"Nothing I’ve ever done before" — Emmett J Scanlan reveals how he prepared for his role as Conrad's right-hand man in MobLand

Emmett J Scanlan, the Irish actor known for his versatile performances, has found new acclaim in Guy Ritchie’s MobLand. With episode 8 released on May 18, 2025, on Paramount+, the show keeps people interested as two cruel crime families go up against each other. Scanlan plays Paul O'Donnell in the series.

Ad

He is in charge of security and works for mob boss Conrad Harrigan, who is played by Pierce Brosnan. MobLand is set in a dangerous criminal underworld and stars Helen Mirren, Tom Hardy, and Paddy Considine, among others.

Emmett J Scanlan (also known for his role in Peaky Blinders), in an interview with Country and Town House on March 30, 2025, explained the intensity and unpredictability of the shooting schedule and how the project challenged him in unique ways.

Ad

Trending

“Like nothing I’ve ever done before.”

In contrast to previous roles, MobLand required constant flexibility, with changes happening in real time and the script changing as it was read. This created an exciting sense of spontaneity.

Preparing to become Paul O’Donnell in MobLand

Expand Tweet

Ad

Emmett J Scanlan described the role of Paul as one that demanded deep commitment. According to him, preparing deeply and having a strong connection to the craft were important parts of his process for playing Paul. He read a lot of books and listened to music related to the part and learned the scripts by heart.

But once he got to the set, he let go of everything and trusted that the moment would bring Paul to life. Speaking to Country and Town House on March 30, 2025, he said,

Ad

“I watch relevant material. I make playlists for the character. I learn the scripts backwards. And then when all that’s done, I throw it the f*ck away and hope that when I step on set, Paul comes with me.”

He prepared by both memorizing facts and making emotional connections. This dual process allowed him to embody a character who was composed, loyal, and dangerous.

Ad

As Conrad’s head of security, Paul navigates dangerous waters, executing covert operations and maintaining order.

Describing the show, Emmett J Scanlan said in the interview,

“Two gangster families – two of the strongest, the most savagely vicious, savagely unapologetic families in the UK – go head to head, go to war, with casualties, innocent and guilty alike being caught in the crossfire.”

Ad

When asked about his experience filming the series, Scanlan described his collaboration with directors like Guy Ritchie and Anthony Byrne deeply enriching.

“It’s my second time working with Guy in a year. I really do love the man. It’s my third time working with Anthony Byrne. He’s a genius, that guy,” Scanlan said.

Referring to the fast-paced filming, Emmett J Scanlan described the shoot as,

Ad

“Like nothing I’ve ever done before. And as a result, utterly seductive and brilliant.”

Rather than sticking strictly to the script, Scanlan found himself adjusting to live-set improvisations. He said,

“The script taking life in front of your eyes — live. It’s dangerous, but in most cases, it’s where magic is found.”

On set with legends: Going "Toe to Toe"

Expand Tweet

Ad

At the UK premiere of MobLand in London on March 27, 2025, Emmett J Scanlan spoke with PA News Agency and shared how it felt to act alongside Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren, and Tom Hardy. He said,

“I am Pierce Brosnan’s right-hand man, his head of security. What I have loved most about this experience is, I love the craft. I just absolutely love it. I am my happiest when I’m on set and I’m getting to dance with these giants.”

Ad

He continued,

“I spent my life growing up watching them and admiring them from afar and to be able to share a stage with them and be able to share dialogue and share scenes with them, to go toe to toe with them, be welcomed by them, embraced by them. It is a wonderful thing that is not lost on me.”

Ad

Paul’s role in MobLand

Expand Tweet

Ad

Paul O'Donnell, played by Emmett J. Scanlan, is a trusted member of the Harrigan family's security team in MobLand. His presence is felt deeply, even though he is quiet and careful. He works for both Conrad and Maeve Harrigan and is seen as one of their most trustworthy agents.

Tom Hardy plays Harry Da Souza, the Harrigan family's fixer in MobLand. Paul doesn't have to deal with politics. Instead, he carefully does what he is told and is often involved in cleaning up and doing violent things.

Ad

Paul helps get rid of evidence, follows suspects, and is picked for important jobs like following Harry's wife Jan and planting a car bomb on Vron Stevenson's car in episode 4. Maeve uses Paul because she thinks Harry could ruin her plans.

There is no doubt that Paul is loyal, which makes him a key character in the family politics. Maeve and Conrad trust him and use him as a weapon.

Based on what he's doing and being there, it looks like he could fill in for Harry if needed, especially if Harry tries to leave. As the tension between Harry and Paul grows, a fight between them seems more likely. This makes Paul a central character in MobLand's narrative.

Ad

MobLand episode 8 is available to stream on Paramount+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajasini Rajasini is an Entertainment Content Specialist at Sportskeeda holding a Master's degree in English and having a rich experience of over 8 years. Her keen interest in movies, shows, fashion, lifestyle, and wellness, and her love for the written word inspired her to take up writing professionally.



Rajasini's provides readers with a window into the dynamic world of fashion through her compelling narratives. She always conducts thorough research and double-checks information from reputable sources before incorporating it into her writing, giving top priority to maintaining ethical integrity.



Rajasini is a fan of multi-award-winning actress, philanthropist, and businesswoman Jennifer Aniston for her range as an actor. When she is not writing, Rajasini practices and teaches yoga, and designs drapes. Know More