showrunner AI Jean addresses the scandalSoon after the Coldplay kiss cam incident, a still image claiming to depict a scene from The Simpsons that closely resembled the scandal went viral on social media. The theory claimed that the image was from season 28, episode 8 titled Kiss, Bang Bangalore. It claimed that the scene shows Homer and Marge share an embarrassing kiss when the kiss cam focuses on them during a baseball game.The similarity to the clip of Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot was enough to lead many viewers to believe that the show had foreshadowed a real-world event.Numerous fact-checks by sources like WION and Marca have verified that such a scene never existed in The Simpsons. The still is AI-generated, created with visual tools meant to replicate the style of The Simpsons animation.Showrunner AI Jean has debunked the allegations, stating that the similarity was &quot;pure luck.&quot;This is not the first time that The Simpsons' has been misattributed with predicting significant phenomena. The show has reportedly predicted FaceTime and the election of Donald Trump, among other things, over the years. In this case, however, the image was not a coincidence, but a deliberate fabrication.What happened at the Coldplay concert?The scandal that gave rise to the false prediction claim happened on July 16, 2025, at a stop by Coldplay on its Music of the Spheres world tour at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.As part of the band’s ongoing stadium tour experience, frontman Chris Martin activated the venue’s &quot;kiss cam&quot; feature. It showed the couples on the big screen between the songs.One of those couples was Andy Byron, the CEO of a Cincinnati-based tech company called Astronomer, and Kristin Cabot, the Chief People Officer. The two looked visibly shocked when the camera panned on them. After a moment of hesitation, they tried to cover themselves from view.The memes started to appear, poking at the moment, while the real-world fallout was immediate. Shortly after the video became viral, the astronomer board of directors placed Andy Byron on administrative leave.Andy Byron formally resigned as CEO on July 19, 2025. The Astronomer Board highlighted professional conduct and internal accountability in a public declaration.&quot;As stated previously, Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met,&quot; the statement read.Co-founder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy was made interim CEO, as the company begins a search for Byron’s successor while managing the reputational impact of the incident.Although The Simpsons has long claimed to coincidentally reflect real life, this specific allegation was contrived and fake.